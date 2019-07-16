JPMorgan Chase & Co. Continues To Set The Standard

The bank seems to be well prepared for slower economic growth and falling interest rates coming from a change in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The bank posted a 16 percent return on common equity in the second quarter following what looks like a financially conservative business model.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. does not seem to be conforming to investor expectations about how commercial banks performed in the second quarter of 2019.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) continues to be the leader among the biggest banks in the United States.

The latest report of earnings for the second quarter of 2019 shows that JPMorgan earned a return on common equity of 16 percent and a return on tangible common equity of 20 percent.

One year ago, these numbers came in at 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Net income came in at a record level of $9.7 billion, and was up 16 percent year over year from the second quarter of 2018. This year’s figure included income tax benefits of $768 million related to the resolution of certain tax audits.

Profits rose in the second quarter to $2.82 a share from $2.29 a share a year earlier.

The bank continues to be very generous to shareholders as it distributed $7.5 billion through $5.0 billion of net repurchases of stock and increased dividends.

Still, the bank is working with a strong capital base as its Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is reported to be 12.2 percent.

Jamie Dimon, CEO, adds:

“We continue to see positive momentum with the U.S. consumer – healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages – which are reflected in our Consumer & Community Banking results. Double-digit growth in credit card sales and merchant processing volumes reflected healthy consumer spending and drove 8% growth in credit card loans, while mortgage and auto originations showed solid improvement, and we continued to attract new deposits, up 3%.”

The only negatives picked up from the release are reported by Robert Armstrong in the Financial Times:

“Slower loan growth, tighter lending margins and soft capital markets results from JPMorgan Chase unsettled bank investors on Tuesday morning, despite a strong performance in by the retail division and better than expected profits.”

If investors are looking for any negative signals about the future, there are not many in sight, at least in the JPMorgan release. Looking for negative signs in the second quarter banking results has become more of an issue because of the situation the Federal Reserve System now finds itself in.

The Federal Reserve has stopped raising its policy rate of interest and has indicated that it might actually lower the rate at least once this year, but will in all likelihood follow one decrease with more in the future.

This possible action connected with a very flat US Treasury yield curve has raised concerns about the net interest margin that commercial banks can earn on their lending portfolio. The net interest margin of commercial banks has risen very slowly during the current economic recovery and any reduction in the margin can pose problems for conventional bank earnings. Hence, the search for indications about changing margins.

The only piece of information about falling margins was reported by Mr. Armstrong who wrote: “The bank cut its 2019 outlook for net interest income, the difference in revenue it generates from loans and the cost of servicing them, from $58 billion to $57.5 billion.”

This is not a major movement, but it does indicate that Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are aware of possibly falling net interest margins and the possibility that the banking industry might be struggling in the near future.

There is a second concern I wrote about and that is the quality of the loan portfolios in these reporting banks. This concern arises not only from the quality of the loans banks have been putting on their balance sheets, but also the fact that quite a few of the loans are floating rate loans and if interest rates begin to decline, this will hurt the banks that have made such loans.

JPMorgan Chase seems to have no indication of a problem here. Actually, provisions for loan losses actually declined modestly at the bank, first quarter to second quarter and year over year.

So, there is no evidence that problems are brewing here. This also was the case at Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C), although Citi posted a modest increase in its loan loss reserve.

All in all, JPMorgan Chase seems to be doing quite well. From everything we can tell, the bank has not overly committed in the lending area, has not added riskier credits, and has created a pretty solid balance sheet. And, it has produced a return on equity that leads the field, even with a substantial capital base.

Furthermore, JPMorgan Chase continues to be stepping out in the area of information technology, preparing itself for the radical changes that will be coming to the banking area in the not-so-far-distant future. I continue to be impressed with the efforts Mr. Dimon and the bank are now making to bring the organization into the future.

Bottom line: JPMorgan, Chase continues to post leading-edge returns on capital and seems to have done this without the use of excessive use of financial leverage or financial engineering. And, it continues to move relatively aggressively into the technological future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.