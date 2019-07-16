Procter & Gamble: A Perfect Example Of A Bull Market's Trappings

There is a disconnect between fundamentals and growth that make it highly likely that Procter & Gamble will underperform over the next couple of years.

Take the Procter & Gamble Company for example. Shares have appreciated more than 45% in just one year.

The stock market continues to rocket higher, and it's a cause for celebration. However, times like this are when valuations get stretched to dangerous heights.

With the S&P 500 hovering above 3,000 and the Dow Jones above 27,000, investors are in complete euphoria. The market gave investors a momentary scare in January, but has rocketed higher for most of 2019. While such a strong bull market will play to the positive emotions of investors, it's in these types of markets that poor investment decisions are typically made. For example, consider The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). The household items conglomerate is a dividend champion, and generational wealth builder. It's a great foundational block for any retirement account or long-term portfolio. However, despite nothing being fundamentally wrong with the stock itself, the rising "tide" of valuations within the stock market has bloated mature "slow growers" such as Procter & Gamble into growth stock type multiples. We look at the disconnect between Procter & Gamble's valuation and performance, and determine the best possible courses of action to prevent market euphoria from causing anguish later on.

Investors in Procter & Gamble over the past year have probably had similar expressions as the gentleman above. The stock has galloped higher, with shares appreciating a staggering 45.61% to hit their current highs of more than $115 per share.

Source: Ycharts

However, the stock's recent appreciation has rapidly outpaced the growth of the actual business itself. Shares of Procter & Gamble now trade at 25.72X full-year analyst projected EPS of $4.47. This is a 32% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 19.4X.

Does an improvement in the company's performance merit an adjustment to valuation expectations? It could, but it doesn't appear to apply here. It's true that Procter & Gamble has "stepped up" with mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over the past several quarters. This is after a prolonged period of stagnant growth that caused management to shuffle its brand portfolio to shed low growth assets and "lean up" the company to spark organic growth. However, even then, management is still expecting average earnings growth of between 3%-8% moving forward, which certainly fails to qualify Procter & Gamble as a "growth business". The reality is that Procter & Gamble is still nearly a $300 billion mammoth that sells a bunch of low priced items such as soaps, lotions, and cleaning products. The needle can only move so quickly.

Another way to look at Procter & Gamble's valuation is to look at FCF yield. If you toss earnings aside for a minute, you can focus on maximizing your value by getting as much cash flow from a business for your investment as possible.

Source: Ycharts

The past year's run has compressed the FCF yield to just 3.91%, its second lowest mark in the past 10 years. This is why a bull market can create dangerous investing environments. Procter & Gamble is a household name, a dividend champion, and an excellent business. It just has no business trading at these types of valuations - there is no value proposition here.

What's the actual downside of buying here? To find that out, we can run some simple calculations involving a phenomenon called "PE Compression". That is essentially when a company's underlying financial and operational metrics need to catch up with the valuation at which the stock is trading at. For example, consider the following.

Source: Guru Focus

If we use analyst estimates compiled by Guru Focus, Procter & Gamble is slated to earn approximately $4.67 in FY2020 and $4.91 in FY2021.

Year (Earnings Per Share) Current PE 22X 20X 18X FY2019 ($4.47) $114.96 $98.34 $89.4 $80.46 FY2020 ($4.67) $120.11 $102.74 $93.40 $84.06 FY2021 ($4.91) $126.28 $108.02 $98.20 $88.38

We can then take those projections and calculate the upside/downside of shares by extrapolating them against a range of earnings multiples. Assuming this market (already at all-time highs) is able to hold, Procter & Gamble offers just 10% capital gains upside over the next two years. When you consider the stock's run over the past year and the lack of growth in the fundamentals, it seems like a risky proposition to count on this being maintained over such a long time frame. We are already in arguably the greatest bull market run of all time as it is.

The much more likely outcome is that the actual share price eventually winds up somewhere closer to the right side of that chart. Even if shares remain above historical norms (an earnings multiple of 22X for example), investors are poised to realize negative returns over the next couple of years. It would take an unforeseen variable such as extreme outperformance of earnings growth (unlikely given Procter & Gamble's size and business model) to really turn this on its head.

PE Compression isn't the only risk that investors face when a stock's valuation is disconnected from the reality of its fundamentals. At almost 26X earnings, the market's expectations are that much harder to satisfy. A lot of the stock's recent appreciation has stemmed from positive market sentiment on the heels of increased organic sales growth over the past three quarters.

Source: The Procter & Gamble Company

Should Procter & Gamble turn in a slower quarter at the end of this month when it closes out the fiscal year, the market could scramble to reprice the stock, leading to a selloff at earnings. We don't advocate selling high quality companies such as Procter & Gamble, but investors should be very aware of the potential valuation risk shares hold heading into earnings season.

As investors, we love when the stock market does well, it's simply human nature. But in the excitement of such markets, it can be tempting to let your guard down and potentially make foolish investment decisions. Bull markets can create these valuation "traps" where otherwise phenomenal companies can wind up being poor investment choices. Learn from what is happening to Procter & Gamble.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.