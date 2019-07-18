2 Major Investment Themes For Years Ahead

The two most important investment themes to the structuring of your portfolio.

To develop an investment strategy, one must first determine his/her goals based on his/her broader views of the world and its different investment themes.

Our goals at “High Yield Landlord” are rather simple and well known to everyone:

The Core Portfolio aims to deliver maximum appreciation with a high on-going yield of ~8%.

aims to deliver maximum appreciation with a high on-going yield of ~8%. The Safe-Haven Portfolio aims to deliver a safer and less volatile 7-8% yield through preferred shares and other debt instruments that are backed by real assets.

aims to deliver a safer and less volatile 7-8% yield through preferred shares and other debt instruments that are backed by real assets. The International Portfolio provides diversification benefits to lower our overall investment risk without scarifying on returns.

In order to achieve these objectives, we mostly invest in Real Estate, and more specifically, in publicly traded REITs (VNQ; IYR). They have historically outperformed most other asset classes including stocks and bonds while paying higher income with less risk.

We have discussed our approach to real estate investing at length here on Seeking Alpha, but we have rarely expressed our broader views of the world and key investment themes that we follow.

It is not an accident that we follow this specific strategy to achieve our objectives. Real estate and REITs fit particularly well within the broader investments themes that we follow.

Slower Growth Forever

We believe that the global economy is poised for slower long-term GDP growth in the future due to structural reasons that are inevitable.

Everyone wants to think that we can sustain a high economic growth rate, but the truth is that past GDP growth was greatly facilitated by forces that do not prevail today to the same extent. Most notably, the demographics of the US have changed dramatically in the last decades.

The classic economic formula for economic growth is:

Population growth + Productivity Growth = Economic Growth

1. Population growth is increasingly constrained by a rapidly aging population caused by lower birth rate and people living longer. It has a negative impact on economic growth not only by reducing the pool of consumers on an absolute basis, but also by the way how people spend their money throughout life. People spend the majority of their money during their 30s and 40s when they form new households, buy houses, cars, and raise children. When people get older, they spend less on big items, other than healthcare. To stop this trend we would simply need people to make a lot more babies, but we are seeing the exact opposite happen in many countries as they grow richer.

The truth is that the past and current population growth is already causing sustainability issues to the world and we are on track to reach 9 billion people by 2050, even with the much slower pace of population growth. Getting back to the historical growth rate could be outright dangerous to the planet and therefore we are quite confident to say the population growth is unlikely to be as high in the future as it was in the past.

2. Productivity growth is also expected to be more limited in the future as the global debt is reaching new record highs and will eventually have to be paid back - reducing the capital available for investments:

We can probably keep on accumulating more and more debt in the near term, but eventually a limit will be reached, and it will allow less investments into developing and implementing new technologies to improve productivity.

All in all, taking a longer-term view, we expect economic growth as a combination of population growth and productivity growth to remain lower for longer.

Lower Rates for Longer

Since economic growth is expected to be more limited in the long run, so are interest rates also likely to remain at lower levels for longer. We believe that the market is today making a mistake by assuming that rates will continue to rise for years ahead to eventually normalize at the historical averages.

We highly doubt it. We have seen rates temporarily rise at many times in the past three decades to only continue their way down a few years later.

We see no reason to believe this time would be any different, especially when you consider that the “slower growth forever” thesis remains in full-force, and the global debt is at an all-time high.

Over the long term, the only real way to reduce debt is to have a combination of growth, inflation and nearly balanced budgets. In the meantime, what central banks and national treasuries are doing instead is stretching out the debt at low interest rates so it is more manageable.

In other words, governments need interest rates to remain low for a very long time in order to service their debts. Former Federal Reserve Bank Chief Ben Bernanke told a few years ago at a luncheon of hedge fund managers that he "didn't expect interest rates to normalize" in his lifetime. He's only 64 today.

We recognize that we are not able to predict interest rates 10-20 years from now, but believe that it is more likely that we see lower rates (or even negative rates) before a potential normalization.

Why is this relevant to our investment strategy?

Lower Economic Growth

Real estate and REIT investments are less reliant on growth to generate high total returns because they produce high income. Combine that income with even a low single digit annual growth rate and you get very satisfying results.

Real estate is essential infrastructure to the world and well-located properties are a limited commodity with ever growing demand and appreciation potential. The main driver of returns remains however the high income and therefore real estate investments do not need high-growth to produce attractive total returns, unlike many other sectors.

Our Core Portfolio currently has a 7.5% yield with a low 68% payout ratio - allowing our portfolio companies to reinvest in growth. As such, even with minimal economic growth we expect to still produce solid returns in the long run.

Lower Interest Rates for Longer

The lower the interest rates stay in the long run, the more demand there will be for investment properties. Finding yield becomes increasingly difficult, and in such a context, real estate and REITs become an increasingly attractive asset class – causing the investment community to bid up prices.

Over time, as interest rates remain at relatively lower levels, investors will need to increase their allocation to alternative assets classes, including REITs and real estate.

It is for this reason that Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM), expects allocations to real asset alternatives to reach up to 40% by 2030.

In less than 10 years, institutional capital in real assets has grown by $20 trillion, and another ~$40 trillion is expected in the decade ahead. Yes, that is trillion with a "t"!

As lower interest rates push more and more capital towards real estate and REITs, these investments are expected to appreciate at an abnormally high rate and outperform other major asset classes in the long run.

Bottom Line

Whether you agree or disagree with the two presented investment themes (“slower growth forever” and “ lower rates for longer”), real estate and REITs are positioned to produce strong results in either environment.

This is the beauty of real estate. Regardless of whether we have fast or slow economic growth, as long as our investments are made as sensitive prices, we can expect to earn strong total returns along with high income.

With many of our positions trading at their lowest valuations in years, we believe that our real estate portfolio is particularly well positioned for 2019 and beyond to sustain high dividend payments and outperform broader markets in a lower growth/lower rate environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.