My IMF Portfolio: April Through June Performance Review

Ian's Million Fund "IMF" is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~100 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-25 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

It was an up and down three months for the IMF, like the broader stock market as a whole. For April, the fund just edged out the S&P 500, gaining 4.2% against 4.1% for the index. In May, the portfolio slumped 5.6%, though it beat the market which fell 6.4%. For June, the IMF bounced back nicely, though it did trail the S&P 500; the IMF gained 5.2% for June versus almost 7% for the S&P 500. The other control portfolio, the Vanguard World Stock ETF (VT) - which more closely matches my portfolio than the S&P 500 due to international exposure - had similar returns.

Year-to-date, the IMF is up 16.3%, versus 16.1% for VT and 18.3% for the S&P 500. Overall, since the end of November 2016, the IMF is now up 33%, compared to 32% for VT and 40% for the S&P 500.

There are two ways to look at this. One, it's disappointing to be trailing the market more than three years into creating this portfolio. My original goal was (and is) to beat the market by 2%/year, which clearly has not happened so far. On the other hand, the market has been in a strong bull run since the portfolio began. I own a large number of defensive lower beta stocks. As such, it's hard to keep up with an index that is doing nothing but go up.

I believe the portfolio will outperform significantly when the next bear market hits. And until then, I can live with quite strong performance (up 16% year-to-date for example) in years when the stock market is absolutely ripping higher. There are worse things in the world than having a defensive higher-yielding portfolio that almost keeps up with the market during huge bull runs. And owning defensive stocks allows me to be comfortable keeping the portfolio 100% invested in stocks; it'd be harder emotionally to not carry a cash position in the portfolio if its holdings were much more aggressive.

A Specific Example Of This Trade-Off

The IMF's position in TFS Financial (TFSL) represents the struggle with beating a hyper-bullish stock market. TFSL stock is the IMF's largest holding by a substantial margin. It currently makes up 5.5% of the fund, and close to 9% of its annual dividend income. The next largest holdings are just 4% of the fund, and 5.5% of its annual dividend income, respectively.

TFSL stock has worked fine since the IMF started buying it around $15/share a couple years ago. It has traded up, gradually, and just hit $18 - its highest close in more than three years. For an extremely low risk sleepy bank, a gain from a $15.75 cost basis to $18 - plus a 6% annual dividend makes for double digit annualized total returns. It doesn't, however, keep up with a stock market that is flying straight up.

This comes back to the importance of setting your investment goals and not letting the market influence you into straying. If you buy a stock like TFSL with the intention of collecting the 6% annual dividend plus reasonable - if gradual - capital gains, you should be pleased with the result to date. That was my plan, and I'm satisfied with my 15% capital gain and strong income stream.

But if I were the type of investor that watches whatever is hot - software stocks at the moment for example - and fretted that my portfolio wasn't keeping up, having top positions like TFSL would be frustrating. There's a good case for owning index funds if your emotions trigger you into increasing your risk profile the farther the market rises.

Top 10 Holdings*

It's actually the top 11, because #11, Brown-Forman, would be in the top 10 if you included the portfolio's holdings in both BF's A and B share classes. Data as of market close July 15th.

As you can see, out of the portfolio's top 10 holdings, there are two big winners on a percentage basis, one loser, and then a bunch of stocks putting in solid, if not jaw-dropping gains. Given the portfolio's time horizon (currently about 22 years to the end objective of reaching a million dollars), this is exactly the sort of progress I want to see.

While it's always fun to have home run stocks, if you take too many huge swings, you end up with a bunch of strikeouts as well. Thankfully, so far at least, the IMF has largely avoided big losers. In fact, the overall portfolio has seven stocks that have each produced a larger capital gain than the single biggest loser. And on a percentage basis, five stocks are up 100% are more, while only one holding has lost more than half of its value.

If you are aiming to top the S&P 500 every year, you need a much more active approach, and a buy and hold sort of portfolio like this one wouldn't be the preferred method. But if you're happy to have the core of your portfolio be holdings that compound 8-12%/year, and hold their value much better than the market during declines, the IMF portfolio appears to be in the sweet spot. With the portfolio now 3 ½ years old, we're starting to see some major gains in some of the portfolio's rather defensive larger holdings.

What's Gone Down... And A Lesson Learned

A common theme in the portfolio's biggest losers has been that I bought stocks that were already way down, and then they proceeded to keep plummeting.

In fact, three of the four worst performers in the IMF follow this pattern. They are BT Group (BT), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), and Kraft Heinz (KHC). BT peaked near $40, I started buying in the low $20s and it is now at $12. Teva peaked at $60, I started buying in the low $30s and it is now at $9. Kraft Heinz peaked near $100, I started buying in the $50s and it is now at $30.

There are quite a few similarities between these three stocks. I waited for a nearly 50% drop in all three before I started buying. They were all large firms that had sophisticated shareholders who'd purchased at higher prices than me. And all subsequently got massively re-rated lower (again) by the market following my purchase.

This leads to the conclusion that I made the following mistake: assuming that if smart people bought a blue-chip company at a high price, it was necessarily becoming a bargain as it approached losing half of its value. None of these companies are in especially speculative industries either. Telecoms, food products, and generic drugs are generally fairly low-risk and recession-proof, at least compared to most stocks that end up imploding.

Yet, all three companies had levered balance sheets which greatly reduced the normal margin of safety you'd get in buying a defensive firm. When there is a lot of debt involved, 50% down on the equity doesn't mean the company has lost half of its value, as bondholders hold a substantial portion of the overall value and, of course, they get paid first if the business fails.

We've been in a bull market with easy money for so long that many folks (including myself at times) gloss over large debt-loads as a major concern. But in BT, Teva, and Kraft Heinz, we see three companies from three different countries that all produced substantial and quite possibly permanent impairment of shareholder value due in large part due to excessive debt. And you can point to other large examples of this, such as Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) in recent years as well, though I was fortunate enough to avoid those traps.

In any case, while times are good now, it's worth evaluating the balance sheets of your large portfolio holdings. A lot of companies could go the way of Kraft Heinz or Teva once money gets tighter again.

Also, beware of piggybacking on smart investors once the price declines. It's easy to say if Buffett was in Kraft at $80, surely it is a bargain at $50. But then you actually run the comparative valuation multiples to rivals in a more sober moment and realize Kraft is probably only worth $40-$50 - regardless of what Buffett may have thought it was worth. When buying falling knife stocks, make sure the current valuation is well-supported by the business' current prospects - don't assume it's cheap because it's a blue-chip or well-known stock that is down a lot. The IMF has most of its worst losers in the portfolio due to this mistake.

Checking In On The Yield

Back to a more positive subject: the portfolio is making nice strides in dividend income. It set new monthly records for dividend income in both May and June, as those months became the first two in the portfolio's history to pay out more than $200. June, in particular, was a strong one with the portfolio bringing in $243.

Now, to be clear, it won't always be this good on a monthly basis. The portfolio overall is on a projected pace of bringing in $1,900/year or $158 per month. What made these past two months so great? For May, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) paid its annual dividend. As that stock is fairly high yielding and is the portfolio's third-largest overall holding, having an annual lump sum dividend come in gave a big boost for the whole month.

June benefited from having some additional less than quarterly dividend payers - such as companies out of Europe - send in their dividends. In addition, TFSL pays its quarterly dividends in June, and some of the portfolio's higher-yielding energy companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Enbridge (ENB) pay then as well.

July will be much less nice from a dividend perspective - there are few lump sum payers that month. July 2018 only brought in half the dividend income of June 2018 for the portfolio, for example. In addition, one of July's biggest payers, Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) moved its payment to June this year, distorting the months even further. Meanwhile, I sold Kimco (KIM) - a big source of July income previously, and Uniti (UNIT), another big payer, slashed its dividend.

If you are paying monthly bills off of your dividend income, there could be some value in trying to smooth out your payments from one month to the next. As it is, for many years to come, I'm simply reinvesting the dividends that come in into more stocks, so it doesn't make a big deal to me when exactly dividends arrive.

Since portfolio inception, the actual annual dividends received are as follows:

2016: $182

2017: $725

2018: $1325

2019: $912 year-to-date, $1,900 full-year estimate

That's about in line with what you'd expect. I add $12,000/year of capital to the portfolio, and the overall portfolio yields around 4% (slightly less now with the stock market at all-time highs). Put $12,000/year to work at that average yield and you get $480/year of added income. With dividend hikes and reinvestments, you get closer to $500-$600/year in increased dividend income.

Over time, however, this rate will start to snowball as more and more dividends are reinvested. Already, the portfolio is throwing off nearly $2,000/year - or the equivalent of two extra months of my $1,000/month capital contribution. The stocks that have been purchased exclusively with dividend income - mainly Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) - are already throwing off $85/year of dividends on their own.

These may still sound like small numbers, especially to older readers. But it should make the point of how investing a modest sum - in my case, $1,000/month - adds up to meaningful results quicker than you might expect. Just 3 ½ years into existence, the portfolio already generates nearly $2,000/year in dividend income. For people that start investing early in life, that is a great foundation for future success.

I'd also note that the top five holdings - sorted in terms of income production - make up just a quarter of the portfolio's total dividend income. No one company's struggles would do much of anything to the overall upward trajectory of yield going forward.

Portfolio Divestitures

In general, I try to minimize portfolio turnover as much as possible - this is a buy, hold, and compound portfolio. Portfolio turnover has been under 5% annually to date, and I plan on keeping it that way. That said, I do sell on occasion. Some of these are due to corporate actions, such as acquisitions or delistings of stocks. Other times I sell because a cyclical business has gone up way more than conditions justify - looking at you Dine Global (DIN) or Union Pacific (UNP). Most importantly, I sell, and take the loss, if a thesis breaks. Here's the list of all the IMF's portfolio sales since the beginning of 2018:

I'm pleased to note that of the three companies I've sold at a loss, all three continue to plummet far beyond where I sold out. CBL & Associates (CBL) is down another 80% from where I sold, and rival Washington Prime (WPG) has lost nearly half its value. And GameStop (GME), which I sold in January, has already lost two-thirds of its remaining value since then.

If you run a buy and hold portfolio, you need to get rid of your losers when the thesis is clearly busted. There's no virtue in holding losers hoping to get back to break-even. Once an investment becomes impaired, most of the time, it isn't ever coming back - or by the time it does, it will have taken so long that your opportunity cost is massive. Every dollar you have stuck in some marginal investment could be better situated in one of your top holdings that is steadily executing on its business plan and generating consistent shareholder value.

To get real-time access to all of the IMF portfolio including new buys, sells, and updates on holdings, check out Ian's Insider Corner. Membership also includes an active chat room, a weekly newsletter, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE TOP 10 HOLDINGS GRAPHIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.