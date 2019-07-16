JPMorgan: Likely To Generate 10% Annual Total Returns Over The Next Decade

Between the 3.1% dividend, 7% earnings growth, and 0.1% valuation multiple expansion, JPMorgan is likely to deliver 10.2% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in JPMorgan is the fact that the company is trading roughly at fair value.

While the company faces its fair share of risks, it is the highest quality bank in the United States, with a strong balance sheet, and Jamie Dimon leading the charge.

Having raised its dividend each year since 2011, JPMorgan is a Dividend Challenger and has emerged from the Financial Crisis stronger than ever.

Both as an investor and in our lives, it is important to take our biases into consideration and attempt to prevent them from clouding our judgment whenever possible.

One such example of this that is impacting the equity markets is the recency bias against bank stocks. It's understandable that many investors are leery to invest in bank stocks. After all, the Great Recession undoubtedly left a bad taste in the mouth of bank stock investors, and it was a volatile ride for those that stuck it out.

Image Source: Gurufocus

But to compare the big banks of last decade to the big banks of the present to each other is a misconception, which has led to a disconnect in the price of bank stocks and their respective fair values.

While I wouldn't go as far as saying the financial sector is a screaming bargain, in the midst of a 10 year bull market, any sectors trading around fair value are about as cheap as you're going to find.

Among the financials sectors, one of my favorite names is JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

I'll be discussing the dividend safety and growth profile of JPMorgan, in addition to the company's fundamentals and risks, and the company's stock price with respect to what I believe to be its fair value. I'll wrap up the article by offering my estimate of annual total returns over the next decade.

Reason #1: A Safe Dividend With Mid To High Single Digit Long-Term Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, I find it helpful to examine both the safety of a company's dividend and the growth potential of that dividend.

I'll first begin by assessing the safety of JPMorgan's dividend. To do so, I'll refer to the EPS payout ratio. While I also typically include the FCF payout ratio in my analysis, I'm not doing that with JPMorgan because due to the volatility of a bank's FCF, I don't find it to be a useful metric to monitor.

During its previous fiscal year, JPMorgan generated EPS of $9.00 against dividends per share of $2.48 during that same time, for an EPS payout ratio of 27.6%.

With analyst estimates coming in around $9.97 a share according to Yahoo Finance and dividends per share slated to be $3.30 this fiscal year, this equates to an EPS payout ratio of 33.1%.

Both of these EPS payout ratios are about where I would like to see a bank's payout ratio. I believe it strikes a great balance between adequately rewarding shareholders while also investing for future growth.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

It should come as little surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that JPMorgan's dividend is fairly safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Moving to dividend growth, this will largely be determined by the company's payout ratio going forward (which I believe will remain fairly steady), and the company's earnings growth rate.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting for 5.8% and 7.0% earnings growth over the next 5 years, respectively, I believe 7% dividend growth is a realistic expectation in the years ahead.

This leads me into the next point about why I believe the above analyst estimates will prove to be correct.

Reason #2: A Strong Balance Sheet And Industry Leading Management Team

JPMorgan is among the largest banks in the world and is the largest in the United States. The company has over 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, and $2.6 trillion in assets. JPMorgan operates in over 100 countries, with roughly 80% of its revenues being generated in the United States.

JPMorgan operates in the following four business segments:

Consumer & Community Banking: This segment provides traditional consumer and small business banking services such as checking and savings, credit cards, home mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, and business loans. The segment accounted for just under half of revenue in 2018 (47%).

Corporate & Investment Banking: This segment helps companies raise capital through debt and equity, advises corporations on M&A, provides investment research, and serves as a fund custodian for asset managers, public and private investment funds, and insurance companies. The segment accounted for just under a third of revenue in 2018 (32%).

Asset & Wealth Management: This segment provides a variety of wealth management services across asset classes, such as fixed income, equities, and money market funds. The segment accounted for 13% of revenue in 2018.

Commercial Banking: This segment provides investment banking, lending, and asset management services to a variety of entities, including municipalities, financial institutions, and corporations. The segment accounted for the remaining 8% of revenue in 2018.

The first reason I am optimistic on JPMorgan's future is due to the company's incredible management team led by CEO Jamie Dimon.

Mr. Dimon has been the CEO of JPMorgan since 2005, masterfully guiding the company through the subprime mortgage meltdown that precipitated the Great Recession. Aside from Wells Fargo, JPMorgan was the only other major bank that managed to remain profitable through the worst economic recession of our lifetime.

Image Source: JPMorgan Chase Firm Overview 2019 Investor Day Presentation

JPMorgan has managed to lead its peers in nearly every major category, which is impressive when we consider that the company is the largest bank in the country. JPMorgan has managed to grow its EPS at the highest rate among other major banks such as Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America.

Image Source: JPMorgan Chase Firm Overview 2019 Investor Day Presentation

It should come as no surprise that JPMorgan's management team has delivered impressive EPS growth rates, overhead ratios, and ROTCE over the past decade. The company is the top credit card issuer in the United States, and boasts 22.3% market share in its Consumer & Community Banking segment. In addition, the company's Corporate & Investment Bank segment does business with the vast majority of Fortune 500 companies and controls nearly 12% market share in that segment. The company also does business with over half of the world's largest pension funds and central banks in its Asset & Wealth Management segment, with over $2.0 trillion in AUM.

The appeal to JPMorgan is that the vastness of the company means it can offer its customers convenience that few other banks can because of the wide variety of the services it offers to cater to the varying needs of customers.

Adding to the case for an investment in JPMorgan is the fact that while some banks folded in the last recession, JPMorgan's history of fiscal conservatism with its balance sheet meant that it didn't actually need the Troubled Asset Relief Program bailout in the midst of the Great Recession.

The enactment of Dodd-Frank following the Great Recession imposed even more stringent requirements upon big banks and as a result, JPMorgan's balance sheet is stronger than it has ever been.

As per page 26 of JPMorgan's most recent Annual Report:

Under the Fed's most extreme stress-testing scenario, where 35 of the largest American banks bear extreme losses (as if each were the worst bank in the system), the combined losses are about 6% of the total loss absorbing resources of those 35 banks. JPMorgan Chase alone has nearly three times the loss absorbing resources to cover the projected losses of all of these 35 banks.

JPMorgan has such a tremendous amount of resources to endure losses that the company would be able to absorb the losses of 35 of the largest banks in the country three times.

It's for this reason that the company boasts firmly investment grade credit ratings from the major credit rating agencies, including an A- credit rating from S&P, an AA- rating from Fitch, and an A2 rating from Moody's.

Between the company's target revenue growth of 3%, cost savings initiatives, and share buybacks (including the massive $29.4 billion in share buybacks authorized for the next year), it seems reasonable to conclude JPMorgan will be able to deliver EPS growth in the range of 7% over the next 5 years.

JPMorgan is a company that is continually gaining market share in its major segments, in large part due to the management team led by Jamie Dimon, and the company's competitive advantage of being a one stop shop for many consumers and businesses. The company also boasts a strong balance sheet, which means that another recession equivalent to the Great Recession would be nothing more than a blip on the radar for JPMorgan over the long-term. It's for these reasons that I believe JPMorgan is set to deliver from an operational standpoint.

Risks To Consider:

Although JPMorgan is a high-quality bank, that doesn't mean the company is immune to risk.

The first and foremost risk to JPMorgan is the fact that as a bank, the company is more susceptible to economic downturns than most other industries (page 11 of the company's most recent 10-K).

The company's most profitable segment, Wealth and Asset Management is very vulnerable to downturns in the equity and bond markets.

Unsurprisingly, this means that the stock comes with a high level of volatility in economic downturns. Take the Great Recession for example and that the company saw its stock price crater from over $50 a share in September 2008 to less than $15 a share in March 2009.

Simply put, if an investor can't handle high levels of volatility, JPMorgan certainly isn't a name one would want to own, especially in a recessionary period.

As a bank, JPMorgan is also highly reliant upon credit spreads (page 13 of the company's most recent 10-K). On one hand, JPMorgan generally earns higher net interest income in periods of higher interest rates. However, this can lead to less liquidity in the financial markets and higher funding costs, not to mention fewer originations of commercial and residential real estate loans. On the other hand, lower interest rates may cause compressed net interest margins and a reduction in the value of JPMorgan's mortgage servicing rights asset, resulting in a decrease in revenue.

It should also come as no surprise that as a large bank, JPMorgan is subject to its fair share of scrutiny and regulations (page 7 of the company's most recent 10-K). Any changes to existing regulation or the introduction of new regulation throughout the numerous markets JPMorgan has operations in could result in increased compliance costs, which could weigh on the company's financial results.

Operating in an industry that has a duty to protect a vast amount of sensitive personal information also comes with a variety of concerns (page 19 of the company's most recent 10-K). JPMorgan is required to spend a considerable amount of resources to protect this sensitive personal information from data breaches. In the event that JPMorgan experiences a massive data breach, this could result in inquiries and investigations, which could lead to significant liabilities or regulatory fines if the company is perceived to have not done enough to protect the personal information of its customers. In addition, a data breach of such extent would deal a blow to JPMorgan's outstanding reputation, which could materially impact the company's financial results.

As data breaches continue to become more common, there is the possibility that legislation could be enacted requiring JPMorgan to spend more to safeguard the information of its customers, which could weigh on financial results.

While these are certainly not the only risks associated with an investment in JPMorgan, I believe these are most of the key considerations for investors before making an investment in the company. I would refer interested readers to pages 7-28 of JPMorgan's most recent 10-K for a more complete listing of all the risks facing JPMorgan.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Is Trading At Fair Value

Now that we've established JPMorgan is a titan of its industry and discussed some of its key risks, we'll delve into the valuation aspect of an investment in the company.

The first valuation metric I'll use to determine JPMorgan's fair value is the company's 5 year average dividend yield.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, JPMorgan's current yield of 3.12% is well above its 5 year average of 2.65%.

Even if we assume that JPMorgan's fair value yield is 3% (akin to a high yielding treasury bond, but with moderate growth potential) and a fair value of $120.00 a share, this would imply that shares of JPMorgan are trading at a 3.9% discount to fair value and offer 4.1% upside from the current share price of $115.30 a share (as of July 13, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use to estimate fair value is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

In the case of JPMorgan, the company's TTM PE ratio of 12.45 is a bit above its 13 year median of 11.82. Because I believe the company's fundamentals are the strongest they have been in the past 13 years, I believe I could reasonably assign a fair value PE of 12.

This would imply that JPMorgan is trading at a 3.8% premium to its fair value of $111.13 a share and poses 3.6% downside from its current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share or annualized dividend per share. Given that JPMorgan's annualized dividend per share will be $3.60 beginning in the third quarter of this year, we'll use that figure as our annualized dividend per share.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply another term for an investor's required rate of return. The required rate of return can vary significantly from one investor to the next, but I generally prefer using 10% as it is a bit above the historical long-term average of stocks.

The final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is also the most difficult to reasonably forecast due to the amount of variables that affect the growth rate.

An investor must consider a company's payout ratio (and whether they believe it will hold steady, expand, or contract), a company's probable long-term earnings growth rate, industry fundamentals, and company specific fundamentals such as the balance sheet.

Given that I believe JPMorgan's payout ratio will remain in its current range, it's reasonable to conclude that whatever earnings growth the company is able to achieve will ultimately mirror its dividend growth rate. I'm confident that over the long-term, JPMorgan will be able to achieve a 7% earnings growth rate because of its experienced management team.

Using the above figures, I arrive at a fair value of $120.00 a share. This again represents a 3.9% discount to fair value and 4.1% upside from the current price.

Averaging the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $117.04 a share. This indicates shares of JPMorgan are trading at a 1.5% discount to fair value and offer 1.5% upside from the current price.

Summary: An Industry Titan Trading At Fair Value Means A High Likelihood Of Strong Total Returns

JPMorgan is among the strongest financial stocks one can invest in. It is an undisputed leader of its industry and there are a variety of reasons I believe the company will continue to enrich its shareholders over the long-term.

Under the leadership of Jamie Dimon and company, JPMorgan has emerged from the Great Recession stronger than ever. The company boasts solid operating fundamentals and a strong balance sheet.

Adding to the case for an investment in JPMorgan is the fact that the company is trading around its approximate fair value. For a company of JPMorgan's quality, this is quite rare for an otherwise overheated market like the one we find ourselves in.

Between the 3.1% dividend, 7% earnings growth, and 0.1% valuation multiple expansion, JPMorgan is likely to deliver 10.2% annual total returns over the next decade, thereby delivering alpha in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.