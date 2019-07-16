How To Diversify Retirement Portfolios

This aspect of diversification is not closely related to how many securities one holds.

This article is intended to help readers organize their own thoughts relating to the diversification of their retirement portfolios. We recently exchanged some ideas about this topic on the High Yield Landlord chat, where I often hang out. I believe there is more worth considering than I could manage in a few sentences there.

One aspect of that discussion will not be my primary focus today but does matter: individual psychology. We have some members on that chat who would be very uncomfortable holding even 20 distinct investments. They clearly should not hold 50. There are others who would be uncomfortable holding less than 50 or 100. I’m in the latter group, although I’m willing to let index investments carry the load in some areas.

Those of us who claim to seek very broad diversification — 50 to 100 or more positions across a portfolio — often are told that “studies show that 30 stocks or less is sufficient to provide diversification. It does no good to hold more than that.” I believe that such comments miss the point because they are not relevant to the most important aspect of diversification.

Why Diversify?

Let’s start with the question of why to diversify in the first place.

Fundamentally, one diversifies because one is ignorant. I was reminded recently by Michael Boyd of this quote from Warren Buffett: "Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing." He pointed out quite rightly that the famous success stories such as Berkshire and Third Point all succeeded big by making big bets.

I don’t doubt that those who have succeeded by making big bets were capable. But I strongly suspect that, among the capable, they were also the lucky.

This is an example of survivorship bias. We know of the successes. We do not know of the (likely more numerous) failures. This point has been made by various authors worth reading. One example: Nassim Taleb in his book Fooled by Randomness.

I was strongly influenced by a friend who started companies in Silicon Valley. He once remarked that everything in business happens by accident. Silicon Valley has perfected the art of valuing good failures, to our great benefit.

But that’s not what we want for our retirement portfolios!

My point of view is that we are all ignorant in important ways. Experts frequently underestimate the significance of their ignorance. Experts also are often emotionally invested in their own expertise. Thinking well is hard. Emotions screw it up.

An example: During one phase of my career, I watched a group of experts, insufficiently aware of their own ignorance and lost in the hubris of their expertise, cause the needless failure of a multi-billion-dollar research program. Attempts to convince them to respect their own limitations, by the review committees I served on, had no effect.

Those of us without special expertise should embrace our ignorance and invest accordingly.

Those studies are asking the wrong question

The studies often mentioned, for example this one, are analyzing one issue. The issue is this: The behavior of individual securities deviates from the average behavior of the relevant market. The associated risks are often described as specific risk, in contrast to the market risk of the entire category. Specific risk leads to volatility in returns above and beyond the market volatility.

The question the studies ask is how many securities one must hold to substantially reduce specific risk. The answer, from crunching historical data on stocks, tends to be 20 to 30.

This also makes sense to me statistically. If one imagines that the specific fluctuations are statistical, then the dispersion of results would scale with the square root of the number of securities held. Holding 9 securities would reduce the dispersion by a factor of 3. Holding 25 securities would reduce it by a factor of 5.

But this is the wrong question. If one thinks about specific risks as fluctuations about the mean market, hardly any one actually cares about this. People care about two things: a collapse of the overall market and major losses due to a surprise dividend cut or a sudden descent toward bankruptcy on the part of one company.

The most important issue is the behavior of the overall market. But in fact this language is too sloppy. The overall market for investments includes a significant number of independent categories, whose relative behavior is not strongly correlated over the long term. These include stocks, bonds, real estate, and many others.

The most important type of diversification is not holding some number of securities in one category. It is diversification among categories of investments, seeking uncorrelation, as I will illustrate. Diversification within an investment category is worthwhile but far less important.

The Power of Uncorrelated Investment Categories

The most powerful form of diversification is to diversify across uncorrelated investment categories. A simple example can illustrate this.

Two investments are fully uncorrelated if their returns are statistically independent. This means that each one fluctuates according to its own statistics, no matter what the other one does.

A portfolio split between two uncorrelated investment categories and rebalanced annually produces better returns and much less dispersion of results than a portfolio invested in only one category.

Figure 1 shows results of Monte Carlo simulations that illustrate this. The model portfolio has an initial value of $500k and the retiree spends a set percentage of the initial portfolio value, in real dollars, for 30 years. I explain the simulation approach in more detail here and here.

The magenta curve shows results for a portfolio having a mean return of 8% and a standard deviation of 16%, modeled as a normal distribution. This is roughly the statistics of the S&P 500. One has about a 20% chance of exhausting the portfolio with a 6% withdrawal rate.

The blue curve shows results for a portfolio split equally between two uncorrelated investment categories and rebalanced annually. The two investment categories have the same mean return and standard deviation.

Figure 1. The value of the portfolio after 30 years is shown against the annual withdrawal rate. The points show the median result. The vertical bars show the range from 20th to 80th percentile of the distribution of results. Each color corresponds to the indicated investments. Calculations by author.

One sees two effects in the figure. The first is that the median return of the split portfolio is larger. This is the well-known effect of rebalancing across uncorrelated investments. This effect helped me personally recover more quickly after 2008.

The second effect seen in the figure is that the dispersion of results is narrower for the split portfolio. Notably, the portfolio value at the 20th percentile is significantly larger.

Details, details

The most basic and important point about diversification across categories is illustrated by Figure 1. There are some further details and qualifications.

As one splits a portfolio across additional uncorrelated investments having the same return, one will see a continuing (but slower) increase in median result and narrowing of the dispersion of the results. However, in reality the median returns of the various categories will differ, which can increase or decrease the median return of the total portfolio.

What is more significant is that few investments are completely uncorrelated with other investments. One can try to model these effects using correlation coefficients and what are called joint distributions. My perspective, though, it that this is taking the modeling beyond what we know well about the investments.

The take away for investors is that having funds in distinct investment categories that do not march in lockstep, along with some rebalancing between categories, leads to better results. This is the important aspect of diversification.

Diversification Within a Major Category

The discussion above shows the value of splitting one’s portfolio between categories. However, it does not consider how many investments to make within a category. This is the place where I think that the comment so often made about how many securities one should hold for diversification does have relevance.

If within a category one invests in only one company, one is very much subject to specific risk. The performance of the investment one chooses might turn out to differ from that of the category on average. In particular, it might perform much worse.

If I hold only 20 securities across my entire portfolio and one of them becomes substantially worthless, I just lost 5% of my principal. A number of the vocal members of that chat I mentioned find this possibility painfully large. Some smaller percentage like 1% or 2% is much more comfortable.

But this does not mean that these investors need to hold 50 or more securities within any given category. If, for example, they have 20% of their portfolio in REIT common stocks, and hold 20 such stocks, then they have 1% of their portfolio in each individual investment.

As an alternative approach, one can invest in some chosen category by holding an index fund of some sort. I do this myself for the exposure I choose to have to the total US stock market (VSMPX), European stocks (TCIEX), and Emerging Market Stocks (TEMLX). Prior to retirement, this may be one’s only choice in tax-deferred employer accounts.

The downside of index investing is that one owns the dogs in the index, and one might hope to make a better selection. I don’t see a lot of point in trying this myself with major market categories like those just mentioned.

Some Seeking Alpha authors do appear to have success in these areas. This is especially true of those who emphasize dividend stocks. Based on some modeling I discussed recently, I favor dividend stocks and may move some of my portfolio in that direction. But I have yet to be convinced that stock picking in this arena will be better than just owning the Dividend Aristocrats by buying (NOBL), (REGL), (WDIV), or (SDY), or doing something similarly broad.

Diversification Within Small and Obscure Categories

In contrast, there are several market categories for which it makes sense to me to select some number of quality securities with the expectation of outperforming the relevant index fund, if one even exists.

These categories are actively covered on Seeking Alpha, since they are indeed good places to seek alpha. They include common and/or preferred stocks in several types of firm. Equity REITs are one type. Other types include Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), shipping, business development companies, mREITs, and some investments held in Closed-End Funds. These are often weakly covered in the universe of brokerage firms, banks, and other institutions. Some commodities, and in particular precious metals, may also have a role to play.

There are several reasons to diversify within a category and not just buy an index. Examples for REITs:

Avoiding known risks such as external management or excessive leverage

Exposure to a range of sectors, as for example data, timber, offices, and shopping.

Limiting worst-case losses by keeping individual positions small

Even then there is a psychological element. On the one hand, you may be someone like me, who believes that one can avoid major known bad features in some type of investment, but that the outcome for any specific investment will be random. In this case you will want to hold quite a few specific investments in each category.

Even so, there would not seem much point in holding a very large number of securities within a given category. Ten or some small multiple of ten seems sensible. Besides, in some categories it is difficult to find 25 good choices and impossible to find 50.

On the other hand, you may be someone who wants to research intensely and monitor actively. This will push you toward a small enough number of total investments. Perhaps you want 5 each in 3 categories, or 3 each in 5 categories. Unless you are an experienced full-time investor, I would urge you not to concentrate in only one category, and thus be subject to whatever bad times it has.

Conclusions and Portfolio Implications

The discussion here supports the following approach to portfolio construction. Have your funds in several distinct categories (3, 5, not as many as 10). Have at least one category be a collection of index funds, for exposure to areas in which you do not choose to invest in detail.

Select the number of securities in each category that satisfies your perspective.

Here is a specific example. Place 80% of the portfolio in four specific categories, with the remainder in index funds and cash. The categories might be REIT preferred stocks, common stocks in REITs, MLPs, and Shipping. Have an average of 20 positions in each of the four categories. This makes your characteristic position size 1% of your total portfolio.

Rebalance between categories when their relative values grow too far from your plan. (It is less obvious whether to rebalance within categories or take some other approach. I leave that topic for another time.)

This example will work for someone who wants problems with any specific investment to always be small potatoes. It will help if that person has my viewpoint that picking top performers in some category is beyond their abilities and perhaps beyond anyone’s abilities. It seems to me that avoiding some sources of trouble is what one can do.

This example will not work for someone who wants to focus intently on each investment, and who believes they can in fact choose superior investments. Such an individual is likely to only be comfortable with fewer investments and few categories.

