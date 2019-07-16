Baffin Aquisition Will Help Canada Goose Create An Inclusive Winter Brand

Canada Goose will now be able to offer a full line of winter goods once they officially launch their boot.

Intro

Although not new news, I have written multiple articles on Canada Goose and have yet to mention their November 2018 acquisition of Baffin. The company was only sold for a little more than $28 million, but it will provide Canada Goose (GOOS) with the resources and know-how to produce high-quality winter boots while expanding their line of cold-weather goods.

In the most recent quarter, management briefly touched on Baffin and said that revenues were only minimally increased by this purchase while also conveying that "this acquisition will provide valuable expertise and infrastructure to develop a stand-alone Canada Goose footwear offering in the years to come"

About Baffin

As of November 2018, Baffin is a fully owned subsidiary of Canada Goose currently selling under its own name. They currently have a concentrated focus on men's, women's, and children's boots but also sell a variety of jackets and other winter clothing accessories. Looking at the men's winter boot section, they are selling boots for around $300, which is at the slightly higher-end range.

What I like about this acquisition is that Baffin in not a purely winter boot company. They offer an extensive range of shoe products and that should help Canada Goose be able to establish a footwear brand in their own name.

Baffin.com

Since Baffin is a small company, it is difficult to assess the perception of the brand and the exact quality of the products. Although I would expect Canada Goose to only associate themselves with high-quality brands, we can use Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reviews to gauge how consumers feel about this brand.

After sifting through about 100 reviews of various Baffin products, the consensus is that these are very comfortable shoes that occasionally suffer from the rubber tearing from the insole. Although not the best problem to have while outside in the rain or snow, there may be a slight bias in reviews where customers who had a bad experience are more apt to author a negative review. On the positive side, many of these reviews conveyed how they loved the feel and hold the shoes in high regard.

Besides minor isolated incidents with the rubber insoles, consumers seem to be very happy with their purchase of Baffin shoes.

Synergies Created Through the Baffin Acquisition

The essence of the Baffin purchase was to create synergies between the two companies. Canada Goose can do this in two ways; increasing footwear sales by leveraging the know-how and intricacies of the footwear market and reducing their cost basis by utilizing existing equipment from Baffin.

Baffin currently has one manufacturing plant in Stony Creek, Canada and seems to abide by the same mantra that is seen in Canada Goose. Baffin was "born in the north" and is proud of its Canadian heritage all while displaying their capability to function in arctic temperatures. In all, Baffin and Canada Goose seem to be proud of their roots and are both dedicated to supplying a high-quality product.

Increased Revenue

With Baffin being less than a $30 million company, it will be hard to see any substantial revenue increases for their footwear division in the near future. Although they bring expertise to this field, Canada Goose is most likely not going to see the direct benefits of this acquisition until they begin to produce their own footwear line.

It is practically impossible to model growth for the footwear division of Canada Goose because management hasn't given any guidance to their long-term footwear strategy. The synergies created through this acquisition and Canada Goose's ability to become a full outdoor brand should keep the customer base 'sticky'.

As for a potential effect on the share price, just like revenues, it is too early to accurately estimate. The Baffin brand will not be the key growth driver for Canada Goose's footwear division, the value is when they begin to produce their own line.

Full Outdoor Brand

The addition of a footwear section now allows Canada Goose to offer more products to their customer base and leverage existing retailers to sell their products. Over the previous quarters, Canada Goose has seen a major increase in their wholesale division which increased over 40% year over year. The increased demand for their products should make it an easy decision for retailers to carry the well-selling Canada Goose brand.

Although their boots are expected to be in the high-end price range, they are filling a spot in the market that caters perfectly to their clientele. There is some competition in this region as The North Face sells some women's boots in the $500 range, Moncler has their own line of winter boots, and a variety of other designer brands such as Fendi and Christian Louboutin sell winter boots at prices upwards of $1,000.

Based on how Canada Goose has priced their jackets and accessories, I would expect their boots to be slightly lower in price than Moncler potentially in the $600-700 range for everyday boots but much more expensive if they decide to launch a line of expedition caliber boots.

Technical Analysis

Since their fiscal year report on May 28th, Canada Goose has been on a steady incline trying to recover from its 30%+ drop. So far, there has been no fundamental change to the company that would warrant a 20% recovery from the lows, only investors realizing that a drop that severe may have been an overreaction.

Source: Think or Swim, Author

As for the future of this stock, it is currently facing resistance at the 200-day moving average and is currently in overbought territory in the RSI. Both of these indicators are telling me that Canada Goose could be headed for a small consolidation period after its almost 2-month-long run.

It did find support on the 50-day moving average so in the event of consolidation, retouching the 50-day could act as a buy signal. As for the 200-day resistance level, if Canada Goose is able to breach that resistance, I could see a possible run-up to the $45-46 range.

Conclusion

In all, I like how Baffin sells a variety of footwear products, and I believe there will be synergies created through this acquisition as Canada Goose begins to start selling boots in their own name. As for the technicals, they have seen a massive increase in price, and I would wait for a period of consolidation to let the RSI cool off or wait for a breach of the 200-moving average to act as a buy signal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.