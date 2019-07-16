This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s pick comes from our bi-weekly preferred share article for subscribers.

The preferred share we will be covering is from Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN). XAN-C (XAN.PC) comes with a risk rating of 4 and is designed for traders. For those unfamiliar with our risk ratings, here is a quick summary:

Source: The REIT Forum

We’ve used XAN-C for dividend captures in the past, but the next ex-dividend date shouldn’t be until the end of September:

Source: The REIT Forum

With the ex-dividend date so far away, there is only $0.08 of dividend accrual. Said in another way, the progress to the next dividend date is only at 14.29%. While we aren’t looking at a dividend capture here currently, it’s important to take the accumulated dividend into account. After accounting for the $0.08 of dividend accrual, shares are trading at a stripped price of $25.94.

Dividend accrual happens during the period from one ex-dividend date to the next. The ex-dividend date is when you are owed the dividend . The actual payment date is usually 2 to 4 weeks later. You must be holding shares before pre-market trading begins on the ex-dividend date.

. The actual payment date is usually 2 to 4 weeks later. You Purchasing shares on the ex-dividend date doesn’t count , even in pre-market trading.

The stripped price is the current price minus the dividend accrual.

The simple premise is that you would rather pay $25.00 the day before an ex-dividend of $.50 than pay $24.90 on the ex-dividend date.

The buyer gets the full dividend amount - even if they bought it the day before the ex-dividend date. They are essentially getting a rebate on their purchase price by getting more dividend than they would have "earned" from the period they owned shares.

XAN-C stripped price

Investors need to look at the stripped price, especially when refusing to purchase shares over $25.00.

XAN-C is $1.66 under a sell rating for us:

However, shares of XAN-C are also $0.93 over our buy target. Keep in mind, we see these shares as being for traders only. Conservative investors should not be looking to purchase preferred shares of XAN for a buy-and-hold strategy.

There is a lot of call protection left on the calendar:

The earliest management will be able to call XAN-C is on 7/30/2024. With a call date 5 years into the future, the “Worst Cash to Call” comes out to $9.78 including dividends.

The yield to call is pretty low at 7.43% for a share with a risk rating of 4. If shares were at $25.00 with some dividend accrual, these would be an excellent choice, but we wouldn’t pay a premium for them. Without dividend accrual, we don’t see enough appeal for the risk.

The “floor” feature

XAN-C has a “floor” feature that is attractive when investors are concerned about falling rates:

Let’s break down these terms:

Floating Starts

For shares that have a floating rate, you can easily see when the floating starts. In practice, this is generally the same date that their original call protection ends.

Floating Rate of 3-Month LIBOR +

The floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + tells you what spread the shares will earn over LIBOR. By the time this kicks in, a replacement for LIBOR may be in place. It should still function in the same way. It provides a benchmark for short-term interest rates. For instance, you can see for XAN-C that the value will be 5.927%. Shares of XAN-C will pay out the short-term rate plus 5.927%. If the short-term rate was 3%, then shares would need to pay 8.927%.

Floor?

The floor section indicates if there is a floor in place after the floating rate begins. For instance, the value in this column is 8.625%. Shares of XAN-C have a floor of 8.625%. If the floating rate was going to be less than 8.625%, then the company would need to pay 8.625% instead. If the floating rate was going to be more than 8.625%, the shareholder would get the floating rate. In this scenario, the shareholder gets whichever value gives them a higher dividend. Floors are very unusual.

Unusual Rules

The unusual rules section includes any very unique factors. The one shown here is the “floor”.

Importance of diversification

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth. All our positions are shared with our members and our latest picks for preferred shares are included in a recent article: “Preferred Shares Week 160”.

Final thoughts

XAN-C has a “floor” feature that is attractive when investors are concerned about falling rates. However, at current prices, we have XAN-C as being well into our hold range. If shares were trading around $25, we would be far more bullish for traders. We’ve held shares of XAN-C in the past when they were more attractively valued. For now, we believe investors should look elsewhere for a better deal.

Currently, there isn’t enough upside to enter into a new position or downside to issue a sell rating.