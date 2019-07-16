Hershey: 8-9% Total Return Potential Over The Next Decade Makes It A Hold

While this isn't a terrible return by any means, I generally require 10%+ returns as a margin of safety. I would target a 2.4%+ yield before adding to Hershey.

Between the 2.1% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 1.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, Hershey is likely to deliver 7.6-8.6% annual total returns over the next decade.

Despite the risks associated with Hershey, I believe the company's iconic brand, management team, and decent balance sheet will deliver great results for shareholders in the years ahead.

Having raised its dividend for each of the last 9 years, Hershey is a soon to be Dividend Contender with a long history of rewarding its shareholders.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all soaring to record highs, the difficulty in finding companies trading at reasonable valuations continues to grow, as does the ease of finding companies that are trading at stretched valuations.

One such company which comes to mind that fits the latter description is Hershey (HSY).

While I'll be discussing Hershey's dividend growth and safety profile, and its fundamentals and risks, the key takeaway is that Hershey is moderately overvalued at its current price. I'll conclude the article by offering my total return estimates over the next decade and my desired yield before I would consider adding to my position.

A Safe And Well Covered Dividend With High Single Digit Growth Potential

Prior to making an investment decision, I like to analyze both a company's dividend safety and growth profile.

I'll begin by assessing the safety of Hershey's dividend from an EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio standpoint.

Last fiscal year, Hershey generated diluted EPS of $5.36 against dividends per share of $2.756 paid out during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 51.4%

Moving to the current fiscal year, Hershey expects diluted EPS of $5.50-5.66. Assuming a midpoint diluted EPS figure of $5.58 and dividends per share of $2.989 in 2019 (this factors in a 7% dividend increase later this month), Hershey's payout ratio would be 53.6%.

As per pages 56 of Hershey's most recent 10-K, the company generated ~$1.600 billion of operating cash flow against $328.6 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $1.271 billion. Against the $562.5 million in dividends paid during this time (per page 37 of the company's most recent 10-K), this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 44.3%.

There will be a slight expansion in the company's FCF payout ratio from 44.3% to 45-46%, which is what I consider a flawless payout ratio. Hershey retains plenty of capital to fund its growth projects, which ultimately allows future dividend growth.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given Hershey's reasonable payout ratio, decent balance sheet, and earnings quality, Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Hershey's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

While dividend safety is one consideration for a dividend growth investor, the equally important consideration is what kind of dividend growth a company can deliver in the future, which leads me into my next point.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As illustrated above, Hershey is a classic dividend growth company, delivering a high single digit dividend growth rate over the past 5 years and 20 years.

When we consider that Hershey has a payout ratio which should remain steady and that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 7.7% and 8.0% over the next 5 years, it seems reasonable to expect the trend of 8% dividend growth to continue.

With that said, we'll now transition into why I believe Hershey will be able to maintain the status quo that has made shareholders rich the past few decades.

An Incredible Brand, A Reasonably Strong Balance Sheet, And Experienced Management Team

Image Source: Hershey 2019 CAGNY Conference Presentation

Hershey manufactures and sells chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products, such as gum and mints, and baking ingredients, such as beverages, meat snacks, bars, popcorn, cookies, and protein bars. The company sells its products in about 90 countries across the globe.

The company markets and sells leading brands, which include the eponymous Hershey's brand, Kisses, Reese's, Almond Joy, Jolly Rancher, Cadbury, York, Payday, Kit Kat, SkinnyPop, Icebreakers, Rolo, and Bubble Yum.

The company operates under two segments, which are as follows:

North America: This segment includes the company's traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position, as well as the grocery and snack market positions in the United States and Canada. The segment accounted for about 89% of the company's total revenues in 2018, according to page 1 of the company's most recent 10-K.

International & Other: This segment is a combination of the company's other segments that aren't individually material, including geographic regions such as China, Brazil, Malaysia, and India. The segment accounted for the remaining 11% of the company's total revenues in 2018.

Image Source: Hershey 2019 CAGNY Conference Presentation

Hershey is the leader of the US confectionery market, with over 30% market share, slightly beating out the runner up, and absolutely crushing the third place company in market share. Impressively, Hershey boasts 6 of the top 10 confectionery brands in the United States. The Hershey brand is also ranked just behind Coca Cola as the most powerful brand in the world, and Hershey is ranked the 4th most loved brand by both kids and parents. This speaks to the level of trust that consumers have in Hershey's brands and it allows the company to enjoy advantaged margins among its peers, with Hershey posting the strongest adjusted gross margin % among its peers.

Image Source: Hershey 2019 CAGNY Conference Presentation

Hershey plans to deliver growth to shareholders in a variety of ways in 2019 and beyond.

Hershey plans to accelerate US confection by improving the shelf appeal of its products through new and improved packaging to attract the attention of customers. Additionally, Hershey plans to convert less productive magazine space on the front end of key food retailers to drive snacking growth and CMG growth. Product innovation will also be the key to Hershey retaining its brand relevancy and expanding upon its market share. The introduction of Reese's Thins and the leveraging of social media will continue to drive growth. Finally, Hershey expects to complete its $175 million Margin for Growth savings program in which the company will save $30-40 million during 2019 and $10 million in 2020.

Bolstering the case for an investment position in Hershey is the fact that the company boasts an experienced management team led by President and CEO Michele Buck. Buck has been with Hershey for 14 years, and prior to joining the company, she served 17 years at Kraft/Nabisco in a variety of senior positions and at the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo.

Newcomer to Hershey and CFO, Steve Voskuil joined the company in May 2019. Prior to joining Hershey, Mr. Voskuil was CFO at Avanos Medical, a $700 million global medical device company, where he served since 2014. Mr. Voskuil was also a finance executive at Kimberly-Clark for over two decades.

In addition to the strong brand name of Hershey and its highly experienced management team, Hershey also possesses a reasonably strong balance sheet.

Image Source: Hershey 2019 CAGNY Conference Presentation

The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA is rather strong. For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of under 4 safe for the consumer staples industry, which Hershey is well below at less than 2 projected for 2019. It is for that reason Hershey boasts an investment grade A credit rating from S&P and an A1 rating from Moody's.

When we factor in the relevancy of Hershey's brands and management's imperatives to drive growth, it becomes apparent that Hershey has a high likelihood of continuing to deliver strong growth in the years ahead if it is able to deliver on those imperatives. I'm confident that the experienced management team of Hershey will be able to deliver on the imperatives, and the firmly investment grade credit rating of Hershey means the company has strong fundamentals in comparison to its peers.

Risks To Consider:

While Hershey is a quintessential dividend growth company, that doesn't mean the company comes without its fair share of risks, as every equity investment does.

Hershey relies heavily upon its brand name to sell its products, which means that any issues related to the quality and safety of the company's products, ingredients, or packaging could jeopardize the company's reputation (page 6 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Another risk is that as a company that is highly dependent upon input costs, such as raw materials (and the availability of those raw materials) and energy costs, any volatility in the price of cocoa products, sugar, corn sweeteners, natural gas or fuel oil could have a negative impact on the company's financial results (page 6 of the company's most recent 10-K). Although the company uses forward contracts and commodity futures to hedge against commodity prices, commodity price increases could result in increased costs that are unable to be offset with higher prices to customers.

Because Hershey has a high concentration of manufacturing operations in the United States (71% of its manufacturing capacity), it is worth mentioning that any natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks, labor strikes, or unavailability of raw materials or packaging could be detrimental to the company's operations and financial results (page 8 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Adding to the concentration risk is the fact that according to page 2 of the Hershey's 10-K, about 28% of the company's sales were to McLane Company, one of the largest wholesale distributors in the United States to convenience stores, drug stores, and mass merchandisers.

In addition, any changes in food and drug laws, employment laws, or environmental laws could notably increase the company's compliance costs, which could have a negative impact on the company's financial results (page 8 of the company's most recent 10-K).

While these risks are only a few of the risks facing an investment in Hershey, I believe they are among the key risks that investors must consider. For a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Hershey, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-11 of the company's most recent 10-K.

Hershey's Current Valuation Is The Only Reason I Rate It As A Hold

Since we have already established that Hershey is a wonderful company, we will now delve into the only reason I won't be adding to my position for the foreseeable future, which is of course valuation.

The first valuation metric I'll use to determine the company's fair value is the 13 year median TTM dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, Hershey dividend yield of 2.11% is well below its 13 year median of 2.35%.

Assuming a reversion to its 13 year median of 2.35%, this would imply a fair value of $122.55 a share and that Hershey shares are trading at a premium to fair value of 11.4% and pose 10.2% downside from the current price of $137.17 a share (as of July 13, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use to arrive at Hershey's fair value is the 5 year forward PE ratio.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Hershey's forward PE ratio of 23.8 is well above its 5 year average of 21.5

Assuming a reversion to its 5 year average, this would indicate that shares of Hershey are worth $123.91 a share, representing a premium to fair value of 10.7% and posing 9.7% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable into the formula is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Hershey, that amount is currently $2.888 (although it will be increasing in about a week).

The second variable into the formula is the cost of capital equity, which refers to an investor's required rate of return. Although the required rate of return can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I generally prefer a 10% return as that has historically outperformed the broader market over the long-term.

The third and final variable into the formula is the dividend growth rate, which is unsurprisingly the most difficult input into the formula.

Between the current dividend payout ratio (and predicting whether that payout ratio will remain the same, expand, or contract), predicting the company's long-term earnings growth rate, considering industry fundamentals and company fundamentals, there are quite a few variables an investor needs to ponder before they are able to arrive at a conclusion regarding a reasonable dividend growth rate.

Because I expect Hershey's payout ratio to remain basically the same and I am forecasting for 7-8% earnings growth over the next decade, I believe a dividend growth rate of 7.5% is a reasonable assumption over the long-term.

Using the above figures, we arrive at a fair value of $115.52 a share. This would represent an 18.7% premium to fair value and pose 15.8% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $120.66 a share. This implies that shares of Hershey are trading at a 13.7% premium to fair value and pose 12.0% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Classic Dividend Growth Company A Bit Too Overpriced For My Taste

Hershey is an iconic dividend growth company on the brink of becoming a Dividend Contender, and there is reason to believe that the dividend growth streak is just beginning.

The company has a strong brand name which is at the heart of its business model. Adding to this is the fact that Hershey also boasts a reasonably strong balance sheet and capable management team.

Unfortunately, Hershey is simply priced well ahead of where it should be trading.

At the current price, shares of Hershey offer a 2.1% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 1.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 7.6-8.6% over the next decade.

In order for me to rate Hershey a buy, shares would need to offer a 2.4% yield (implying a static valuation multiple) and 7-8% earnings growth, which would allow for likely annual total returns of 9.4-10.4% over the next decade. I believe these would be fairly acceptable returns for a company of Hershey's relatively low risk investment profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.