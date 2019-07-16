Cheniere Energy Continues To Be The Shining Star In Natural Gas

Natural gas at the lowest price since 2016 in the U.S., but it will not be long before LNG rises to a new record level.

The price of natural has been under pressure since March, which is the last time the active month August futures contract traded above the $3 per MMBtu level. The price has made lower highs and lower lows falling to a bottom at $2.134 on June 20. The energy commodity ran out of selling in late June, but the recovery only took the price to a high at $2.489 per MMBtu on July 10. Natural gas did not challenge the level of technical resistance at just above the $2.50 level, which was the low from 2017 and 2018.

Last week, natural gas was near the recent highs and above $2.40 on the back of concerns over Hurricane Barry as the storm approached the Louisiana coast. Since the Henry Hub is the delivery point for NYMEX natural gas in Erath, La., the potential for problems with infrastructure drove the price higher. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita drove the price of natural gas futures to over $10 per MMBtu.

Now that the storm has come and gone, the price declined and was probing below the $2.30 per MMBtu level on Tuesday, July 16. The price weakness in natural gas has done little to slow down the upward trajectory of Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares. As the business of liquefying the energy commodity for export to consumers around the world grows, LNG stock has been on a tear.

Higher highs and higher lows since early 2016

Cheniere Energy has been a bullish beast since the stock hit a low at $22.80 in February 2016:

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the shares have rallied steadily, reaching the most recent high at $71.03 last October. On Tuesday, July 16, LNG shares were not far off its late 2018 peak at $67.92, almost triple the price in early 2016. LNG is the company at the forefront of turning gas into a liquid at its Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, La., and its Corpus Christi, Texas, terminal. The company owns the Creole Trail and operates the Corpus Christi pipelines that connect with various natural gas pipelines.

LNG has a market cap of $17.521 billion and trades over 1.8 million shares each day. When it comes to energy-related stocks, the LNG has been a star performer in the sector.

LNG outperforms the S&P 500

Since early 2016, the S&P 500 has also rallied, so LNG shares have benefited from the overall path of the stock market.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the S&P 500 SPDR shows that the product that reflects the performance of a leading stock market indicator has moved from $181.02 in early 2016 to its latest high at $301.13 this week, a gain of 66.4%. The stock market has posted impressive gains, but LNG shares have blown away the price action in the overall stock market on the upside. Meanwhile, there could be lots of upside on the horizon for LNG stock as the business is growing fast and Cheniere is well-positioned for the future.

Lots of upside in the market for U.S. liquefied natural gas

The business of liquefying natural gas for shipment by ocean vessel around the world is still in its early days. Technological advances have expanded the addressable market for U.S. natural gas dramatically over the recent years, and the sky is the limit for the business.

Massive discoveries of natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States amount to quadrillions of cubic feet of the energy commodity. Advances when it comes to hydraulic fracturing to extract the gas from the shale regions and regulatory reforms have created a massive supply for the company to process and ship.

The demand for liquefied natural gas in countries in Asia and around the world is so substantial that some producers are already sold out for the next decade or longer. Cheniere is working hard to increase capacity to meet the growing demand. Moreover, natural gas is a cleaner fuel than crude oil. Environmental concerns around the globe have made natural gas more attractive than oil and oil products. The low price in the U.S. makes the liquid gas a more attractive alternative for customers who seem to have a never-ending appetite for deliveries.

Cheniere's business continues to grow

LNG recently announced that the Train 2 of the Corpus Christi project produced enough volume for its first cargo ahead of schedule. Train 1 is now online, and Train 2 will be fully operational by the end of 2019. Train 3 will likely be operational by 2021, if not earlier as Cheniere has been delivering results early on projects.

In June, Cheniere signed a deal with Apache (APA) where the natural gas producer will sell 140,000 MMBtus to the third stage of the buildout over fifteen years. The Corpus Christi project is the third export facility that includes Cheniere's Sabine Pass and Dominion Energy's Cover Point terminal.

Cheniere's board of directors authorized a share buyback program of $1 billion over the next three years, which should keep the upward pressure on the stock. Cheniere's leading position in the LNG business, the overall potential for growth, long-term contracts, and excellent management and infrastructure should continue to send LNG shares higher over the coming months and years.

Natural gas at the lowest price since 2016 in the U.S., but it won't be long before LNG rises to a new record level

On Tuesday, July 16 the price of nearby natural gas futures was at around the $2.30 per MMBtu level. After the price failed at an attempt to challenge the technical resistance at above $2.50, it is possible that it will slip back towards a challenge of the recent low. There are still around four months to go until the peak season for natural gas gets underway as injections into storage turn to withdrawals during the winter months. The price of natural gas could remain under pressure, but that is not the case when it comes to LNG shares.

Lower interest rates in the U.S. and the potential for a decline in the value of the U.S. dollar will provide support for the overall stock market. At the same time, problems surrounding Iran in the Middle East could cause increasing supply concerns for crude oil, which would boost demand for LNG from consumers around the globe.

The all-time high in LNG shares came in 2014 at $85, and it may not be long before it surpasses that price and rises to the $100 level or higher. LNG remains one of the most attractive companies in the energy sector. All signs are that the shares will continue to move higher as the company has a lot going for it, and the overall business on an explosive growth path. If LNG decides to pay shareholders a dividend, it could cause a wild rally in the shares. And, at a market cap of just over $17.5 billion, the potential for a merger or takeover could also turbocharge LNG's stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.