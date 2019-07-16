Technical Signs Point To Shorting The Euro Against The British Pound

His trade idea is to short the euro against the pound at current levels with the stop loss at 0.9022 and a target price of 0.8750 over the next month.

ForexAnalytix's Joe Perry told viewers of Real Vision's Trade Ideas that he likes shorting the euro against the British pound.

Perry brought a pile technical indicators to the table to support his sentiment on this short-term trade. In the video above, he outlines the technical setup for EUR/GBP using Fibonacci retracements and Elliot Wave analysis.

The Trade

Perry likes shorting the euro against the British pound at current market levels.

"I'm going to have a tight stop on it, though, up around 0.9022," he explained. "However, if it does break through there, I'd be looking to get short again, up around 0.9100, which is the highs from earlier in the year."

Perry's target on the downside is 0.8750. "I think that if it does happen, it's going to happen quickly," he added. "Probably within a month or so."

