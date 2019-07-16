Impacts Of Tropical Storm Barry On Crude Oil Production, Inventories And Prices

Tropical Storm Barry has caused the Gulf of Mexico crude oil production shut-ins totaling 6.7 million barrels, as of July 15th. Work crews are expected to return to Gulf platforms soon since Barry has passed.

Tropical Storm Barry: GOM Shut-Ins Barrels Total % GOM 10-Jul 602,715 602,715 31.89% 11-Jul 1,009,012 1,611,727 53.39% 12-Jul 1,110,135 2,721,862 58.74% 13-Jul 1,332,359 4,054,221 69.97% 14-Jul 1,376,265 5,430,486 72.82% 15-Jul 1,305,558 6,736,044 69.08% Data: BSEE

I estimate that the impact on U.S. crude inventories in the EIA Weekly Statistics for the week ending July 12th will be around 1.9 million barrels. That’s because The weekly report period begins at 7:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at 7:00 a.m. on the following Friday. So it should not include data for all of July 12th.

The Phillips 66 (PSX) Alliance Refinery was shutdown in Friday and is expected to be restarted shortly. It can process up to 247,000 b/d. No other refineries were reported to have shut down due to the storm.

Oil Price Implications

I have a linear regression between OECD oil inventories and WTI crude oil prices for the period 2010 through 2018. As expected, there are periods where the price deviates greatly from the regression model. But overall, the model provides a reasonably high r-square result of 80 percent.

Conclusions

Assuming the total impact on GOM production rises to 10 million barrels, the model estimates that the impact on WTI would be $1.50/b. Oil prices had risen by almost $3/b since July 10th, and so a risk premium was added to prices, but should now come out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author has had a consulting relationship to PSX in the past.