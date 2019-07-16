BT Group: Looming Dividend Cut Provides Entry Opportunity

Investment thesis

Shares of BT (BT) have been beaten up because of poor growth and fears about the sustainability of the dividend. In my view, the dividend is safe from a cash flow perspective, but I expect the management to follow through on their plan to reduce the dividend to fund capex in the coming years. The selloff caused by those unwilling to accept a lower dividend creates an opportunity for others to buy an undervalued company.

Poor growth but steadfast profitability

While revenue growth for BT has been flat for the past 2 years, earnings increased by 6% p.a. during the same time period. Operating cash flow has been volatile but remains at healthy levels. 2019 cash flow was impacted by 1.9 billion worth of changes in liabilities (including pension obligations) which should be non-recurring. This is the reason why operating cash flow declined in 2019.

Profitability remains strong with an operating margin of 15% and net margin of 9%. Keep in mind that the FCF/sales ratio was impacted by the charge to cash flow mentioned in the previous paragraph. Removing it from the cash flow calculation yields 13% for the FCF/sales ratio instead, which is a very strong number. Returns on capital showed modest decline in recent years but remain at satisfactory levels. Although the 21% return on equity is achieved in part by a substantial amount of leverage, the double-digit return on invested capital displays the company's capital efficiency.

Dividend safety

On July 10th, the chairman of the company announced that the company will consider reducing the dividend in the future to fund their fibre line rollout. They are also exploring other options such as reducing capex, increasing cost savings, and borrowing to fund the project. However, a dividend cut could be a possibility in the next two years if the board decides that the move would be best for the company. From a cash flow standpoint, I don't see material risk for the dividend.

Other authors have pointed out that 2019 cash flow does not cover the current dividend. However, after adjusting for one-time effects, the FCF payout ratios stand at a very manageable 51%. I expect the company to be able to fund at least part of the fibre project with sources other than a dividend cut but some funds might have to come from the dividend, especially since increasing debt might not be the most ideal solution given that debt levels are already elevated. Nevertheless, I expect a rather modest reduction to the dividend in the event that they decide to follow through on that plan.

Financial Health

The debt level of BT has increased in the recent years. The company now has a debt to equity ratio of 1.66 and a leverage ratio of 4.55. This is quite a substantial amount of leverage, but the company is positioned well to service the debt. Interest coverage is well above 4 which means that the company's operating income is more than 4 times its interest payment. Additionally, the current ratio stands at 1.09, meaning that current liabilities are covered by current assets. Since BT generates enough cash to easily cover interest obligations, I don't see material risk emerging from the capital structure of the company.

Capex must ignite top-line growth

The biggest risk I see for BT is the potential for the spending to not pay off. Low growth is fine if it is accompanied by an equally low need for capex spending. On the other side of the coin, however, big capital investments require a big future payoff to be worthwhile. If the fibre rollout does not deliver growth, then the investments would have gone to waste. At this point, it is impossible to make judgements on the success of the project, but the risk should be kept in mind regardless.

Valuation

This valuation uses the listing on the London Stock Exchange as a reference. Hence the GBP values.

BT is very cheap from a valuation perspective. As of right now, the company is trading at about 9 times trailing-twelve-months earnings which is the lowest it has been in terms of P/E in the past 5 years. To estimate a fair value per share for the stock of BT, I use a discounted cash flow calculation. The company should see at least modest growth generated by its capex spending in future years, which is why I modeled 3% revenue growth but assumed operating margin to stay unchanged to be conservative. After summing up the total present value of future cash flows and excess cash and subtracting debt, I get a value of £32.2 billion for the equity. Dividing this by the 9.92 billion shares outstanding gives us a per share value of £3.27. This fair value estimates imply a 67% upside to the current trading price and inversely mean that the stock is trading at a 60% discount to this fair value estimate.

Conclusion

BT faces operational risk due to changes affecting the entire industry in the coming years. This coupled with the fact that the dividend is at risk of being cut make the stock unattractive to investors who rely on a steady income stream from the dividend payments, such as retirees. Conversely, investors who don't necessarily need a yield of 8% should consider a position in the company to capture the upside presented by the cheap valuation. Even if the dividend is cut in half, a 4% yield coupled with the potential for capital appreciation makes the stock compelling for investors with a long-term horizon in my view.

