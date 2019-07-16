Amazon: Growth Economics And Satellite Broadband

Introduction

In the last five years, Amazon (AMZN) has delivered a 25.6% CAGR in revenue, an unbelievable run. But, at a size like this, it is difficult to keep up the pace of growth. The economy, in general, has shown strong fundamentals and has been posting a great rally for past 8-9 years. People are worried whether an inflection point is near. However, Amazon has demonstrated continued excellence in several fields, and sentiment remains strong. Besides online store revenue, both AWS and subscription businesses have been delivering solid performance, while physical stores also show some potential. But investors should note that the market is pricing in significant growth. Taking a WACC of 9.5% and setting the last twelve months' FCF as the numerator, the current market price equates to about 8.6% in perpetual growth. Of course, valuation is more than mathematics. On top of its existing businesses, if approved, Amazon Satellites will feed significant growth because satellite-based internet is a global opportunity. Combining all the factors, Amazon is a buy.

Growth Economics

Amazon's profit margin is increasing as the top line grows.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio

Consumer confidence is close to reaching its previous high, which was around in 1999. Consumer confidence is a closely looked indicator and is interconnected at a broad level with the overall economy. Because Amazon's online sales is closely related with overall economy and consumer sentiment, the indicator is important for Amazon investors.

Source: FRED Data

AWS has been quite the growth feeder for some time now. With the largest market share in the industry, the segment continues to be one of its strongest businesses. Explosive growth in cloud-based infrastructure and Amazon's high scalability have been proven to be a lethal mix for the segment. In the last five years, the AWS segment has delivered over 50% in CAGR. During the period, North America segment delivered 28% and international segment delivered 17% growth.

In the public cloud market, Amazon is competing with giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and the growth Amazon delivered must not be undermined, given the resources of its competitors. While Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba added 14%, 6%, and 5% in their market share since 2016, respectively, AWS added 12% and placed itself as the market leader in the public cloud market.

Valuation

Regressing EV/IC on (ROIC-WACC) spreads show that Amazon is overvalued, but unfavorable T and F stats suggest that the predicted EV/IC values are not good estimates. I have taken a wide variety of peers and also competitors in the regression. I have plotted the chart to show actual EV/IC on ROIC-WACC spreads. Predicted EV/IC should not be taken as a meaningful estimation because statistical significance was absent.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

On the other hand, price to revenue comparison shows that Amazon is almost correctly priced, just slightly above the median estimate, but in terms of price to earnings, the firm looks overvalued. As Amazon grows bigger, the profit margin has a higher probability to expand. As a result, investors are paying more for each unit of earnings because the expected price change against profit margin increases could be disproportionate. I believe the higher pricing situation overall is justified.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

Estimations show that there is a 5% probability of incurring a loss of 4.43% in Amazon in a single day, which is more than the peer median of 3.92%. Among the peers, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had the highest CVaR. It has a 5% probability of incurring a loss of 5.96% in a single day.

Source: Raw data from Yahoo Finance, Calculations by the author.

Let's move onto Amazon's satellite broadband plan.

Satellite broadband is a global business opportunity

Although the number of internet users has featured an explosive growth, estimates tell us that nearly half of the population on this earth does not have access to the internet. A key challenge here is to provide internet access in rural areas, and satellite broadband has proven to be highly effective in this case. Because FCC approved SpaceX's plan to launch seven thousand satellites on a low orbit, there is a higher probability that Amazon's application to initiate more than three thousand satellites will receive a green light. In its plan, Amazon also offered the prospect of high-throughput mobile broadband connectivity services for aircraft, maritime vessels, and land vehicles. The plan is a part of Amazon's Project Kuiper, which is a long-term initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit. FCC studies showed that satellites will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and under-served communities around the world.

Source: Internetworldstats

Large U.S. players in the satellite internet and equipment industry include Viasat (VSAT), EchoStar (SATS), Loral (LORL), and Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM). The business potential is huge, and that is why companies like SpaceX, Boeing (NYSE:BA), and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)-backed OneWeb is pursuing the opportunity. As lucrative as the opportunity seems, there are significant challenges too. The Starlink project by SpaceX is expected to cost $10 billion to develop, and SpaceX aims to have the constellation operational by the mid-2020s, but cost is an area where Amazon has the potential to outperform SpaceX. Under its FCC authorization, SpaceX must launch at least half of these satellites by March 29, 2024, and the rest by March 29, 2027, so I am assuming that Amazon will be required to comply with similar levels of conditions. If approved by this year, we can expect to see a significant number of the satellites up and running within 5 years.

Source: Digital Trends

Potential enhancements on valuation from satellite business

Some prominent U.S. names in satellite communication and equipment industries include Viasat, Iridium, EchoStar, and DISH Network (DISH). Among these, the first two posted 7% and 6% CAGR in revenue in the last five years, respectively. EchoStar had negative growth. Average profit margins varied, Iridium posted 19%, DISH 9%, and EchoStar 7%. The price paid by investors for each dollar of revenue on average increased from $1.66 to $2.90 as of now, an increase of 10% in terms of CAGR. If approved, we can start to see satellite rollouts throughout 5-6 years during which the segment could add 3-4 units in the numerator of price to revenue, which I'd say a rather conservative estimate.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio

This is significant when compared to mobile communication providers, the average price to revenue increased by roughly 1.51% CAGR in the last 5.5 years.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio

Conclusion

Amazon has been outperforming many of its peers for several years and current health looks strong. I am expecting to see improvements in bottom lines too. All the segments have been delivering, it's not just one source. Besides being a market leader in the e-commerce business, it is also a leader in cloud services. On the other hand, its brick and mortar business shows some potential too. In addition to these factors, there is a high possibility of FCC approval for its satellite broadband business, which is a global opportunity for the firm. Although valuation indicators show an overpriced situation, I feel that the event is justified.

