A Blue Chip Specialty REIT On Sale With An 8% Yield: Iron Mountain

Introduction

We are pleased to provide an update on Iron Mountain (IRM), a "specialty REIT". IRM has pulled back recently due to a downgrade by Bank of America. We strongly disagree with this downgrade and we believe that the pullback is a great buying opportunity. In view of this opportunity, I added a position in IRM to my retirement portfolio and recommended to our investors, members of "High Dividend Opportunities" to do the same. Below is our full report.

Recent Pullback

In April, we wrote an article about investing in specialty REITs, where we identified REITs that operate in niche markets where they have little competition and the potential for those niche markets to remain strong through a broad recession. These are REITs that we have our eye on, and look to add on any significant pullback.

One of the REITs we identified was Iron Mountain ('IRM') and we wrote,

We like that IRM is in a very recession resistant business. Companies need their records stored regardless of economic conditions. It's not an optional expense.

Today, the market has provided us with the opportunity we were looking for.

Data by YCharts

This is a rare opportunity to invest in IRM at a dividend yield in excess of 8%.

Naturally, the price of IRM declined for a reason, so it is important for us to look at the factors that caused the price to decline and then decide whether they represent a fundamental change to the investment, or whether this is truly an opportunity to establish/add to a position.

The decline in April was directly tied to IRM's earnings report, which missed the consensus estimate and guidance. Q1 saw compressing margins which caused a significant decline in year/year adjusted EBITDA and AFFO. Despite the miss, management maintained their annual guidance, but clearly, the market is skeptical.

The decline in July appears to be tied to a cut to underperform rating by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. They also cut the price target from $33 to $25. This came the day after Wells Fargo set a price target of $38 and an outperform rating. Clearly, there is some significant disagreement among sell-side analysts. We generally do not put a lot of weight on the determination of sell-side analysts, but it is always wise to take a look at the points they bring up and determine how relevant they are.

The Business

IRM is in the records management business. At its core, IRM relies on the reality that corporations produce massive amounts of paper records. Many of these records have to be maintained for legal reasons, for audits, or possibly for future business activities. A lot of these documents need to be retained, but they don't necessarily need to be within arm’s reach on a daily basis.

IRM starts with the very simple premise of simply providing offsite storage of the "mountains" of paperwork their customers need to maintain. They put the documents in a box, and charge monthly "rent" for the storage. Freeing up physical space in the customer's office, while maintaining the ability of the customer to request them back when they are needed.

Building on this foundation, IRM solves a number of problems for their customers-

Customers can increase or decrease based on their storage needs of the moment avoiding the costly mistakes of building too much or not enough storage space.

IRM provides devoted and well-trained data management staff. IRM provides the confidence that when a document is needed, it will be there, even if nobody looked at it in 5-years.

For growing businesses that lack expertise in data management, IRM offers a variety of services to help develop a system that best preserves data.

IRM provides scanning and other digitalization services, as well as a full suite of software to allow for online management of records.

Secure shredding services when documents are ready to be destroyed.

For sensitive information, IRM offers an array of security options. Originally, IRM started as a depleted iron mine intended to protect documents from a nuclear bomb and was called "Iron Mountain Atomic Storage Corporation". Today, their options include underground bunkers, armed security, and climate control.

Most recently, IRM is expanding into electronic data centers where they provide cloud backup services as well as offsite storage of digital backup tapes.

In other words, IRM seeks to be a "one-stop-shop" for data storage needs. On the physical storage side, they do not have any large peers.

REIT?

When considering an investment, it is always important to think through which metrics are the most important. For REITs, we usually rely on "Funds From Operations" or FFO as the foundation. Derived from GAAP NOI, the largest adjustment to arrive at FFO is adding back real estate depreciation.

The premise behind the adjustment is straight-forward. GAAP rules require real-estate depreciation to be recognized as a straight-lined expense and that depreciation has little in common with the actual value of a property. The factors that cause real estate to appreciate or depreciate in value have nothing to do with GAAP depreciation.

This is not a big deal for most corporations where real estate tends to be a small portion of their assets. For companies that focus on real-estate, it results in a very large non-cash expense that has no relevance to the actual cash needs of the company.

So for REITs, FFO has become the standard measurement and most companies provide a version of adjusted FFO or AFFO. As a non-GAAP metric, AFFO can be calculated in an infinite number of ways, so it always requires a critical evaluation to determine if the adjustments the company chooses to make are reasonable.

IRM is particularly difficult to analyze because while they are structured as a REIT, their service side of the business is labor-intensive and is detached from the real estate. Their AFFO number tends to be substantially higher than FFO, primarily due to including a substantial amount of non-real estate depreciation. Our newest member of the HDO team Trapping Value has dived into IRM's AFFO metric and explains it in more detail here.

We believe it is necessary to take a three-pronged approach to IRM and looking at AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA and verify using the cash-flow statements.

Earnings Miss

In Q1, IRM reported an underwhelming quarter with FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA down year over year.

Source: IRM Presentation

Revenues increased at a modest pace, mostly driven by their international investments. With IRM's increasing international exposure, part of the miss can be chalked up to currency variations.

We are not particularly concerned about that kind of volatility, over the long-term currency variations will sometimes work in IRM's favor and other times against it. We are more concerned about the underlying business.

In Q1, IRM's main problem was a significant decrease in margins which hurt the bottom line even after excluding currency fluctuations, despite the increased revenues. This decline was primarily driven by an increase in SG&A expenses and an increase in labor costs.

The SG&A expenses were primarily caused by their expansion into data centers which required new hires as well as consulting costs. Those expenses were already incorporated into guidance. The negative surprise came from higher than expected labor costs in the secured destruction (shredding) business, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA coming in $10 million (3%) below management's expectations.

Source: IRM Supplement

The resulting Adjusted EBITDA Margin is the lowest that IRM has experienced since 2016 and significantly below any quarter in 2018.

CEO William Meaney explained,

Shred increased head count in an overall attempt to reduce overtime that we did not achieve the reduction necessary to deliver the targeted level, which resulted in unanticipated higher labor costs. Our confidence in delivering full year guidance is in part driven from the investment we made at the beginning of the year in our global operations support team. This team is tasked with driving improvement in both operating in overhead cost globally. As a number of these improvements continue in their implementation, we expect it will ultimately lead to more of a marked improvement and performance in the second half of the year.

In the conference call, management went on to guide for the adjusted EBITDA margin to grow 150-200 bps in Q2 bringing it back in line with 2018 levels. Additionally, they believe their efforts to improve efficiency in labor costs will create incremental growth of another 100-200 bps in Q3 and again in Q4. They anticipate a total increase of 650 bps for margins in excess of 37%.

Looking at their recent Adjusted EBITDA Margins, we can see that this was a very significant drop. If they achieve the 650 bps increase in margins by Q4, 37% margins will substantially improve YoY results. At current revenues, a 37% margin would increase Adjusted EBITDA over 20% from Q1.

For such an ambitious expansion of the margin, we will take a "wait and see" approach. We do have little reason to doubt that the impact in Q1 is due to the temporary expenses as outlined by management. Q1 2019 was clearly the oddball looking at IRM's relatively stable history of 31-33% margins. Even at that level, we believe that IRM is an attractive investment.

If IRM goes beyond regaining last year's margins and gets margins over 37%, there could be some great upside by the end of the year and going into 2020.

Shredding Business

The shredding business that was responsible for the higher than expected labor costs is also cited as the reason for pessimism from Merrill Lynch. Michael Funk cites recycled paper prices dropping 23% as a cause for why IRM is likely to miss guidance.

Source

IRM offers a variety of shredding services, including the one pictured here where they bring a specialized truck and shred documents on-site. They receive revenue for these services directly from their customers, and then they sell the shredded paper to 3rd-party recyclers.

As it turns out, the paper market is quite volatile. Paper prices oscillate substantially with supply and demand and have at least in part been impacted by the trade tensions with China- the world's largest importer of recycled paper.

Resource Recycling reports,

When it comes to markets for recovered paper, much of the attention in recent months has been on the fact that prices have plummeted because China has severely reduced the amount of material it is buying. That’s pushed up the global supply of material needing a home and sent material values down.

That raises the question, how much of an impact does that really have on IRM?

We start by looking at the revenue breakdown.

Source: IRM Presentation

Secure Shredding accounts for 10.3% of gross revenue, so that is roughly $110 million/quarter. This revenue comes from two sources, the customers who want their documents shredded and then from selling the shredded paper.

Source: Iron Mountain

IRM prices their shredding services through customized quotes, though one sourcesuggests retail pricing of $99 for one bin and $40 per additional bin. Since the bins can hold 210 lbs, a customer would have to pay for 10 bins to create 1 ton of shredded paper. Approximately $459/ton. Customers who pay for monthly services and certainly those with larger projects get discounts.

How much does IRM receive from selling the paper? Last August, high-grade office paper was up to $199/ton up from $166 in 2017. That means that approximately 1/3rd of IRM's gross shredding revenue ($199/$658) is impacted by the commodity price of paper, which translates to 3-4% of total revenues. We can do a rough calculation of the overall impact from these numbers.

If one-third of the total gross shredding revenue is from recycled paper, and this portion falls by 15% versus expectations, the overall impact to revenues is about 5% of this segment, or about $5 million in revenues a quarter. This is about 0.5% of total company revenues. Now, this will directly hit the bottom line as there are no expenses that IRM can cut back alongside the fall in revenues. Even then adjusted EBITDA impact is about 1.5% of total company quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $324.5 million.

Furthermore, in their 10-K IRM acknowledged that they did not anticipate favorable paper prices to continue,

The recent increase in internal service revenue growth rates of 7.6%, 7.1% and 6.1% in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively, reflects a strong contribution from our secure shredding business, which benefited from higher recycled paper prices, higher destruction activity and customer acquisitions in recent quarters. We do not expect these trends to be as favorable in 2019.

This suggests that management has already included at least some impact from declining paper prices in their guidance. It is one, relatively small moving part in a broad business. While it might produce some headwinds, it is hardly large enough to make or break the company.

Data Centers

Source: IRM Supplement

A key driver for IRM is going to be the success or failure of their move into data centers. In Q1 of 2018, data centers accounted for $46 million in revenues, in Q1 of 2019 they accounted for $61 million. This number is going to continue to grow.

As shown above, IRM has five projects projected to be completed by the end of Q3. In total, they expect to invest over $200 million this year. The demand for data centers is strong, and there is every reason to believe that it is going to continue getting stronger.

While small in the data center space, IRM does have a competitive advantage in that they already count 95% of Fortune 500 companies as customers. They have been a trusted name in data storage and they already perform digitization services.

Their paper storage revenues are a high-margin cash cow, which will continue to provide a solid base for IRM as well as provide cross-marketing opportunities.

Conclusion

IRM has provided us with a reliable dividend that they have increased annually for 9 years. Their business model is based on the substantial need for corporations to store documents and have them available when they need them at a future date.

Over the years, IRM has become the dominant firm in the information management field. Technology has been playing a major role in changing how we store and retrieve data. IRM has embraced those changes, regularly implementing technology changes in how they track the mountains of data they have been entrusted with.

The transition from physical records to digital records is guaranteed to be a slow one. While bears see the trend as an inevitable long-term decline for IRM, the reality is that it is a new opportunity. Transforming physical records to digital records is a time-consuming and expensive process. For many old records, it is far more sensible to simply pay IRM to hold them, rather than go through the expense of scanning them.

The move into data centers has required substantial up front cap-ex, and it will take time for IRM to realize the full benefits of that. It is perfectly reasonable to expect an increase in SG&A costs as IRM hires new employees and forms the teams they need to effectively sell their new product.

IRM management has guided for Adjusted EBITDA margins to expand substantially in 2019. If they manage to achieve their target, IRM will be more profitable than they have at any time in their publicly traded history.

The headwinds of declining paper prices and temporarily high labor expenses are insignificant in comparison. Those are the types of issues that might have an impact for a quarter or two, but in the big picture, they are just speed bumps.

We are very confident that IRM will be able to get back to their historical margins and we are optimistic that IRM will be able to achieve the growth that management has guided for.

The current dip is an opportunity to invest in IRM at an 8%+ yield, and is unlikely to last for long. We continue to believe that IRM is worth in excess of $36, or 20% higher from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.