McKesson Has Confirmed Support At $135

We have been long McKesson (MCK) for quite some time now. Price continued to go south after our purchase, which obviously put more strain on that particular position. Moreover, this position makes up a high-single digit percentage of our portfolio due to how bullish we continue to be on this company. Suffice it to say, any significant bullish move in the share price over the next few months would result in a significant positive change in our portfolio.

This article is all about the psychology of support and resistance on a technical chart. McKesson had been consistently printing lower highs and lower lows since 2015. The lowest point we witnessed in the share price was Christmas Eve last year when MCK shares bottomed along with US equity markets, in general.

Since then, though, price has managed to break above resistance at about $135 a share. We believe (due to the successful breakout) that this area now should become strong support for this stock.

As the weekly chart shows above, price made multiple attempts to get above $135+ a share over the past 10+ months. Finally, we got a breakout above this level last month, which has ramifications for how the share price should trade going forward.

For example, because of the uncertainty surrounding this sector regarding government policy, sentiment had been bearish in McKesson for a considerable period of time. So, basically, since that multi-year top back in 2015, the market participants in McKesson had ranged from the bulls to the bears to the uncommitted. Many times, investors who do not hold a position at a given point in time (be it long or short) have the underlying on their watch list as they wait for the stock to either top or bottom.

We obviously were and are in the initial camp as we have been long for a few years now. However, many longs (who trade more over a short-term basis) would have since liquidated their positions due to the pattern of sustained lower lows.

If we bring in the above chart to just show the area of trading below the dotted line (what was one resistance but now should act as support), we can ascertain the following.

Trading within this area lasted roughly 12 months before we got a convincing breakout. This is significant as the longer the consolidation, the longer the sustained breakout. This is why we believe MCK shares may be now just at the start of a meaningful bull run here. As the "On Balance Volume" metric shows above, buying volume increased consistently in McKesson over the past 12 months. This, in our opinion, gives the new support level more validity. We had been stating to our readers that strong divergences were beginning to show with respect to buying volume. We use volume a predictive tool as its trend usually precedes price action.

But what does all mean from a psychological point of view? Well, now that we have a successful breakout (and a change in trend), bearish traders would have most likely bought back their positions to limit any potential losses. We (long-term buy and holders) continue to hold our positions. However, investors and traders on standby, who were maybe waiting for this convincing trend-change to take place, can now enter here on the long side with less risk and place stops if needs be.

Market timing is very difficult in investing, but the odds look high here that McKesson shares can remain above support. What once was resistance looks like it now will become long-term support. This stock is expected to report well over $14 in earnings per share this year. Although currently paying out a 1.1% dividend yield, we expect the pay-out to increase meaningfully over time due to how robust cash flow generation has remained. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.