MOGU Inc.: Undervalued As Transition To Live Streaming Fashion Pays Off

Comparing MOGU to peers which are closely covered by various analysts show clear value arbitrage for the company as it trades well below its book value per share.

MOGU has focused on fashion marketing since its inception, but has recently made the move to transition to live video streaming to connect fashion influencers with its customers.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU), a Chinese internet fashion company, has recently undergone a transformation where it moved to focus more on live video broadcasting to connect fashion influencers with its user base and away from traditional online fashion marketing for fashion merchants.

Over the past decade, marketing of fashion products has moved from traditional practices like TV ads and billboards and focused online both by interactive modeling and advertising algorithms on various social media sites. The live video streaming market is booming in China, and as it makes up a substantial portion of time spent on mobile devices, MOGU is gaining momentum in the fashion sub market.

This shift in focus has enabled the company to rely less on the marketing model, which generated 67% of all sales in 2017, to live fashion broadcasting by merchants and their 56,000 fashion influencers, which generated a substantial uptick in gross merchandise volumes causing commission fees to make up 47.3% of all sales in 2019, representing a more stable revenue stream.

Looking at MOGU's shifting business model and its respected target markets and the resulting boost to sales and profitability, it seems that the market has not fully valued the potential for the company. This, alongside the increased volatility of Chinese-based companies in regards to the trade war with the United States, brings me to believe the company is well positioned to gain significant market value over the course of the next 12 to 24 months.

Shift in Strategy

In 2017, MOGU made RMB 760 million, or 67% of sales, from marketing services for merchants on their platform and only 23.9% from commission fees and financial services. In the most recent reporting year, 47.3% of sales came from commission fees and an additional 15.9% from financial services, representing a solid shift in business model and revenue streams.

Commission fees are collected based off the type of revenue sharing agreement the merchant prefers and include a 20% rate for its prime offering, which includes full marketing services, a 5% rate for basic entry-level services and a 10% rate for any purchases executed from live video streaming.

The higher-commission purchases through live video broadcasting is the primary driver for higher commission fees, which averaged 6.2% in 2019 based of $2.594 billion in gross merchandise value. In 2017, live broadcasting revenues made up only 1.4% of total sales, but in 2019, that number was 23.6%, double that of 2018's 11.8%. Commission fees grew 28% and 22%, respectively, in 2018 and 2019 whilst marketing fees declined 35% and 17% in the same time period, respectively.

The company has also refocused their investments into offering financial services for both merchants and users in the form of short-term loans and other lines of credit which help merchants meet the demand of higher selling volumes as they become more and more popular with consumers in China.

Business Model

The company has 32.8M active buyers, as of its latest report, up from 24.4M in 2017, with total monthly average users (MAUs) growing to 67.2M. The average user spent about 32 minutes on their platform, accounting for a significant portion of the 2 hours and 29 minutes the average person in China spends on their mobile phone. In 2019, the company saw a 128% increase in gross merchandise value from live video purchases and video clicks across the entire site rose 42.1% from 2018.

Leading indicators of the company's success don't lie solely in the growth of its user base but also in customer satisfaction and retention, given the high level of competitive pressures the industry faces. The company reported that in 2019, 87.7% of all buyers on their platform returned for another purchase in the proceeding 30 days, which is slightly higher than most retail companies around the world. The company has learned from the success of other Chinese companies like Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall and from US companies like Amazon (AMZN) and offers services like subsidized return shipping and other amenities which entice customers back to their services. In a recent report, it was noted that given the variety of products on all these online sites, customers look for perks like free shipping and return shipping subsidies to determine where they'll conduct the majority of their shopping and MOGU is on the right track to perform alongside some of its largest competitors.

Competitive Headwinds

The fashion and online shopping industry in China is highly competitive, and given the fact that the emerging generation, which prefers shopping online, represents hundreds of millions of people, each of these companies has not only plenty of business but also seeks to find their niche to retain customers.

Two of the largest players in the overall online shopping industry are Tmall (which is owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)) and JD.com (JD), which hold a market share of 60% and 25%, respectively. It's hard to gauge an adjusted market share when accounting only for the fashion industry, given that the aforementioned competitors sell a wide range of products, but given the fact that MOGU has 67.2M active monthly users compared to Tmall's 500M and JD's 300M, the company seems to be using its advantages in customer retention and their niche focus on live broadcasting to continue gaining market share.

Nonetheless, the saturated market share holdings of these large competitors and the eventual emergence of companies which will inevitably focus on the live broadcasting fashion market have the potential to pose a threat to the company's market share in the longer run, as do any new emerging players in any market, and will rely on the continued improvement of the company's offerings to offset these headwinds.

Steady Financial Footings

MOGU has a solid operating environment as it sits on $190 million in cash and an additional $31.6 million in short-term investments. They've recently decided to use $15 million of their cash for share repurchases as they encounter lower headcount costs in their R&D department as they shift more resources to the fashion influencers and need less of a footprint to introduce new online services. This system is similar to those of mega media companies, like Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube, which rely more on feedback from their content creators for offering improvements rather than having a massive R&D department to guess what those will be. The company has limited liabilities and no long- or short-term debt, eliminating interest expense payments (the company generates $5 million annually from investment income) which other retail companies have in abundance and which hinders their balance sheets and profitability.

The company's shift in focus did cost them a year of limited growth in sales, but as commission and financial services fees continue to climb and the decline of marketing fees levels out, they're expected to begin generating meaningful growth. On the EPS side, G&A expenses skyrocketed in their post-IPO $15.54 million compensation packages, but will be declining in the coming year and moving them to profitability.

For 2020, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.06, followed by a surge to $0.90 per share in 2021. Revenues are expected to stay flat for 2020 as marketing fees continue to decline but then surge from $162.90 million to $243.45 million in 2021.

Valuation

Valuing the company in comparison to other Chinese online retailers might be a stretch given the difference in business model and their sales avenues. The hype around connecting fashion influencers with consumers via live video has found its footing in the US company Revolve (RVLV), which offers the same services as MOGU but to a slightly different audience. Revolve, which is more closely covered by analysts who keep tabs on the company's every move, is currently valued at 67x its 2020 earnings and 52x its 2021 earnings.

Given that the company's large sales boost in 2021 remains slightly volatile, I believe the focus on next year's profitability boost to $0.06 per share is a fair value indicator for the company. Another promising factor that shows the company's undervaluation is its book value, which stands at $5.64 per share, significantly over the company's latest share price of under $2.73.

As such, the company seems to be undervalued by as little as 47% compared to the same valuation of Revolve and by as much as 100% when compared to its book value and expected growth in sales and EPS as the full effects of their transition take place.

Conclusion

This transition from traditional online fashion marketing to live video broadcasting by fashion influencers has come at the perfect time as more and more of China's younger generation begin spending their money.

As this transition takes effect, the company saw a large uptick in live video interactions on its site, something which increased commission fees from product sales to record levels. As this shift continues to take place, the company is expecting its first profit in the upcoming year, as it limits expenses and holds significant amounts of cash to invest in any aspect of the business they need, which, when compared to other companies in the same field, has them undervalued by around 50% for the upcoming year.

As the company has significant value trapped in its under-coverage and growth prospects, and even though trade war and competitive headwinds hinder their short-term performance, a fair valuation of the company in the short and medium term can provide significant value to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.