Extendicare: Growth Should Return Towards The End Of 2019

Investment Thesis

Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) [TSX:EXE] delivered another poor quarter with modest revenue growth and EBITDA margin compression. The company has several growth initiatives to expand its margins and grow its revenue. We believe Extendicare’s business should gradually improve towards the end of 2019, thanks to the implementation of its new enterprise resource planning system. However, its shares are fairly valued. Therefore, we think investors can wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Extendicare delivered poor Q1 2019 results. In the quarter, the company saw its revenue grew by only 1% to C$274.3 million. This was primarily due to the declining volumes in its home healthcare segment. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 7.1% in Q1 2019. This was 30 basis points lower than Q1 2018’s 7.4%. Its adjusted funds from operation dropped to C$0.142 per share. This was significantly lower than Q1 2018’s C$0.166 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

New ERP system in its home healthcare segment should result in margin expansion

Extendicare has experienced stagnating growth in its Home Healthcare service segment in the past few years. As can be seen from the table below, its home healthcare service volumes have declined year over year in each of the four quarters in 2018 and Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Management believes that the new cloud-based ERP system will help increase the volume and improve its margin. The implementation is about 60% completed. Management estimates that the implementation will be completed by the end of 2019. The system will allow it to offer more hours to its personnel support workers so that they can work near full-time hours. This should improve the retention rate of its workers and attract more skillful workers. We believe this ERP system will result in higher revenue, improve efficiency, and drive higher margins in the future. In fact, management is optimistic that we will start to see some volume growth and margin improvements towards the end of the year.

Steady growth in its Long-Term Care segment expected

Extendicare’s Long-Term Care segment derives its revenue from government. Therefore, its revenues are usually stable but with low growth. In Q1 2019, its revenue increased by 2.2% year over year. Its net operating income increased by 5.5% year over year, thanks to modest revenue growth and an increase of 50 basis points in its occupancy ratio (96.9%). The government of Ontario has committed C$1.75 billion over the next 5 years to increase the total LTC beds by 15 thousand. In addition, the province is also committed to helping operators to redevelop 15 thousand existing beds. Extendicare currently has 21 LTC centres (about 3,287 beds in total) in queue for redevelopment. Some of these developments are proceeding well while many others are still in the pipeline. This should help Extendicare to enhance its LTC revenue and margin profile.

Continual expansion in its higher margin retirement living portfolio should be a plus

Extendicare’s retirement living portfolio typically enjoys much higher NOI margin than its other segments because majority of this segment’s revenues are private-pay revenues. As can be seen from the table below, Extendicare’s retirement living NOI margin of 27.1% is significantly higher than its other segments.

Q1 2019 NOI Margin (%) Home Health Care 7.4% Retirement Living 27.1% Long-Term Care 10.8% Consolidated 11.1%

Source: Created by author; Q1 2019 MD&A

In the past 2-3 years, Extendicare has significantly increased its Retirement Living portfolio. During this time period, the company has acquired 7 properties (597 suites) and developed 2 properties (172 suites). Extendicare has recently opened its 10th retirement community (112 beds) in Bolton, Ontario. There is also another residence under construction (124 suites) in Barrie, Ontario. The project is scheduled to open in Q4 2019. Both projects are expected to generate NOI yield of 7.8% and 8.2%, respectively. We like Extendicare’s expansion in its retirement living portfolio. However, we acknowledge that this segment only represents 3.4% of its total revenue and 8.5% of its total NOI in Q1 2019.

Solid balance sheet

Extendicare has a solid balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.2x. This is comparable to Sienna Senior Living’s (OTCPK:LWSCF) 7.2x and lower than Chartwell Retirement Residences’ (OTC:CWSRF) 8.1x. Extendicare’s interest coverage ratio of 3.3x is also comparable to its peers. The company also has a well-staggered debt maturity profile. As can be seen from the chart below, about 14% of its debts will mature in 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Since majority of Extendicare’s revenue comes from government funding, its business outlook is subject to changes in government regulations. For example, any redevelopment applications in its long-term care unit will require approval from government agency.

Rising construction costs and wages

Extendicare faces the risk of rising construction expenses on its existing development projects. Rising material costs may result in higher construction expenses than anticipated. In addition, the company faces the risk of rising labor costs as Canada’s unemployment rate is in a cycle low of 5.7%.

Flu season

Like many other seniors housing REITs, Extendicare’s occupancy ratio can fluctuate depending on flu season. As we know, it is difficult to predict how severe each flu season will be like or to know when the flu season will begin. Therefore, its NOI can be impacted negatively in a severe flu season.

Valuation

We expect Extendicare to generate AFFO of C$0.59 per share. Therefore, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is 14.3x. This is significantly below Chartwell’s multiple of 17.1x but only slightly higher than Sienna's 13.4x. We understand why Chartwell should be trading at a higher valuation than Extendicare due to Extendicare’s inferior portfolio mix. However, we do not think Extendicare should be trading at a valuation higher than Sienna because Sienna has a better portfolio with better exposure to higher margin retirement living segment.

Attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

Extendicare currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.04 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.7%. The company’s dividend yield of 6.5% is towards the high end of its 3-year yield range. The company’s dividend is sustainable with a dividend payout ratio of 73% in 2018 (based on its 2018 AFFO). We do not anticipate a dividend increase in the near term as the company is still in the midst of improving its business mix.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Extendicare has several growth initiatives or projects to improve its business outlook. However, these projects and initiatives may take time and will not have a material impact on its business in 2019. While we believe Extendicare’s top and bottom line growth will bounce back towards the end of the year, we think its shares are fairly valued. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.