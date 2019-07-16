What To Watch For On Lam Research's Upcoming Quarterly Earnings Call

Investors need to consider both mean reversion and the balance sheet and how that can bode well during a time that memory does poorly.

The experience of being a Lam Research (LRCX) shareholder has been a rush of euphoric, rewarding blessings - to say the least. A multi-year period of financial outperformance has become the norm. As reported in the Letter to Stockholders: the 5-year CAGR for the company's diluted EPS has been 80%, with revenue growing at a 25% CAGR over the same 5-year time period. Lam Research, in turn, has become a steward of this new found capital by prioritizing first reinvestment in the business through R&D spending, and secondly, by paying cash back to shareholders handsomely.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I first bought the stock in April 2015, and added to my position during the temporary pullback on January 2019. I realize that makes me sound like a savant, but let's be clear - I am anything but. However, a ride like this one colors my lens about this stock so it's hard for me to feel anything negative about its future. Using my favorite stock return calculator (which includes reinvestment), I've calculated my CAGR on this investment since 2015 to be 27.12%. I haven't updated my Yield on Cost calculation for this stock in quite some time (and if someone has a handy calculator to automatically calculate it by inputting a ticker, please let me know), but last I checked, my YOC was approaching 5% in this short but sweet time period.

Today, the picture on the stock's future could be quite different. Their Price to Book ratio is much higher than when I favored buying it, at 5.65 and near the highest its P/B has ever been.

Source: Gurufocus

The Price to Sales of 3.04 is no longer close to the stock market average (currently at a 2.21) or its historical average of 2.41 (as reported by Gurufocus). Bullish investors can always make the argument that a quickly accelerating top line can normalize that P/S ratio back down, and I don't necessarily disagree with that sentiment.

Source: Gurufocus

However, the margin of safety that used to be there doesn't seem to be there anymore on a stock that has run up 38.2% YTD. I hope that it continues to go on a tear, yet I recognize that there are valid concerns that have been presented in recent presentations, as I will address in this article.

Looking back at last month's earnings call (SA transcript link), there were a few concerns brought to light that will likely be addressed again. Firstly, prices for memory (RAM) have been dropping through the floor in the past 12 months, which creates some pressure for both of LRCX's memory segments. As mentioned in the Q3 call, management generally doesn't see much of a trend reversal or any sort of a recovery in the short term. In their words:

Doug Bettinger Yes. Tim and I will take it a little bit I think. You know, C.J. our outlook isn't really changed at all from what we communicated at earnings a quarter ago. We don't see a recovery in Memory this year, we do think it sets up well for - what - likely happens in 2020. We expect the exit rate of supply in both, NAND and DRAM to be under where demand is, meaning it's consuming some of the inventory which I think sets us up well, but we really don't see a meaningful recovery or recovery at all this year.

I expect a similar question and answer for the Q4 call, as nothing else publicly reported across the memory industry suggests anything different. Now, is this something that long-term investors should fret about, or feel hesitant on a potential buy if you like the price? According to semiconductor industry analyst Jim Handy, memory is ramping up over the long term in a very big way. Handy sees a variety of end applications for an expanding memory market, including things like AI and Machine Learning, and of course, the Internet of Things.

Source: Emerging Memory Report

Jim Handy sees a market that could grow to $20 billion by 2029 as technologies like SRAM and NOR flash fade away, and he sees a huge explosion in other specialty memory technologies such as standalone MRAM and STT-RAM (170x expected revenue growth by 2029) and large boosts in capital spending (an estimated 30x increase in MRAM spending by 2029). So sure, prices could remain low for memory for the rest of 2019 and really squeeze margins for the companies involved like LRCX.

But if more capacity is eventually needed, and if demand continues to grow in the future as expected by analysts like Handy, then does it really matter to the long-term investor whether this recovery happens in Q4 or Q1 2021? If anything, a further drop in the share price could give the enterprising investor a chance to snatch up new shares on a pullback rather than worry about some short-term volatility.

Oh, How Quickly They Forget

What's funny about the concerns about memory is that just under one year ago, at last year's 2018 Q4 earnings call (SA transcript link), analysts were praising the industry as "very strong", great "health in the fundamental environment", and with "really no red flags". A bit of an oversupply, a little compression in margins, and a sudden free fall in prices, and then you quickly see a drastic sentiment shift. In less than a year, analysts now change the focus and want to know about market share, they get worried about the tech, and they want to know how management is going to fix a situation that was all so rosy and bright just yesterday.

It reminds me of the discussion on mean reversion I had with Tobias Carlisle of Acquirer's Funds. Just this short snapshot shows us exactly how profitability and margins in an industry can swing back and forth over multiple periods of time, and how this can drive stock prices in the short term. If we pulled up each transcript over the last 4 quarters and compared them to the LRCX stock chart, you'd likely see exactly where memory prices started to fall and concerns started to pop up in the calls. Where investors should be worried is if their stocks can't weather these types of natural industry swings, which would be clearly seen with a glance in the financial statements.

In the case of Lam Research, the financial statements really do show "great health in the financial environment". Notice the difference in what I said to the context in which those same words were said in the conference call. There's health not because margins are high at one point or another, but because the balance sheet is strong and there's plenty of cash for the company to work with. As you can see from the LRCX balance sheet figures below, the company has more cash & cash equivalents than all of its current liabilities combined. The company could take its $4.5B in cash and pay off all of its short- and long-term debt and still have $2B to play with, so the company is essentially debt free. Even in a situation where profits are stressed, it's hard for a company to go bankrupt when it has no debt, little long-term liabilities, and a large base of total assets compared to its other liabilities.

LRCX Balance Sheet

2016 2017 2018 Assets Cash & Equivalents 5,039 2,378 4,512 Short-Term Investments 1,789 3,664 437 Accounts Receivable 1,262 1,673 2,177 Inventories 972 1,233 1,876 Other Current Assets 151 195 147 Total Current Assets 9,213 9,142 9,150 Investments - - - Property, Plant, & Equipment (Net) 640 686 903 Goodwill 1,386 1,386 1,485 Other Intangible Assets 565 411 318 Other Assets 460 498 624 Total Assets 12,264 12,123 12,479 Liabilities & Equity Accounts Payable 348 465 511 Tax Payable 87 95 185 Accrued Liabilities 100 162 192 Short-Term Debt 948 908 610 Deferred Revenue 349 608 720 Other Current Liabilities 586 712 931 Total Current Liabilities 2,418 2,950 3,150 Long-Term Debt 3,378 1,785 1,807 Minority Interest - - - Other Liabilities 366 400 943 Total Liabilities 6,162 5,135 5,899 Retained Earnings 4,820 6,250 8,261 Paid-in Capital 5,573 5,845 6,144 Common Stock 0 0 0 AOCI -69 -62 -57 Treasury Stock -4,429 -5,216 -7,846 Other 208 170 78 Shareholders' Equity 6,102 6,987 6,580 Liabilities & Equity 12,264 12,123 12,479

Source: Quickfs.net

When it comes to being a shareholder in Lam Research, what it really comes down to is a bet in the hunger of the consumers that purchase the products where memory becomes an integrated end application. Hot buzzwords like AI and Machine Learning are always easy to get Wall Street's attention, but this hunger for data and information is something that we see all around us continuously, and one that I'm not sure Moore's Law can never fully suppress.

At some point, Moore's Law does put the final limit on semiconductor computing power, but that doesn't mean that the end uses for processing power and memory ever need a hard stop too. Human beings are wildly creative creatures, as we continue to find new and innovative uses for age-old technologies and commodities (like this magnetic wave radio transmitter from the 1890s). How can something like human creativity be stopped?

I think that Martin Brian Anstice from Lam Research really summed up the likely future of the memory industry nicely in the 2018 Q4 earnings call, which still applies for the upcoming 2019 Q4 earnings call in just a few weeks:

Martin Brian Anstice - Lam Research Corp. I mean, there is a fundamental commentary of health measured by profitability and growth of the semiconductor industry as it has completely redefined it's kind of purpose and value proposition in this broader kind of data economy and ecosystem. And the long-term drivers are quite compelling.

Just because prices have been down lately, doesn't mean they can't go back up. Moreover, it tells us nothing about the long-term picture - rather, it may be an even better case for the recovery of that industry as mean reversion inevitably rears its head again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.