Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate

Nevertheless, we expect that in the short term, the company has no sufficient catalysts to reaching fresh highs, given its overvaluation.

High 2Q2019 earning revisions set by Wall Street analysts will be hard to reach, given recent volatility on crude oil markets and a depressed natural gas pricing picture.

Investment thesis:

Chevron Corporation (CVX), one of the largest and most diversified oil & gas companies in the world, still trades in a bearish trend but is close to reaching its strong resistance level of $126.68 per share. In spite of that, we believe that the company has not yet sufficient catalyst to overtake this frontier, given the volatile crude oil markets and low natural gas pricing will affect upcoming 2Q2019 results.

In the last 1Q2019 report, CVX's posted mixed results, amid difficult oil market conditions. While the company surprised positively the market with its $1.47 EPS announcement, beating the consensus by $0.14 per share, CVX's 1Q2019 revenue of $35.2b missed the consent by $3.22b.

Besides, the company's total earnings declined rapidly over the 1Q2019, down 29% to $2.6b. This sharp decrease is attributable to plunging downstream earnings, down 70.7% (q/q) to $252m, higher corporate charges, interest expenses, and foreign currency effects that affected earnings considerably, down 73% (q/q) to $723m. The upstream division posted a moderate decline, in spite of plunging crude oil pricing, down 5.1% (w/w) to $3.1b. Nevertheless, CVX continues to ramp up U.S. shale production, up 5.5% (q/q) to 884 mb/d, whereas total net oil-equivalent production dips marginally, down 1% (q/q) to 3038 mb/d.

Furthermore, the main contributors to CVX's poor quarterly release comes mainly from lower oil and gas realization, with an average sales price per barrel of crude oil of $58 per barrel during the quarter versus an average price of Brent of $64.2, whereas lower margins on refined product sales and bad timing effects explain the company's downstream deep earnings plunge.

Going forward and given that the EPS expectations lifted considerably in the past days, CVX investors might be in for increased disillusion, following the steep crude market correction registered in the 2Q2019 and high market EPS and revenue growth expectations, that will probably be hard to reach in the upcoming quarterly publication.

Yet, distillate, gasoline, and 3:2:1 crack spreads improved considerably during the 2Q2019, despite recent crack weakness observed in May, following increasing worries that the global economic growth is at a turning point. Indeed, during the period, 3:2:1 cracks evolved above the $20 per barrel level, whereas gasoline cracks enhanced significantly compared to the 1Q2019, which is likely to provide strong tailwinds to CVX's downstream division.

Concomitantly, the company continues to post strong capital discipline, with capital and exploratory expenditures declining 18% (q/q) to $4.7b, offsetting partly plunging CVX earnings.

That being said and despite difficult oil market conditions, CVX's 1Q2019 activity posts a moderate performance during the quarter and we believe that the weakness is behind us, even if the Street expects high EPS and revenue growth in recent volatile oil and gas environments.

CVX's financials are robust and its key markets are recovering

Despite crude oil market volatility, low natural gas pricing, and weakening overall earnings, CVX's financials remain solid. With its positive free cash flow of $543.7m during the quarter, the company's resilience to oil and gas downturns denotes an ability to tackle difficult environments. Although, net cash provided by operating activities almost halved, down 44% to $5.1b, decreasing capital expenditures, down 18% (q/q) to $4.7b slightly offset it, whereas lifting interest and debt expenses, up 18% (q/q) to $225m contributed to the meltdown of CVX's free cash flow generation, down 85% (q/q).

Besides, while CVX's total revenues dipped 17% (q/q) to $35.2b, overall costs decreased by the similar percentage to $31.2b, thanks to dipping purchases of oil and gas, down 18% to $19.7b (q/q) and plunging depreciation, depletion, and amortizations, down 22% to $4b (q/q).

Furthermore and even if overall oil & gas price realizations dipped during the quarter, CVX's management continued to reduce the company's overall debt, down 4% (q/q) to $33b. That being said, CVX maintains its least leveraged oil and gas major position, with a 2019e financial leverage or net debt/EBITDA ratio of just 0.49x.

Nevertheless, recent oil market volatility and low natural gas prices are likely to weigh on CVX's upstream earnings. However, the weakness seems to be behind us and crude markets are on a tightening path thanks to OPEC+ supply quota extension and easing Sino-American trade tensions. More importantly, refining and 3:2:1 cracks have considerably improved over the second quarter of the year, establishing respectively at $15 per barrel and $25 per barrel; contributing to lifting CVX's downstream earnings to regular levels.

Valuation:

In terms of valuation, the company is overvalued in both 2019e P/E and EV/EBITDA compared to its European peers. While CVX's respective ratios stand at 16.6x and 6.22x, Total (TOT), British Petroleum (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are trading at an average P/E of 11x and an EV/EBITDA of 5x. Yet, CVX looks attractive versus its main American peer, Exxon (XOM), which is way more expensive, establishing at 19.7x and 7.79x, respectively.

However, the dividend yield is weaker than the industry average at 3.84% for 2019, against 4.46% for XOM and 5.9% for BP, the highest in our peer group.

On the other hand, CVX's profitability surpasses all of its peers, with a 2019e net margin of 8.73% against 6.13% for XOM and 7.14% for TOT. Furthermore, CVX has the healthiest balance sheet, making it an interesting investment for long-term holding. Indeed, with a leverage ratio of 0.49x for 2019 and a cash flow/sales ratio of 19.7%, CVX is well positioned to withstand further volatility in the commodity space.

That being said and in spite of signs that crude oil markets are recovering, the timing might not be favorable to initiate a long positioning on CVX given high Wall Street's EPS and revenue growth expectations. Besides, the company is still overvalued compared to our peer group. Given that, we believe that the company is poised for weakness in the short term and initiate a hold recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.