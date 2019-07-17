Get Your Nets, Ladies And Gents, We're Going SWAN-A-BE Hunting

When I talk about SWAN-a-Bes, I’m referring to stocks that are on their way to becoming safe, sound, and secure.

SWANs, for those of you who don’t know, are stocks that help you Sleep Well At Night.

Real estate investment trusts may have struggled last year. But they’re more than making up for it these days.

Tracey Ryniec, a Zacks stock strategist who runs Market Edge Podcast, had this to say about six weeks ago:

Most investors think of REITs as slow-growth names that pay big dividends. You’re not in it to trade it; you’re in it to own for the long haul. It’s a way to own real estate without having much capital or without having to be a landlord.

But in 2019, the REITs, as an industry, have outperformed. Year-to-date, REITs have returned 19.6% compared to the S&P 500 (IVV) at 13.2%. REITs have the sizzle this year.

Again, that was over a month ago. But the numbers are looking just as laudable these days, as evidenced by a MarketWatch piece put out last week. Right before the 4th of July holiday, it noted how “shares of real estate investment trusts rallied Wednesday, as the drop in the 10-year Treasury note yield to a 2 1/2-year low helped make high dividends more attractive.”

For that matter, that seems to be the year-to-date trend when it comes to U.S.-based REITs. As a sector, these companies are looking good and their stock prices are looking even better.

This great news, however, begs two very serious questions.

Are they looking too good? And how much longer can this last?

No, They’re Not THAT Overvalued

If you’re still scarred from 2008, I’m going to level with you right here and now: We’re not in that kind of a bubble again.

Really, we’re nowhere near it. The way things are looking, real estate investment trusts can keep this up for months more without coming close to scaring me.

I know that mall REITs aren’t looking that hot thanks to online trends. And, to be sure, some of those former giants might not go the distance. I’m not necessarily predicting bankruptcy for anyone out there, but I’m also not touching some of them right now.

Not with a 10-foot pole.

That’s thanks to their 21st-Century metrics alone, where more and more consumers come across as online and app obsessed. So throw in America’s problems with China, on top of that, and you’ve got another very pressing reason to worry.

I acknowledged all that in a Forbes article late last month: “U.S. Mall REITs Underperform; Hoping for Trade War Win.” As such, I’ll be the first person to acknowledge how, “Among REIT property categories, there is little doubt that malls have posted the worst performance year-to-date.”

Normally, I rely on my decades’ experience in the real estate industry to come to the conclusions that I do. But this one? Let’s face it: This one’s kind of a no brainer.

But even then, we’re only talking about some mall REITs that are in danger of ultimately collapsing. Believe it or not, some of them are going to make it. You just wait and see.

However, We Are Looking at Some Overvaluation

As for the rest of the REIT world, it’s shining right now. There is example after example out there with great fundamentals and solid standings within the business or residential communities they run in.

It’s only some of their stock prices I’m worried about when it comes to getting into them for the first time. That or adding to your already existent positions.

This especially applies to SWANs.

SWANs, for those of you who don’t know, are stocks that help you Sleep Well At Night.

They’re safe. They’re sound. And their dividends are secure, allowing you to rest easy instead of constantly wondering if the next downturn or market hiccup is going to see your payouts cut to pieces.

Personally, I stand by my SWANs. A REIT has to jump through a whole lot of hoops before it can qualify. And, all put together, those hoops lead to something I can (real estate investment) trust.

Pardon the pun.

Of course, in all seriousness, I do keep a close eye on my SWANs regardless. If I’m going to actively recommend something, you’d better believe I plan on monitoring it up and down – no matter how safe and sound and secure it might be.

That’s why I’m here to tell you that they’re not worth getting into right now.

With the larger market (largely) going up the way it is… REITs going up the way they are… and SWANs going up the way they are… we’re just not looking at valuations I’m thrilled about buying into.

Let me restate my previous point for any skittish types out there. This doesn’t mean I’m recommending that you sell the SWANs you’re already in. That’s the furthest thing on my mind.

I’m only saying not to buy any more up.

Instead, we can turn to some serious SWAN-a-Bes that could be trading at a bargain.

Here, SWAN-a-Be, SWAN-a-BE, SWAN-a-Be…

When I talk about SWAN-a-Bes, I’m referring to stocks that are on their way to becoming safe, sound, and secure. They’ve got legible maps and already have taken significant strides to stay on course.

It’s only that they haven’t put in enough miles in to prove their point. They still have some distance to go in that regard.

SWANs, you see, are well-established companies with well-established track records – a fact that can oftentimes make them more expensive than their little brothers and sisters out there. Particularly times like these.

Therefore, if you’re looking to take a slight chance – though only a slight one – here are some companies to consider.

We scanned our Intelligent REIT Lab (we refer to as iREIT) for a list of SWAN-a-Bes, and first we wanted to consider the highly-coveted SWANs (we have 28 now).

Year-to-date the SWANs have returned 15.8% and their average P/FFO is 18.4x with an average dividend yield of 4.11%. Subtracting out the three beaten down mall REITs – Tanger Outlets (SKT), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Taubman Centers (TCO) – the SWANS (25 of them) have returned 19% with an average dividend yield of 3.4%.

The SWAN LIST

Source: iREIT

The rest of our iREIT universe – we refer to as the "SALSA" list – consisting of 129 non-SWANs that have returned 16.6% year-to-date with an average dividend yield of 5.7% and an average P/FFO multiple of 14.4x.

Source: iREIT

Clearly, there’s a big difference between the 18.4x multiple and the 14.x multiple and a 4.11% dividend yield vs. a 5.7% dividend yield. And that’s precisely why I wanted to highlight some of the top SWAN-a-bes today, with a focus on buying quality stocks with safe and growing dividends…and most importantly, at a discount. So here’s our Top 10 SWAN-a-bes:

Top 10 SWAN-A-Bes

Source: iREIT

As you can see, most of the SWAN-a-bes have performed well year-to-date with top-performers such as Spirit Realty (SRC), Brixmor Property (BRX), and QTS Realty (QTS) – all generating returns in excess of 24%. However, the list also includes a number of underperformers that include Iron Mountain (IRM), Kite Realty (KRG), Physicians Realty (DOC), and Monmouth Real Estate (MNR). To get a picture of their valuation, let’s take a look at their P/FFO, compared with their normal trading multiple:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, nine of these REITs are trading at a discount to their normal trading range and based on P/FFO these REITs are trading at the widest discounts: Iron Mountain (-34%), Brixmor (-22%), Lite (-21%), Monmouth (-21%), and Weingarten Realty (WRI) (-18%). Spirit Realty has become soundly valued, thanks in large part to the announced sell of the Spirit Master Trust (SMTA).

Now let’s take a look at the dividend metrics for these SWAN-a-bes, considering dividend yield, dividend growth, and payout ratio.

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the average dividend yield for these SWAN-a-bes is 6.2% (versus .4.11% for the 28 SWANs). Also the average payout ratio for the 10 SWAN-a-bes is 78% and the growth profile (we created our own model based on historical and forecasted dividend growth) varies from the fastest climbers, like QTS Realty and Brookfield Property (BPY), to the slowest climbers, such as Physicians Realty (DOC) and Monmouth.

One of the true outliers on the list, and I haven’t mentioned yet, is Easterly Government (DEA). Although the company is way too small to obtain an investment grade rating, this SWAN-a-be offers a 5.7% dividend yield with forecasted growth of around 3% per year. The payout ratio is high, but the portfolio is 100% USA investment grade (all federal tenants) and provides investors with meaningful income.

Easterly is certainly not Realty Income (O) by any stretch of the imagination, but I can certainly see the company becoming a consolidator that could one day make its way to the elite SWAN club.

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, I hope you enjoyed our SWAN-a-bee expedition and in just a few days I plan to take a closer look at the SWAN elites, with an emphasize on the deeply discounted names. In this article, I plan to take readers through all of the necessary SWAN components so they can recognize the value of being a SWAN and the reason we have made fundamental analysis a top priority. We all know that yield chasing can be dangerous, and our time-tested research has proven that slow and steady wins the race…and it’s all about the flight to quality.

Photo Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker.





Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, BRX, DEA, DOC, IRM, MNR, QTS, SRC, WRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.