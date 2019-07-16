Model 3 Demand Remains Strong And May Push Tesla's Stock Higher

Since the end of May, the trends for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 demand appear to have remained strong based on my latest checks using Alexa.com and Google Trends. This would suggest that the third quarter is picking up where the company left off in the second quarter. Tesla recently cut the price of its models, and some may try to point to a case of weak demand. The trends outlined below will show that is not the case.

As we know, the company already reported better-than-expected second-quarter delivery results at the beginning of July, and now, second-quarter results are next up. Additionally, demand for Model 3 appears relatively unchanged since the end of the second quarter. The analysis I used at the end of May shows that using Alexa and Google can be very powerful to analyze the demand for Model 3.

The last time I wrote on Tesla for the free website was on June 5 noting the stock would rise to $225 from its then price of $195. However, since that time, I have continued to note bullish trading activity in my marketplace service Reading The Markets. You can now track all of my articles on Tesla and the Free website on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Is The Weak Demand Story Overblown? Yes!

The weak demand story based on the second quarter delivery results appears to have been greatly overblown. My analysis using Alexa.com proved to be correct in assessing that demand for Model 3 was rising, not falling.

When I first introduced this method at the end of May to the Seeking Alpha audience, I had noted that Tesla's Alexa.com ranking had increased to 1,321 from 2,235. While many had laughed thinking it was preposterous, and even some counter articles suggesting it was wrong, the method proved to be correct, and the demand for the car was strong as evident through the record number of deliveries.

However, since that initial write-up, the ranking for Tesla's website has fallen slightly to around 1,547. That is still significantly higher than its level in February at 2,235. Additionally, the website continues to see increases in engagement rates, time spent on the site, and lower bounce rate. All of these factors point to visitors to the website being interactive and interested in Tesla's vehicles. It would indicate the demand for the cars remain relatively unchanged from the reading we noted at the end of May and is still very strong.

(Alexa.com)

(Alexa.com)

Also, we can see that nearly 38% of the traffic comes directly to the website, while 39% comes through the search. These are signs of interest; people aren't being pushed to the site by ads or social media. Social media makes up 1% of the website's total traffic. Remember, Alexa.com measures actual traffic, not just randomly searched terms like "short tesla's stock" or non-sense like that.

Model 3 Crushing The Competition in Search

Analysis of Google Trends for the term "Tesla Model 3" agrees with the analysis from Alexa.com. Interest in the car has remained relatively unchanged since the initial reading was taken in May, which means it remains strong. Again, Google Trends work by searching for a specific key term, and not any term related to Tesla, like "short tesla's stock." Additionally, it isn't only used as a method of comparison.

(Google Trends)

However, for the fun of it, in the United States, the term "Tesla Model 3" crushed the search terms "BMW 3 Series" "BMW 5 Series" "Audi A4" and "Audi A6" over the past year.

(Google Trends)

What About Price Cuts?

Tesla recently cut the price on its all of its models, and while some may point to it being a sign of weak demand, the second-quarter deliveries suggest that demand is anything but weak. Meanwhile, the analysis presented above would suggest that the trend for Model 3 demand has remained strong since the end of the second quarter.

Bets Pile In

The chances that Tesla rises continue to build. Just today, July 16, the open interest for the October $275 calls increased by 10,000 open contracts, increasing the total to roughly 15,300 open contracts. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to jump to around $291, if holding until expiration. The dollar value of the open calls is worth about $24.5 million, a massive wager, given that the stock is 15% below the current break-even price. It could result in an enormous loss, should the trade not go in the correct direction, which is a higher stock price.

(Tesla October $275 Calls, Trade Alert)

Technically Bullish

The technical chart is also bullish after breaking a long-term downtrend that has plagued the stock since it peaked in December. Additionally, the long-term downtrend was part of a bullish reversal pattern known as a falling wedge. The stock has now broken free and risen above the downtrend. Currently, the equity is challenging its next level of technical resistance in the $250 to $260 region. Should the stock manage to break out, and rise above $260, it is likely to climb back to around $300, an increase of about 19%.

The relative strength index is signaling a reversal of the trend from bearish to bullish. The RSI had been trending lower since peaking in June 2018. But that downtrend has now been broken, and it would suggest that the RSI begin to trend higher over the coming months, making a series of higher lows and higher highs.

Finally, volume levels have gradually risen for Tesla as the shares have been rising since the beginning of June. It would indicate that the more buyers may be stepping into the stock.

Risks

Tesla stock has always carried a tremendous amount of risk, and that isn't likely to change in the future. Although the demand for the car is strong, we still do not know how Tesla's result will turn out. It could be the case the company is selling more cars at lower margins, and that could drag profits down or make losses steeper.

Additionally, while the company has recently completed an equity raise, it isn't clear just how much if any cash Tesla is burning. It is possible for the company to earn a profit but to generate negative free cash flow.

Also, it is worth noting that if the stock is unable to break out and rise above technical resistance at $250, the stock stands the chance of plunging to as low as $200.

Tesla's success is also heavily tied to China as the company continues to work to complete a manufacturing plant in Shanghai. It is possible that an escalation in trade tension between the US and China could stall Tesla's China ambitions.

A Shift in Momentum

The momentum in Tesla has shifted in recent weeks, and it would appear to me that based on options betting and the technical charts, the stock still has further to rise. Additionally, if the demand for Model 3 continues to stay strong, the company may have strong third quarter deliveries.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.