Netflix Earnings Preview

Netflix's The Black Godfather featuring Clarence Avant. Source: Indiewire

Netflix (NFLX) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $4.93 billion and EPS of $0.56. The revenue estimate implies 9% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Netflix's Content Is Addictive

Like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), Netflix has tapped into the trend of doing just about everything online. From communication to entertainment viewership to shopping, more of these activities are taking place online. The service is much cheaper than cable, which is another selling point. Cable, along with my cell phone, are the two costs I find most difficult to manage. Netflix's low cost is likely a strong selling point with Millennials as well. Millennials have been burdened with rising costs for rent and tuition, so an affordable option like Netflix could be considered a godsend.

Netflix also provides superior content, which I like. I try to stay off the service unless I have a full day or weekend to commit to viewing - that's how addictive the content is. I spend more time watching Netflix than I do watching traditional cable. In 2018, Netflix cleaned up at the Emmys with 23 wins. Its critical claims also proved it could compete head on with premium cable. Subscribers have come to expect Netflix to put out top notch content.

The company's content and first mover advantage puts it ahead of online competitors by a country mile. It is not positive for Netflix that Disney (DIS), Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) (among others) are streaming or preparing to stream content online. Given Netflix's huge head start, I do not view them as a legitimate threat at this juncture.

Can Netflix Get Consumers To Pay Up?

Another measure of the quality of Netflix's content could be whether subscribers are willing to pay up for it. Producing original content is expensive. It could become more expensive if competitors bid up the cost of content or the talent required for new projects. Content boss Ted Sarandos wants film and TV executives to be more efficient pursuant to content spending. Netflix is also hiking monthly subscriber fees; price hikes were expected to go into effect a few months ago.

In Q1 2019, the average monthly revenue per subscribing for the domestic streaming service was $11.64. There could be room to raise fees and still have the service remain substantially lower than cable. Netflix has about 60 million of domestic subscribers. For every dollar the company hikes for its monthly subscriber, it could make $60 million per month. The increased fees, in addition to efforts to reduce content costs, could make it easier for the Netflix to fund future content costs.

Cash Burn

Netflix would rather fund its growth with debt than by raising new equity. It may have avoided a dilution of its shares, but its debt continues to balloon. Q1 2019 revenue was up 22% Y/Y. International subscribers grew 39% Y/Y, while domestic subscribers grew by high single digits. EBITDA of $2.6 billion is up 18%, while EBITDA margin ticked down 200 basis points to 58%. This growth also chews up a lot of capital.

Free cash flow ("FCF") for Q1 2019 was -$460 million compared to -$287 million in the year earlier period. Cash burn from additional streaming content assets was about $3 billion. Netflix has been funding some of its cash burn with debt. Total debt was $10 billion. Total content costs (on and off-balance sheet) were $19 billion. Content obligations include amounts related to the acquisition, licensing and production of streaming content. These obligations include non-cancelable commitments under creative talent and employment agreements and other production commitments. An obligation for the acquisition and licensing of content is incurred at the time Netflix enters into an agreement to obtain future titles. Netflix records a content liability on its balance sheet once a title becomes available.

Debt and content costs were a combined $29 billion or 2.8x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). This metric could impact the market's view of the company's credit quality. In my opinion, these $29 billion in obligations limit Netflix's flexibility. Any big misses on content, subscribers, or cash flow could hamper its ability to service these obligations. If borrowing costs spike due to its increased debt load, the company may be forced to raise equity to fund its growing obligations.

Conclusion

NFLX is up about 2% Y/Y. It has likely benefited from the melt up in financial markets. Its addition to debt could weigh at some point. NFLX is a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.