The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: July 2019

Introduction

In this article, we take a look at a scenario where shale production begins to flatten or perhaps fall off current record levels. Virtually, every entity that assembles data on the energy sector bakes in a relentless increase in U.S. shale production. And, so far, they've been right.

But, that's looking back now and we have to question if it is right going forward. The fundamentals for shale are not especially supportive of that thesis presently.

In this article, we will remain agnostic as regards to the actual direction shale production may take. The signs to which we are referring are simply too fresh to be particularly instructive. We will review some of the indicators that have crossed our desk.

Then, you can decide for yourself.

We will also review some of our recommendations from a few months ago. Some of the oilfield service companies have popped strongly over the last month. We review entry and exit point for these companies.

The Oilfield Almanac

In a recent issue of The Daily Drilling Report's Oil Trends Tracker (an internal-only weekly report), we discussed the fundamentals impacting shale growth prospects. We kind of tipped our hand as to our skepticism about the shale story recently with our public article on crude quality. You can access it here if you missed it last week.

The EIA has come out strongly endorsing the growth we've experienced over the last decade to continue into the coming decade. Here is a projection from its most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

EIA-STEO

As I said above, the data we've uncovered isn't supportive of this contention.

Now, a quick point of clarification. We are on record as endorsing some shale players. Notably, Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Apache (APA), and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). We continue to think the shale story will play to the advantage of these companies due to their size, position in the market, ability to get production to market, combined with other positive domestic and international drivers for each one specifically.

The second and third-tier players with less prime acreage positions, large amounts of debt, and stranded production (particularly gas) may not do so well going forward.

EIA, Oil Trends Tracker

The numbers don't lie. Shale production has plateaued this year, after years of relentless double-digit rises over the past decade. What gives? What other indicators might there be to help us prognosticate shale growth.

Economic activity in the patch

The Dallas Fed puts out a quarterly business review. We did a little digging and probed the current release for relevant data. Here's a summary of what we found.

Over all activity in the oil and gas sector flat lined in Q-2, 2019. This ended three years of growth, according to this survey. The chief culprit? Spending restraint by exploration and production (E&P) and oilfield services firms. The index fell to -0.6 from 10.8 in Q-1, indicating a fairly modest contraction in the over all business environment. Oil production rose slightly, but the oil production index indicated a slightly slower rate of growth, edging down from 21.1 in the first quarter to 17.4 in the second quarter. This confirms some of the EIA data we've discussed previously. The natural gas production index was off as well, declining from 16.7 to 13.4. Capex also took a hit. This index fell from 5.0 in the first quarter to -6.1 in the second quarter, indicating a slight reduction in capital spending among E&P firms. Equipment utilization was also off among oilfield services firms, with the index dropping to 3.4 from 13 the prior quarter. Costs continued rising, with the index inching higher, from 25.0 to 27.1. To compound problems, the prices received for services dipped further into negative territory, from -1.7 to -12.1, suggesting a steepening decline in oilfield services prices. The operating margins index fell as well, from -6.6 to -32.8, indicating lower margins for oilfield services firms during the second quarter, and suggesting that at least some OSV firms are selling below cost to maintain crews or customers. Employment in the patch dropped as well. After moving up for 10 straight quarters, the aggregate employment index dropped to -2.5 from 6.0, suggesting a turnabout for hiring in the quarter. Source

Most of this excerpt from the report is bearish, a marked change from recent trends. Most worrying to me is the decline in operating margins mentioned in the Fed's report. Hopefully, this is offset by recent reports of OSV's gaining pricing power.

There are other shale indicators we covered in the report that remain exclusive to subscribers of the Daily Drilling Report.

The Oilfield Gazette

It has been interesting to watch the rise in some of the oilfield service companies we follow in the last month or so. They notched significant gains as they have done so. Take a look.

Seeking Alpha, Chart by Author

The question is, do they keep rising from here? Or fall back after these impressive gains?

I still don't think we have a catalyst for a market turn in oilfield services. If anything, the data I've reviewed suggests we could retrench... once again, before the market decides their multiples should expand. When I first started tracking the market, a couple of years ago, the second half of 2019 was supposed to be the time when things got noticeably better. It hasn't happened, and while I believe it will, I am through putting a date on it.

That's why I sold 20% of my Halliburton (HAL) position today. Not from any sense that the company is in trouble, far from it. HAL is a great company in a lousy market. My last article on the company was fairly bullish, and I remain convinced that better days will eventually come to Big Red. It's just not today... again.

No, my action is simply a trading strategy to lower my average cost in this position over time. My plan is to take advantage of pops and dips in HAL and oil waxes and ebbs. HAL and the other OSVs appear to be out of gas and are down in today's trading on really no news at all. Oil prices are down a bit and are dragging down the OSVs across the board.

In a strategy like this though, you definitely don't want to risk your entire position as the stock could keep rising. 20-25% enables you to begin getting your costs down, so that at some point, you won't be underwater on the stock, maybe.

Of course, it could take off like a rocket, and I've left some money on the table. That's OK (stocks going up is always OK in my portfolio as I am long only), as the 80% I've retained will enable me to participate in an unexpected run higher.

My colleague, Badsha Chowdhury recently put out a nice article on Nabors Industries (NBR), that presently is still only internal to the DDR. Drillers have had a tough time since Oct. of last year, typically losing 25-50% of their value in that time. So, it is refreshing to read a positive thesis for a driller.

Badsha's thesis for NBR revolves around expanding international opportunities, deleveraging, strict capex controls, and high tech rigs. That sounds like a decent recipe for growth to me, and with just a little help from the oil market, it might just get there.

Your takeaway

As I've said several times in recent articles, I don't believe we will see a big run in oil and oil service stocks until the U.S. and China find a resolution to their ongoing trade spat. We got an indication that the U.S. tariff strategy is having its desired effect on their economy, as last night they announced a dramatic contraction in their growth rate. A rate not seen in almost 30 years. That's noteworthy and puts an arrow in the quiver of U.S. trade negotiators as trade talks resume.

My recommendation is to keep some dry powder for the eventual cessation of hostilities. On that day, global growth estimates will get pumped up again, taking the (recently weaker) demand forecast for oil with it.

The shale angle covered in the Almanac section is unfolding, and as I said above, I am not at this point making any long-term predictions about growth in shale. My point here is that there are some signs that the thesis for perpetual growth espoused by the EIA, in particular, may have some warts on it.

