Technically Speaking For July 16

There is nothing in the shorter-term charts to suggest that the small and mid-caps will start to advance strongly in the near future.

Quarterly results from financial companies are a mixed bag. There are multiple accounts of declining net interest margins (see here, here, and here). Revenues were mostly flat, although some companies had improved net margins. The number and amount of loans were also mixed. The sector is near unchanged for the last week; it's up 3.61% over the last month and 3.91% over the last 3-months. Overall the chart is modestly bullish: The ETF has printed a rising bottom pattern since late March. Prices are above all the EMAs, and the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs. Prices are close to breaching yearly highs from mid-September 2018.

According to the lastest Meeting Minutes from the RBA, China is definitely slowing (emphasis added):

In China, recent indicators of economic activity suggested that growth had slowed since the March quarter. Growth in industrial production had fallen following a strong reading in March and the level of fixed asset investment had declined. Conditions in the Chinese property market had also softened and underlying demand conditions were expected to moderate over time, given the ageing of the population and a slowing in the rate of urbanisation. Over the preceding month, the Chinese authorities had introduced additional measures to support growth, including more favourable financing conditions for local governments investing in infrastructure projects.

I highlighted some of the coincidental economic numbers in yesterday's Technically Speaking. Also adding to the slowdown is the fact that China is changing from an emerging market economy to a developed economy, which, by definition, means slower growth rates.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan is on board with a "tactical readjustment" in rates (emphasis added):

Kaplan said Tuesday that he could support a “modest tactical adjustment” down in interest rates. “Not the start of a rate-cutting cycle, but a tactical adjustment that’s restrained and modest? That might be appropriate. I could see an argument for that,” Kaplan told The Washington Post in an interview Tuesday.

I'm not sure what the difference between a "tactical readjustment" and a rate cut is, but I'm pretty sure they'll both result in a 25 basis point drop in short-term rates.

Kaplan isn't the only Fed governor arguing for a rate cut:

Many Fed officials said at their most recent meeting that their concern over a U.S. trade war and weak inflation “strengthens the case” for “somewhat more” stimulus, Powell said.

Let's turn to today's performance table: Not much of a day for the markets. Transports was the top performer -- which would be a good development if the other markets also rallied. But they didn't. The next best performer among the equity averages was the IWC, but it was only up 0.21%. Large-cap indexes were off modestly.

One of my major concerns about the markets is the under-performance of small and mid-caps. So, is there any indication in any of the charts that they'll pick up the pace in the near future?

No.

Let's start with the 5-minute charts: Mid-caps declined on July 10-11. Since then, their basic trading pattern has been to move sideways, trending between the mid-194 and mid-195 area. The IWM has the same pattern, although the values are obviously different.

Pulling back to the 2-week time frame, we see no reason to see a rally building: Mid-caps are trading between the mid 193 level at the bottom of the chart and the 196 level on the topside. We see the exact same situation in the IWM chart.

Compare that to the SPY chart: The 2-week SPY chart is moving higher in a disciplined upward sloping channel.

In the shorter time frame, there is nothing to suggest that we'll see the small or mid-caps make any kind of upside move.

