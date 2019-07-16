Gold Weekly: Positioning Lightens On The Margin

We maintain our July target for GLDM at $14.55 per share, marking a 3% appreciation from its current level.

As we are moving toward the end of the cycle and a recession is likely in the next year or so, defensive assets will be bid increasingly, which should boost.

Positioning in the gold market has lightened on the margin of late, but we think this is temporary.

Gold has moved higher over the past week, in line with our expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) because we think that is the best pure-play ETF to assert exposure to spot gold prices.

GLDM has moved slightly higher since our previous weekly publication, in line with our expectations.

We see further upward pressure in the second half of July (+3% from current spot level) because we expect monetary demand for gold to continue to increase because investors are likely to boost further their risk-unfriendly positions (like gold) in a context of slowing growth, despite more policy easing from the Fed.

Against this backdrop, we reiterate our target for GLDM at $14.55 per share by the end of July.

Speculative positioning

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Comex gold in the week to July 9, for the first time in 6 weeks.

Speculative selling amounted to 44 tonnes over June 2-9, corresponding to 2% of open interest, which is marginal. Over the corresponding period, gold spot prices edged only 0.2% lower.

In the year to date, speculators have lifted their net long positions by 422 tonnes, representing 23% of open interest, which has supported the appreciation in the gold spot price so far in 2019 (+10% YTD).

At present, the net spec length represents 41% of open interest, which is still below its historical high of 52% of open interest. In our view, this leaves room for further speculative buying pressure in the coming months until spec positioning becomes stretched.

Implications for GLDM: Given the substantial impact of speculative flows on the gold spot price, we believe that further speculative buying pressure in favor of gold will push gold spot prices strongly higher, which, in turn, will boost the value of GLDM.

Investment positioning

Gold ETF holdings dropped marginally last week, according to our estimates. This marks the first decline in seven weeks.

GLD received a little bit more than 3 tonnes of net inflows, which was more than offset by a net outflow of 5 tonnes from Invesco Physical Gold ETC (SGLD:LSE:USD).

Over the past month, ETF investors remain solid buyers of 47 tonnes of gold.

In the year to date, ETF investors have bought about 78 tonnes of gold, which represents an increase of 3.5% in gold ETF holdings.

While the marked strength in US equities (reaching all-time highs over the past week) seems to have slowed ETF buying of late, we expect investors to continue to accumulate the yellow metal in the coming months because there is clear evidence that the economy is slowing and that a recession could be around the corner.

While the bond market seems to be right by pricing a slower growth (Figure 1), the US equity market looks too optimistic by pricing a rebound in growth in the second half of this year (Figure 2), as our friends from Deutsche Bank illustrates in their charts below.

Implications for GLDM: As gold ETF inflows should continue at a steady pace in the months ahead due to a rising probability that a recession materializes, we believe that defensive demand for gold will grow. As this should have a positive impact on gold spot prices, GLDM will also increase in value.

Seasonality

Gold spot prices are trading near the upper end of their 10-year range, but there is still some room for further appreciation, in our view.

Technicals

GLDM is flat since the start of July, having faced some resistance at $14.20 per share.

It seems that GLDM is building some energy before its next move higher.

The technical indicators remain well oriented (rising 20 DMA, positive momentum, ADX above 21), which suggests a further appreciation in GLDM in the near term.

Closing thoughts

GLDM has moved higher since our previous publication, in line with our expectations.

While we have seen some marginal de-grossing in gold's positioning in recent days, we do not think this is the beginning of a trend. We expect the monetary demand for gold to push further higher into year-end, as the need for defensive assets will increase as we are moving toward the late phase of the cycle and that economic growth is slowing, despite more policy easing from the Fed.

We, therefore, maintain our July target for GLD at $14.55/share, representing a 3% appreciation from its current level ($14.20).

