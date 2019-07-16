Tesla Slashes Model 3 Purchase And Lease Prices Again

Lease prices drop again, with the LR AWD available for $499/mo and the Performance available for $599/mo.

Well that didn't take long! In my previous article written on July 9th, I pointed out how Tesla (TSLA) quietly absorbed the $1875 reduction in the Federal Income Tax, or FIT credit, which was effectively a stealth price cut for leases. I believed that this, combined with Tesla not reiterating guidance, signaled that demand going into Q3 was weak.

On July 15th, not even a week later, Tesla has slashed both purchase and lease pricing for all Model 3's, including the SR+.

Model 3 Price and Lineup Changes

SR+ cut $1,000 to $38,900. Lease price stays at $399/mo.

Dual Motor AWD cut $2,000. Lease price drops to $499/mo from $560/mo.

Performance cut $5,000. Lease price drops to $599/mo from $715/mo.

The "off menu" Long Range Rear Wheel drive is now officially discontinued per Electrek

Pearl Multi Coat White is now the standard paint color. This was $1,500 previously.

"Solid Black" paint is $750.

Since the April introduction, and counting the absorption of the FIT credit as a price cut, this is the 3rd round of price cuts for Model 3 leases in a little over 3 months.

Margin Impact

From InsideEv's June sales scorecard, they estimate Tesla delivered 45,225 Model 3's in the US during Q2. From the popular Troy Teslike Model 3 order tracker we see a mix of roughly 37% SR+, 43% LR/LRW, and 20% Performance.

This probably skews a bit to the higher end, as more enthusiasts use the tracker, but the numbers are reasonable ballparks for this analysis and Troy's track record is quite good.

Just from the domestic Model 3's this results in an over $100 million dollar margin impact, assuming Tesla is able to sell the same volume and mix in Q3 as it did in Q2.

The default paint change is another stealth price cut. If we believe Troy's numbers are representative of the customer base, only 23% stayed with the included black color, while 20% paid an extra $1500 for the Pearl White Multi-Coat option. With those color choices being swapped, I believe we will see a much higher percentage of customers stay with White as the color choice. Even if the percentages stayed the same, because Black is now half the cost of the Pearl White, this is another $750 reduction per car for those 20%, another ~$7 million hit to margins, assuming there is no significant cost difference for Tesla.

Conclusion

When Tesla gave its 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries guidance for 2019, I don't think most investors believed they would need to cut prices multiple times to accomplish it.

At this time last year, a Model 3 Performance with Enhanced Autopilot cost $74,000. Now that same car with Enhanced Autopilot included is nearly $20,000 less at $54,990. In the 3 months since leasing has been offered on the Model 3, Tesla has reduced lease pricing 3 times, resulting in a 13% decrease for the SR+, a 21% decrease for the AWD, and a 24% decrease for the Performance.

This is the biggest signal yet that Tesla is demand constrained and not production constrained, logistically challenged, or any of the arguments used to explain away the Q1 delivery numbers and associated $702 million dollar loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.