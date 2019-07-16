The Fed Will Lose

Worldwide population growth has been slowing for about five decades and sits at its lowest level since the data began tracking.

The Fed appears set to lower the target Fed Funds rate by at least one quarter-point and in the process will launch the next great rate cutting cycle. The White House is arguing that this is needed in order to keep the United States competitive with the rest of the world. Market pundits will point to a slew of economic data both domestically and internationally that show the global economy screeching to a halt. Others will point to an inflation rate that stubbornly remains below the FOMC’s 2% target.

A low inflation rate coupled with declining GDP growth makes sense. If the demand for goods and services goes down (as industrial production, housing, construction spending and manufacturing data all suggest), companies begin lowering the amount produced and prices in order to stoke demand. In that sense, the Fed’s desire to lower rates is consistent with what the economy is telling us. But that solution assumes that current economic issues are cyclical in nature. What if they’re structural?

May’s inflation reading of 1.8% is the sixth straight month it has been below the 2% mark. It’s actually been below that level for much of the past seven years including 2015 went it briefly went negative. This despite a decade where the Fed implemented a zero interest rate policy up until just a few years ago. Artificially low rates should spur economic activity in everything from home construction to business spending to industrial production, but so far that hasn’t happened to any significant degree.

The current Fed Funds rate is well below its long-term average and could be headed back to 1% or lower within the next couple years. Throw in roughly $3.8 trillion in assets on the Fed’s balance sheet and it’s clear that the central bank is trying to pump a lot of liquidity into this economy to support a further bullish move and stay ahead of any potential liquidity crunch.

But using lower rates and QE in order to raise inflation is becoming increasingly problematic. Yes, it helps with risk assets like stocks (SPY) and junk debt (JNK), but little else. Both global and domestic age demographic data point to the fact that the environment for inflation is more challenging than before. Lower population growth, rising life expectancies and the overall aging of the population could lead to lower GDP growth going forward and, by extension, lower inflation.

Worldwide population growth has been slowing for about five decades and sits at its lowest level since the data began tracking. Most of that growth, however, is expected to come from the lesser developed nations of Africa. North America and Asia are expecting modest population growth while European population is actually expected to decline by 2050.

U.S. population growth has also been declining for decades. It has been below 1% annually ever since the tech bubble. If the forecast above turns out to be correct, an annualized growth rate of just 0.5% can be expected for the next several decades.

Slowing population growth is just one component that figures to slow GDP growth and inflation for the foreseeable future. The growth in the retirement age group is changing how goods and services are consumed.

Since 1960, the 65 and older crowd has grown from 5% to 9% of the population. It’s projected to grow to 16% by 2050. The 24 and under group will shrink from 54% in 1960 to just 35% in 2050.

As individuals move into retirement, their spending patterns change. Gone is the need to buy things like new houses and electronic gadgets or to take out personal loans and mortgages. Many older people will get rid of their cars altogether, impacting auto sales and the demand for oil. Income instead gets diverted to things like healthcare expenses and economically defensive products. In other words, the demand for cyclical products that typically drive economic growth will decline. And that means lower inflation.

The link between population growth and inflation was confirmed in a recent study from the OECD. Consider the results that examined data from 24 different countries.

While there was little connection between the two numbers back in the 1990s, population growth and inflation became highly correlated in the 2000s. If population growth in the United States and other developed countries continues in its slow growth or stagnant trajectory, the trendline suggests that inflation could have trouble escaping the 1-2% inflation range.

The Fed’s dovish pivot indicates that the central bank is interested in propping up financial assets as much as it is controlling inflation. This unwritten dual mandate may make investors happy but it also will give the Fed difficulty in controlling or lifting inflation if it comes at the expense of falling asset prices. The changing demographics of the world suggest that we could be in the midst of a new disinflation dynamic, one that could last several decades, if not longer.

