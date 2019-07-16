Recent Progress With Filgotinib Plus Latest Partnership Expansion Points To Gilead's New Solid Path

Summary

Gilead and partner Galapagos expect to file an NDA for filgotinib in 2019 to seek FDA approval for the drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The global RA market could reach $30.7 billion by 2025.

Gilead expands partnership deal with Galapagos totaling $5.01 billion, which will give Gilead rights to all drugs outside of Europe.

A couple of drugs gained with expanded partnership include those that have the potential to target multi-billion dollar markets like GLPG1690 for IPF and GLPG1972 for osteoarthritis.

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2025.