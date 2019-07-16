CURO Group: Recent Regulatory Change Could Reduce Pre-Tax Profit By Nearly 25%

Rate cap bill passes in crucial California Senate Committee on its way of likely becoming state law, capping interest rates at 36% (from 100%+) on popular set of installment loans.

The Bill

In February of 2019 a bill (California State Assembly Bill AB539) was introduced in the State of California attempting to cap interest rates on installment loans of $2,500-$10,000 to 36% plus the Federal Funds Rate. There is currently no interest cap for these loans. Since the bill's introduction earlier this year, AB539 has found overwhelming support. The bill was passed out of the Assembly with a 60-4 vote in late May and then was passed by the Senate Banking Committee by a 6-0 vote in late June. In early July the bill passed out of the Judicial committee with a 7-1 vote. The bill now goes for a full Senate vote, where it is expected to pass into law in late summer. In California, Democrats control the Assembly (lower house), the Senate (upper house), and the Governor's mansion. Some sell-side political and financial analysts put the probability of the bill passing into law in the 95%+ range.

The Bill's Impact

AB539 caps interest rates on installment loans of $2,500-$10,000 to 36% plus the Federal Funds Rate. Installment loans below $2,500 are already capped in California at 36% or below. This link highlights the current law for loans under $2,500.

Because the current cap stops at $2,500, all high-cost lenders try to only offer installment loans greater than $2,500 in order to charge very high rates of interest (often over 100% APR). Estimates are that $1.1 billion in outstanding loans will be impacted by this legislation.

Many publicly traded companies are likely to see an impact when this legislation passes (the bill calls for rate cap implementation on Jan 1st 2020). We believe that companies that are currently operating in the space who charge substantially more than 36% APRs (CURO, ENVA, ELVT) are going to see a negative impact from this bill. We believe these high interest cost lenders will not be able to compete in this market due to their smaller sizes and focus on higher cost loans. As an example, smaller lenders almost exclusively focus on 100%+ APRs because their smaller size, and much higher borrowing costs results in much less efficient companies.

Of all the high cost lenders in California, we are especially concerned for CURO, which our research shows could have 23% of its total loan portfolio and approximately 26% of 2019 pre-tax profit exposed to this law.

Note: Payday laws in California limit payday loans to a $300 maximum balance and a maximum duration of 31-days. Payday loans also cannot be "rolled over" and thus, are not likely to substitute for a 2-4 year duration $2,500+ balance installment loans.

The Filings

Unfortunately, the disclosures in CURO's SEC documents do not provide the detail necessary to create an accurate estimate of the potential impact of AB539. However, in our research we were able to obtain publicly available, open-government retrieved documents from the California Department of Business Oversight (aka DBO) for CURO's two operating subsidiaries in California: Galt Ventures, LLC and Speedy Cash. (The California Department of Business Oversight regulates a variety of financial services, products, and professionals.)

Annual reports obtained from the DBO for calendar year 2018 for Galt Ventures, LLC and Speedy Cash (subsidiaries of CURO) provide annual income statements and balance sheets for California business operations. These documents can be requested (similar to a FOIA request) from the California Department of Business Oversight. Request your copy here:

Submit a Public Records Request | The Department of Business Oversight

We believe examination of these documents reveal information the market does not fully appreciate. Based on DBO annual reports for 2018, California pre-tax income for CURO was $56 million, or $36.5 million after the allocation of interest expense. $36.5 million in California pre-tax income represents approximately 26% of 2019 consensus company-wide pre-tax income. More details on this will follow.

Balance Sheet Impact

A snapshot of Speedy Cash’s total loans outstanding is listed below:

Similarly, the same schedule for Galt Ventures:

Combined Loan Exposure to California

California based loans totaled $137.8 million, or 23% of CURO's total loan portfolio at 12/31/18. Based on the DBO filings, of the 55,628 loans that were made in California in 2018, 1 was below $2,500 and 12 were above $10,000. In other words, 99.98% of all loans originated were in the range of $2,500-$10,000 or directly impacted by AB539. Furthermore, the DBO filings indicate approximately 32% of all originated loans have an APR of between 70-99.99%, while 68% of loan originations had rates of "100% or more". In other words, both from the perspective of loan size (i.e. $2,500-$10,000) and interest rate charged (vastly above the 36% cap limit), basically all loans originated in California in 2018 would be illegal under AB539.

Speedy Cash Loans Originated in California 2018

Source: California Department of Business Oversight

Galt Ventures, LLC - Loans Originated in California in 2018

Source: California Department of Business Oversight

We go into greater detail in regards to the income statement impact below, but from a very simple perspective, if 23% of CURO's company-wide portfolio is illegal under AB539 we would expect the company to have at least a 23% reduction in pre-tax income after the passage of the bill.

Income Statement Impact

Galt Ventures, LLC Income Statement:

Source: California Department of Business Oversight

Speedy Cash Income Statement:

Source: California Department of Business Oversight

Using these regulatory documents we are able to determine that pre-tax profit generated in California represents approximately 26% of the consensus estimate for 2019. Note: the income statements from the California Department of Business Oversight do not have interest expense included. We estimate the interest expense for the California operations by multiplying the percent of total Curo loans in California (23.1% on a gross basis) by the total interest expense Curo recognized in 2018, or $84.3m for an allocation amount of $19.5m for the California operations (see below).

Shape of Things to Come - President Elizabeth Warren?

In 2018 77% of State of Colorado residents passed a lending cap of 36% on all short-term loans. In that same year, Ohio voted for rate caps at 28%. California, Ohio, and Colorado make up over 17% of the entire US population. In other words, the TAM of this marked has shrunk by nearly 1/5th over the past 18-months, and that shrinkage is likely to continue, in our opinion.

In addition to recent state initiatives, national Democratic Party leaders are increasingly focusing on usury limits in the consumer lending industry. For example, Dick Durbin has recently proposed legislation calling for a nation-wide 36% rate cap while both Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Cortez have floated 15% rate caps. Finally, Elizabeth Warren, a top Democrat contender, is strongly adverse to high cost lending.

In an increasingly hostile regulatory environment, it is not difficult to see tremendous downside in this stock; not only is there a huge pre-tax headwind facing this company from recent developments in California, but there is also little valuation support from a book value perspective. At 1Q19 GAAP book value was $0.79/share and tangible book value was negative.

Disclosures

The author wrote this article itself and it expresses its own opinions. The author is not receiving compensation for this article. In addition, the author has not business relationship with any company whos stock is mentioned in this article.

The author does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision.

The author is net short CURO at the time of the writing of this article. In addition, the author's officers, directors, employees, and/or principals may have positions in CURO and may from time to time, make purchases or sales of the securities or other investments discussed or evaluated herein.

Disclaimers

There are no warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or results obtained from any information set forth in this article. The author will not be liable to you or anyone else for any loss or injurty resulting directly or indirectly from the use of the information contained in this article, caused in whole or in part by its negligence in compiling, interpreting, reporting or delivering the content in this article. Information pertaining to this article is obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google, Finance, and the SEC database, among other sources. If these sources contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into this analysis, the author cannot guarantee teh accuracy of the information.

No Investment Advice This article is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. This article is distributed for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to sell or buy any security or other investment, or undertake any investment strategy. It does not constitute a general or personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual investors. The price and value of securities referred to in this article will fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of all of the original capital invested in a security discussed in this article may occur. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CURO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.