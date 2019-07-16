Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside

While the royalty deals won't move the stock much, they are interesting acquisitions to take note of.

Franco-Nevada Royalty Acquisition Analysis

This article was released to subscribers of my marketplace service in June.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) reported strong quarterly earnings recently, and included in that news release was the announcement of several small royalty acquisitions it made in Q1.

The acquisitions are tiny compared to Franco-Nevada's market cap, so they likely won't move the stock at all, but I think they are interesting acquisitions that are worth taking note of.

I always try to stay up-to-date on acquisitions in this sector, and deals have been happening quite frequently this year. EMX Royalty (EMX) recently bought royalties on a high-upside gold project in Alaska, while Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) invested $42.5 million in Nevada, buying a gold stream and royalties on the Relief Canyon mine, plus equity/debt in Americas Silver (USAS).

The market for streams/royalty acquisitions is quite competitive and likely to remain that way, but I think there are still deals available, as made evident by the recent deal flow in the sector.

Here's a look at Franco-Nevada's royalty deals in Q1, including information on the mine's operators.

Salares Norte Royalty

On Jan. 31, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired a 2% NSR on Gold Fields' (GFI) 100% owned Salares Norte gold project in Northern Chile.

A purchase price of $32 million was comprised of $27 million worth of Franco-Nevada common shares (366,499 shares) and $5 million in cash. However, Gold Fields can buy back half of the royalty for $6 million within 24 months of commercial production (which I think it most certainly will do).

(Source: Gold Fields presentation)

Salares Norte is a high-grade, open-pit gold and silver project that was first discovered by the company in 2011. The deposit boasts a mineral reserve of 3.5 million ounces of gold or 4.5 million ounces when including silver ounces (43.66 million ounces).

This project is far along in development, as Gold Fields has completed a definitive feasibility study which gives the project a net present value of $654 million (7.5% discount), with a 25% IRR and a short payback period of 2.2 years.

According to the study, the mine will average annual production of 355,000 gold equivalent ounces over an initial mine life of 11.5 years, with $545 AISC, making it a profitable gold/silver mine.

On the downside, the study estimates capital costs of $834 million, and financing is yet to be secured, but the company is aiming for construction to begin in late-2020, with first gold pour possible by 2023, according to a corporate presentation.

I expect Gold Fields to eventually buy back half of the royalty (for $6 million), leaving Franco-Nevada with a 1% NSR at a cost of $26 million.

The numbers: Based on a $1,300 gold price and 355,000 GEOs of annual gold production (average over the mine life), I estimate that this royalty is estimated to produce approximately $4.4-4.6 million in average annual revenue with a 17% IRR for Franco-Nevada.

This assumes Franco-Nevada buys back half the royalty, and it doesn't factor in "opportunity cost" (the loss of a potential gain from other alternative investments), as it will be at least 5 years until the royalty starts producing.

My thoughts: I like the acquisition by Franco-Nevada as I think there's a good chance Salares Norte becomes a profitable gold mine. But I think Franco-Nevada should have completed the deal in cash instead of shares. The shareholder dilution seems unnecessary.

I would grade this royalty acquisition as a "B" for Franco-Nevada.

Valentine Lake Royalty

Franco-Nevada also reported that it acquired a 2% NSR royalty on Marathon Gold Corporation's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Valentine Lake gold camp in central Newfoundland, at a price of C$18 million.

Marathon Gold has the option to buyback .50% of the 2% NSR by making a $7 million payment by Dec. 31, 2022. That would be just fine with Franco-Nevada, as the repurchase essentially values 100% of the royalty at C$28 million, leaving Franco-Nevada with an investment totaling C$11 million for a 1.5% NSR.

The Valentine Lake project is shaping up to be a top-tier gold asset for Marathon. The junior has been able to complete 220,000 meters of drilling, which has defined a resource of more than 4.2 million ounces of gold - up from just 1.2 million ounces in 2015.

(Preliminary economic assessment highlights on the Valentine Gold Camp. Source: Marathon Gold presentation)

A PEA study was released on the resource, outlining 225,100 ounces of annual production per year over 12 years.

The numbers on the PEA study are quite positive, with a post-tax NPV of $493 million (at $1,250 gold) and AISC estimated at $666/oz.

Currently, the mine is estimated to require $355 million in upfront capex - quite a reasonable figure for a mine of this size - although, I expect this figure to rise a bit (along with the NPV) if the resource continues to grow.

Based on the current PEA figures of 225,100 ounces of annual production and assuming a $1,300/oz gold price and buyback of .50% of the royalty, I estimate Franco-Nevada will earn approximately $2.8-2.9 million in annual cash flow. The returns equal 20-25% based on an investment of C$11 million.

On the downside: a PEA study is an early-stage study that uses resources and not actual gold reserves. It's more speculative than later-stage technical studies, such as a pre-feasibility or feasibility study. And the mine isn't yet financed to production and likely won't be in production until at least 2023 (assuming all goes as planned).

Still, I think this is a great long-term investment for Franco-Nevada. I think the company is betting on continued resource growth at Valentine Lake - which seems quite possible given Marathon's strong track record - and Franco-Nevada can potentially earn several times its investment.

At a best-case scenario, I can see Franco-Nevada earning $100+ million in revenue on its investment if Marathon continues growing the deposit and the mine life and if gold prices remain above $1,400/oz.

I would grade this royalty acquisition as an "A" for Franco-Nevada.

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, consider subscribing to The Gold Bull Portfolio. I've helped subscribers outperform the gold miners index (GDX). For example, my top gold stock pick for 2019 is up by more than 50% since I named it such on Jan. 2. Other top gold stock picks - such as Kirkland Lake Gold - have done very well (performance as of July 15, 2019). Subscribers receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, buy and sell recommendations, and live chat. A free trial is available for a limited time only!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.