Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: An Aging Clientele (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Some advisors are so concerned about the business aspects of running their practice that they leave themselves little time to focus on the substance.

Today’s podcast marries the two, with three thoughts to start off your day.

First, an aging society means your clients are also aging. Getting to know their other professional advisors, their family members and philanthropic interests, and offering excellent service will generate referrals.

Second, life often inflicts indignities on the elderly, from memory loss to having to give up driving. Advisors can “dignify” their clients, as it were, before these adjustments must occur.

Third, advisors have a largely untapped opportunity to restore a level of dignity and respect that is all too often lost in the shuffle to run a business efficiently.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.

An aging society means aging clients, which creates a business concern for advisors. This challenge actually presents an opportunity for advisors to distinguish their service to retirees by acknowledging and counteracting some of the indignities of age that the elderly face.

This podcast (5:44) suggests that advisors display a level of service for all of their clients that is rare and distinctive.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by