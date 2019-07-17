Retirement Advisor: An Aging Clientele (Podcast)

Summary

Some advisors are so concerned about the business aspects of running their practice that they leave themselves little time to focus on the substance.

Today’s podcast marries the two, with three thoughts to start off your day.

First, an aging society means your clients are also aging. Getting to know their other professional advisors, their family members and philanthropic interests, and offering excellent service will generate referrals.

Second, life often inflicts indignities on the elderly, from memory loss to having to give up driving. Advisors can “dignify” their clients, as it were, before these adjustments must occur.

Third, advisors have a largely untapped opportunity to restore a level of dignity and respect that is all too often lost in the shuffle to run a business efficiently.