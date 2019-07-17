Retirement Advisor: An Aging Clientele (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
An aging society means aging clients, which creates a business concern for advisors. This challenge actually presents an opportunity for advisors to distinguish their service to retirees by acknowledging and counteracting some of the indignities of age that the elderly face.
This podcast (5:44) suggests that advisors display a level of service for all of their clients that is rare and distinctive.