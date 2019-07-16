Oil States Earnings Preview

Source: Permian Shale

Oil States International (OIS) reports quarterly earnings July 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $695.95 million and EPS of $0.48. The revenue estimate implies 9% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Has North America Bottomed?

Oil services firms with out-sized exposure to North America land drilling have faced headwinds of late. Drilling activity in North America slowed in the second half of last year. Budget exhaustion may have caused certain shale oil plays to pull the reins on E&P in the region. Sagging E&P lasted also negatively impacted Q1 2019 results. Total revenue for Oil States was $251 million, down 9% sequentially.

Wellsite Services revenue fell 14% to $108 million. Oil States has a major presence with shale plays in the Permian Basin and in the Rocky Mountains. Wellsite Services generates over 40% of total revenue and represents a proxy for activity in the North America land drilling space. The company experienced a lower utilization of its land rigs during the quarter. The decline in oil prices prompted some customers to shut down drilling activities. The U.S. oil rig count for the week ended June 12th fell 8 to 1,075 versus the previous week; this represented a double-digit decrease Y/Y. If revenue grows this quarter, then it will likely be driven by Wellsite Services, yet the decline in the rig count suggests otherwise.

Revenue from Downhole Technologies was up 4%. It benefited from a rise in demand for completions, interventions, and perforating products. I was previously bearish on the company's acquisition of GEODynamics (which made downhole tools) due to its impact on Oil States' liquidity. This quarter, the Downhole Technologies segment was the stalwart.

Revenue from Offshore Products fell 8% due to lower military product sales and service revenue. Management was excited about the segment's prospects due to $144 million in orders and a 31% Q/Q in the company's backlog. It remains to be seen when Oil States can turn those orders into revenue.

Strong Liquidity

I have been bearish on the economy and oil-related names for a while. I have been anticipating an industry downturn similar to the second half of 2014. However, whenever things seem to turn sour OPEC cuts supply, drives up oil prices, and the sector gets a reset. Nonetheless, strong liquidity and a proven ability to maintain costs could become differentiating factors down the road. Oil States possesses both.

Gross profit during the quarter was $51 million, down 13% Q/Q. Gross profit margin of 20% was down 100 basis points versus that of Q4 2018. Management reduced SG&A expenses to partially offset the gross profit decline. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 12%, down from 13% in Q4. EBITDA margin ticked up to 9% from 8% in Q4. On a dollar basis, EBITDA was $23 million, down 1% Q/Q. The EBITDA decline was less than the 9% revenue fall off due to the sizeable reduction in SG&A.

Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was $18 million. Maintaining consistent positive cash flow is important for small oil services names. The company had cash of $15 million and working capital of over $300 million. Working capital and solid cash flow should sustain Oil States in case the oil industry turns down. This is a strong selling point for the stock.

Conclusion

At nearly 12x last twelve months EBITDA, OIS is not cheap for a cyclical name. The stock is down by over 50% Y/Y. OIS could fall further if a stagnant economy hurts E&P long term. Sell OIS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.