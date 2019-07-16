State Of The Economy: Not That Robust

Whether or not the Federal Reserve or any government effort can stop the economic weakness is questionable given the apparent source of the slowdown in economic output.

Indications are that the weakness is coming from the supply side of the economy as manufacturers pull back because of the threat of trade wars.

The June figures for Industrial Production have just been released and the numbers are not that good.

The industrial production index is important because it gives us an early look at what is generally happening in the economy. It is usually the case that the path of real GDP growth parallels the path of the growth of industrial production.

The June number, just released by the Federal Reserve Board shows that, year-over-year, industrial production was up only 1.3 percent.

For the second quarter of 2019, industrial production was up only 1.4 percent from the second quarter of 2018.

And, this was down from a 2.9 percent growth rate in the first quarter of this year and a 3.8 percent rate of increase in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It appears as if the economy is losing steam, cooling off, or whatever you want to call it.

Industrial production has followed an interesting course since May 2016. The series was at a near-term low at that date of 101.4.

But, from there, industrial production rose, on a quarterly basis, constantly until the fourth quarter of 2018. The near-term peak of the series was achieved in November 2018, when it hit 110.5.

For the following seven months, industrial production declined, hitting its current near-term low of 109.6.

The point of this is that, according to the information provided by the industrial production series, the growth of the US economy began to accelerate in the summer of 2016, just before the election of Donald Trump as president and continued to rise until the end of last year.

Note, that during this time period the US Congress passed a tax-reform bill aimed at stimulating the economy. This occurred in November of 2017.

But, there was no acceleration in the industrial production series after the tax-reform bill was passed as industrial production climbed and climbed and climbed.

Note, also, that during this 2017 and 2018 period, the Federal Reserve was raising its policy rate of interest.

The rising policy rate of interest seemed to have no noticeable impact on the rising level of industrial production.

Then, in November 2018, industrial production peaked. It has ben downhill since.

The point of this discussion is that it appears that the economy was taking its own path during this time period, and was oblivious to the changes that were taking place in the government’s fiscal policy and monetary policy.

Furthermore, the rise in the industrial production series took began eight months before President Trump took office.

Given the information that we have here it appears as if the performance of the economy is more closely tied with supply side factors that it is with demand side sources.

What can we say, then, about the fact that the economy seemed to peak out in late November and decline since then?

Seemingly, the most important thing taking place in the second half of 2018 was the growing fear of a trade war, given all the discussions about tariffs that were going on at the time.

In effect, uncertainty grew in the economy and manufacturers grew concerned about where they would be selling their goods in the future. Great concern arose over the fact that foreign markets, the source of a great deal of American production, would not be as fertile in the future as they had been in the past.

This fear has spread over the past eight months and seems to be having a major impact on the amount of production that is taking place in the United States. Whereas American markets continue to be relatively robust and overall economic growth has continued around the 2.0 percent level, US companies have begun to pull back planning for and acting on further growth in international markets.

Consequently, the supply side of the market is acting up and resulting in the slowing of economic growth.

If this picture is a correct one, then efforts by the Federal Reserve System to lower its policy rate of interest will have little or no impact on economic growth going forward. The supply side of the market will continue to dominate and if the concern over trade battles continues, then economic growth will further erode.

Given the changes that have taken place in the US economy in recent years, governmental efforts to stimulate growth result in credit expansion but not in real growth. Thus, Federal Reserve efforts to stimulate the economy have resulted in movements in asset prices, as I have written about quite a few times, which do little to create expenditures on real capital goods that are the real foundation of economic growth.

For, example, even the tax-reform package passed in December 2017, saw many of the benefits passed on to corporate shareholders as over 50 percent of the funds released by the tax program went into stock buybacks and dividend increases.

So, it appears as if the economy is slowing and the reasons seem to be coming from the supply side of the market.

Will this impact stock prices? Well, right now, investors seem to be focusing upon whether or not the Fed will lower it interest rate. Monetary policy seems to be the driver.

We don’t have an answer for the question about when the relationship between the Fed and the stock market might end. But, keep watching.

