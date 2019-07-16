OPEC Data Supports The Bullish Thesis

In its latest monthly report covering through the month of June for 2019, OPEC came out with some interesting data that tells something of a mixed story for oil investors and other market participants. For this year, the picture looks to be incredibly bullish, but while bears might point out that 2020 looks set to reverse the current course, this should be mitigated by Russia and by declines happening this year.

OPEC output continues falling

One bullish thing for oil investors to rejoice in is the fact that OPEC production continues to fall month after month. In the image below, you can see a list of all OPEC nations and their corresponding production for the prior three months ending in June (as well as some other periods covered). From May to June, some of the nations experienced meaningful production declines, like Iran, which saw output drop 0.142 million barrels per day from 2.367 million barrels per day to 2.225 million barrels per day. Libya, driven by temporary outages, saw output drop by 58 thousand barrels per day for the month. Though other nations saw larger drops during the month as well, Venezuela, which has a history over the past couple of years of falling production, saw its oil output drop 16 thousand barrels per day from 0.750 million barrels per day to 0.734 million barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

Other noticeable changes came from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. Output in Nigeria managed to soar by 0.129 million barrels per day from 1.726 million barrels per day to 1.855 million barrels per day, but this seems to have been a recovery from an otherwise unusually weak May. Saudi Arabia's production rose nearly as much, by 0.126 million barrels per day from 9.687 million barrels per day to 9.813 million barrels per day. Other nations saw output increases as well, but they were small by comparison, just as other decreases were small.

On the whole, output from OPEC averaged 29.83 million barrels per day in June. This represents a decrease of 68 thousand barrels per day from the 29.898 million barrels per day seen in May and is lower than the 30.123 million barrels per day produced in April. So long as economic distress continues in Venezuela and so long as sanctions remain in place on Iran, I suspect at least some production declines should happen in most months, while volatility from Libya and Nigeria will create some degree of uncertainty that, on the whole, is more likely to be bullish for investors than bearish over any 12-month time frame.

A balancing act

Every month, OPEC offers up its comprehensive view of where the oil market is and where it appears to be going. This month's report is no different. In the table below, for instance, you can see the global demand, supply forecasted by non-OPEC nations, how much oil is implied to be needed from OPEC, how much OPEC has actually produced (for current and prior periods only), and what the implied balance for those periods comes out to. In 2018, for instance, the world needed 31.59 million barrels per day from OPEC, but it actually received 31.86 million barrels per day or about 98.55 million barrels higher than necessary for the year.

*Created by Author

This year, the picture looks rather interesting. If OPEC is correct in its assumptions, the group needs to produce 30.61 million barrels per day, but if we take output from the first two quarters and then extrapolate for the rest of the year such that output in the following months matches what was seen in June, the group should only produce around 30.02 million barrels per day. This translates to a global deficit for the year of 0.59 million barrels per day or about 215.35 million barrels, despite having a surplus in the first quarter of 2019 of 28.80 million barrels. Most of this deficit should come in the current third quarter when global inventories should fall by 149.96 million barrels.

This is undoubtedly positive news for long-term oil investors, especially when you consider the fact that continued declines from OPEC are probable. Next year, however, the picture isn't so kind. As the table illustrates, if OPEC's output remains flat in perpetuity at 29.83 million barrels per day, it will produce quite a bit in excess of the 29.27 million barrels per day that the group expects the world to need to be balanced in 2020. The reason for this change stems from the expectation that non-OPEC oil output will soar at a time when global demand should expand by just 1.14 million barrels per day. On the whole, this implied excess in 2020 should come out to around 204.96 million barrels for the year, almost entirely offsetting the implied drop this year.

As disconcerting as this may seem for oil bulls, one thing that is worth saying is that OPEC, like in the case of the EIA (Energy Information Administration), continues to give zero credit to Russia and its production cutting efforts. Admittedly, Russia does not have the kind of solid record for honesty in following through with its cuts that Saudi Arabia has exhibited, but for this year, OPEC expects that nation's output to average 11.35 million barrels per day, while for 2020, it's expected to rise to 11.39 million barrels per day. If the country does stick with its production cut agreement, though, and if this extends through all of next year (and the country has exceeded its cuts in the past couple of months), then it will really be producing 11.191 million barrels per day. This disparity, spread over the 2019 through 2020 period, should translate to a further decline of 130.87 million barrels.

Takeaway

Assuming that OPEC's data is accurate, the worst-case scenario that I see is that this year and next, taken as a whole, will about even out but will seem to tilt slightly bullish. On the other hand, if Russia manages to come through on its end of the bargain, most of next year's resurgence in output, after seeing a nice drop in inventories this year, should be more or less offset. Absent OPEC being entirely incorrect in its assumptions and assuming that the deal does extend through 2020, I can't see how the bearish argument has much to stand on, while the bullish argument has a far better chance of success.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.