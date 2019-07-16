Buying Intra-Cellular Therapies On The Dip: Investment Thesis

Intracellular Therapies (ITCI) is based in New York City and is developing therapies targeting the central nervous system, CNS diseases like schizophrenia and bipolar depressive disorder (BPD). The company’s stock fell after the results of the phase 3 program for Lumateperone, its lead product candidate in treating BPD (as a monotherapy) did not meet investor expectations (one of the two-phase 3 trials failed to meet its primary endpoint). In my Marketplace premium research service, I had earlier alerted members to the high probability of disappointing results for the phase 3 program in bipolar depression (as monotherapy) based on a few months' delay in the study results and no previous successful phase 2 study in BPD. The dip in the stock price, however, was bought by investors. I started a long position in the stock last week on the dip and added more today. Shares are up >10% since last week's low, but are still trading below the IPO price of $17.50/share in 2014 as well as an all-time high of $58.76/share. In this article, I will present my bullish investment thesis for the company’s stock, now that the near-term risk of BPD data is past us.

Lumateperone, a first-in-class CNS molecule

Lumateperone acts by selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin (5-HT2A), dopamine (D1) and glutamate pathways, which play an important role in various psychiatric disorders. In addition, the molecule also acts as a dopamine receptor phosphoprotein modulator (pre-synaptic partial agonist and post-synaptic antagonist at D2 receptors), unlike currently available antipsychotic drugs.

FDA has accepted Lumateperone’s New Drug Application for approval in treating schizophrenia (with Fast Track designation)

Lumataperone has advantages over currently available antipsychotic drugs since it has shown higher safety. In phase 2 and 3 trials, it showed fewer side effects like weight gain, metabolic side effects like increased glucose and triglycerides, akathisia, extrapyramidal movements, and cardiovascular side effects compared to the currently approved antipsychotic drugs. Approximately 74% of patients with schizophrenia discontinue the treatment within 18 months due to these side effects. Lumateperone achieved the primary endpoint in the Phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled, trial (ITI-007-005) as well as the first phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial (ITI-007-301) in acute schizophrenia showing a significant reduction in the total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale, PANSS score, compared to the control arm. The company’s stock reached an all-time high of $58.76/share in 2015.

However, it failed to show efficacy in the second phase 3 trial in schizophrenia (Study ‘302) due to higher than expected placebo response, resulting in the stock falling to an all-time low of $9.35/share in May 2017. The management still expressed confidence in the potential of the drug in schizophrenia and decided to approach the FDA for regulatory approval based on the positive efficacy data in the phase 2b and the first phase 3 trial, and similar magnitude and trend of improvement with Lumateperone 60 mg/daily dose across all three randomized studies. Subsequently, the company conducted a pooled analysis of the data from all these three randomized, placebo-controlled trials which showed significant safety benefit compared to traditional antipsychotic agents

Successful open-label switching study which resulted in Fast Track designation for Lumateperone in treating schizophrenia

An open-label switching study from existing antipsychotic agents also was successful in showing efficacy and safety. In part 1 of this study, 302 patients with stable schizophrenia on the standard of care antipsychotic drugs were switched to Lumateperone 60 mg/daily for six weeks and then switched back to their previous treatments. During the six weeks of treatment with Lumateperone 60 mg/day, their schizophrenia symptoms did now worsen, and in fact, there was a statistically significant improvement in total PANSS score compared to the baseline while on Lumateperone. From a safety point of view, an improvement was seen in their metabolic parameters like weight gain, glucose control, and other cardiometabolic and endocrine parameters. No motor abnormalities or cardiovascular disturbances were seen on Lumateperone.

In part 2 of this study, patients with stable schizophrenia on the standard of care antipsychotic drugs were switched to Lumateperone 60 mg/day and maintained on it for approximately one year (300 days). There was a significant reduction in the body weight as well as cardiometabolic and endocrine parameters like total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol and serum prolactin after one year of treatment with Lumateperone.

Another interesting observation was an improvement in depressive symptoms and negative symptoms of schizophrenia while on lumaterone (negative symptoms in schizophrenia like apathy, inability to feel pleasure, lack of initiative, lack of social interaction, etc., may be seen in 40% of schizophrenia patients and are not improved by commonly used antipsychotic agents).

Based on the efficacy and safety and its potential to fill an unmet need in schizophrenia, Lumateperone was awarded Fast Track designation from FDA in treating schizophrenia in November 2017. The stock was up 60% from all time low of $9.35 in just 6 months at this time.

In December 2018, the company announced that the FDA had accepted the NDA for Lumateperone based on the efficacy and safety data from 20 clinical trials (including randomized clinical trials and open-label switching study mentioned above) enrolling 1,900 patients. FDA assigned PDUFA date on Sept. 27 this year. An Advisory Committee meeting (AdCom) is scheduled on July 31. I'm optimistic about a positive outcome and expect the FDA to approve lumateperone in treating schizophrenia.

Notes from a KOL call discussing the potential of Lumateperone in schizophrenia

I listened to a KOL call (academic center psychiatrist in the Northeastern U.S., expertise in schizophrenia) organized by Slingshot Insights. The KOL considered Lumateperone to be so far the safest antipsychotic drug that he has seen so far when compared to the currently approved antipsychotic agents. He considered its slight somnolent property as good for dosing it at night (many schizophrenia patients have insomnia and sedative drugs like Seroquel are used commonly). He also pointed out certain issues in the failed second phase 3 study, for example, patients who did not tolerate risperidone due to side effects may have dropped out and not included in the analysis. He also agreed with higher than expected placebo effect in the study. He was convinced about the antipsychotic efficacy of lumateperone based on the maintenance of schizophrenia symptoms control when patients were switched from the standard of care antipsychotic agents. He also was excited about the lower side effect profile of lumateperone (since it is the only antipsychotic agent with D2 presynaptic partial agonist and postsynaptic antagonist properties). He also expressed excitement about the effects of Lumateperone in improving depressive symptoms (by serotonin reuptake inhibition), and negative symptoms of schizophrenia (due to only 40% postsynaptic dopamine blockade and pro-glutamatergic action) which could be another differentiator. He was not very optimistic about cariprazine (the only drug approved to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia) due to its side effects like extrapyramidal symptoms and akathisia.

The bipolar depression indication for lumateperone is not dead yet

Study 404 (including centers in and outside the U.S.) clearly showed the antidepressant action of lumateperone 42 mg/day as shown by the significant reduction in the primary endpoint of MADRS score from baseline compared to placebo (p<0.001; effect size = 0.56 (falling under large effect size category in statistics) with quick antidepressant action (separation from placebo starting at one week) and higher or comparable to the effect size shown by widely popular BPD drug Seroquel in bipolar depression II (mainly depressive symptoms) phase 3 trials at 600 mg/day, effect size in BOLDER 1 trial= 0.39, BOLDER 2 trial= 0.64). In the study 401 conducted in the U.S., the higher than expected placebo response (-19.7 points in MADRS score in study 401 compared to -12.1 points in study 404) is clearly obvious which resulted in the study 401 not meeting the primary endpoint of reduction in MADRS score.

Higher than expected placebo response is a common problem in bipolar depression clinical trials. This paper also mentioned that high placebo response in BPD clinical trials is seen in patients with mild disease, bipolar II, mixed-episode, first-episode, rapid cycling, atypical, non-psychotic, substance abusers and medically ill. Other factors like female sex, older age, the use of concomitant medication like benzodiazepines, a high frequency of visits, a high number of treatment groups and sites, fixed-dose designs, and the concomitant use of psychotherapy also may increase placebo response. It's possible that a difference in these characteristics between the two studies may have contributed to the different outcomes. Another explanation for the different results of the two trials could be a difference in the treatment approaches for BPD in the U.S. and outside the U.S. The management will announce more data from these trials, including subgroups analysis in the near future which may help to shed more light on the reasons for high placebo response in study 401.

Commonly used BPD drugs have side effects, for example, Seroquel (often used as a first agent)is associated with weight gain, elevated prolactin, increased glucose (even new onset diabetes), increased triglycerides and increase in QT interval on EKG. Lurasidone is associated with akathisia. Among second line agents, olanzapine and fluoxetine combination is associated with troublesome weight gain and serious cardiometabolic side effects. Valproic acid is associated with weight gain, tremors and liver toxicity. Among third line agents, lamotrigine may cause Steven Johnson syndrome, a serious drug rash, and has a modest effect in acute cases. Lithium is associated with renal toxicity, and tremors and its efficacy in treating bipolar depression is not well established. Olanzapine causes weight gain and cardiometabolic side effects. Carbamazepine may cause aplastic anemia and liver toxicity. In comparison, Lumateperone’s biggest selling point is its safety (similar to schizophrenia indication) compared to these existing treatments. Also, it has shown antidepressant action in schizophrenia trials as well as the BPD Study 404.

In the conference call announcing the BPD data on July 8, the management expressed their excitement about the robust data in study 404, mentioned that drug’s pharmacology worked just as they expected and also mentioned that the study 404 results support developing Lumateperone to treat other depressive disorders like major depression. They also stated that about 50% of BPD trials fail even if the drug is efficacious. High placebo response in study 401 also could be due to more treatment arms (3 treatment arms vs two in study 404), which causes a bias, study 401 also had more severe depression at the baseline (measured by MADRS score) compared to study 404. Additional data like responder analysis from both studies and CGI endpoint data from study 401 will be released at a future medical meeting.

Moreover, there's an unmet need for newer drugs to treat bipolar type 2 disorder since most drugs currently being used to treat bipolar type 2 (lithium, valproate, lamotrigine, seroquel, latuda, etc.) are in fact approved for bipolar type 1, and thus are used off-label and also are associated with side effects. Lumateperone was successful in study 404 in BPD type 2 subgroup as well, so it could be a new treatment option for these patients. The management plans to approach FDA with the results of both studies 404 and 401 to discuss further plans for lumateperone’s approval and will not wait for results of the phase 3 study 402 (lumateperone as an adjunct therapy to lithium or valproate in BPD, data in 2020). With industry veterans like Dr. Olchaskey as head of regulatory affairs (over 20 years of global regulatory affairs experience, including senior regulatory affairs positions at Allergan (NYSE:AGN)) and their past success in negotiating the NDA approval for lumateperone in schizophrenia indication (in a similar mixed results situation), I'm leaning toward a favorable outcome of BPD related discussions with FDA.

Well-funded balance sheet and potential >2x return potential on the common stock

The company is well funded with a healthy balance sheet and ended Q1 this year with $312.8 million in cash reserves and no debt. Operating cash use was $35.6M in Q1 this year and $118.2M in 2018. I expect approximately $277M in cash reserves at Q2 end. I don’t anticipate any need for a capital raise for at least the next 12 months.

Target addressable markets

The global prevalence of schizophrenia is expected to be approximately 0.28% of the population or $21 million. The prevalence of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders in the U.S. is expected to range between 0.25% and 0.64%, according to NIMH or 800K to 2.08 million people (mean=1.4 million).

Target annual revenue opportunity in schizophrenia could be $31B in the U.S. (at an average cost of $15K/year in line with similar drugs). An estimate for global schizophrenia drugs market size was $6.8 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at 2.6% CAGR to $7.9 billion by 2022.

Bipolar disorder affects approximately 6 million adult Americans, or about 2.8% of the U.S. population age 18 and older, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). Just the U.S. annual revenue opportunity could be $90 billion/year. An estimate of the global bipolar depression market size in 2017 was $5.8 billion/year and expected to grow at CAGR of 2.1% to $6.2 billion/year by 2022.

Top selling drugs which are approved in both schizophrenia and BPD can have peak sales in multi-billions of dollars. For example, Seroquel had a peak $6 billion in global sales (despite its cardiometabolic and endocrine side effects).

Valuation:

The consensus peak sales estimate (unadjusted) for Lumateperone (Evaluate Pharma) was $881M/year ($485M/year in schizophrenia). I expect it to be revised down to $683M/year in peak sales (unadjusted) after the recent BPD results.

Indication U.S. launch year U.S. peak sales year Probability Consensus peak sales estimate (unadjusted) Consensus peak sales estimate (probability adjusted) Cost of capital Risk-adjusted NPV Schizophrenia 2019 2024 75% $485M $363.7M 12% $737M Bipolar depression 2022 2028 60% $198M $118.8M 15% $135M Total $683M $872M

Using the assumptions given in the table above, my fair value estimate for risk-adjusted NPV for Lumateperone in schizophrenia and BPD indications is $872M, which is >2x current enterprise value of $314M.

Major depression indication for Lumateperone (target market= 7.1% of the U.S. population or 17.3M people, NIMH data) has not been included in this valuation which could add further upside.

Rating Intracellular Therapies common stock= Buy

Price target = $28/share

Time-frame= minimum 2-3 years

Current planned allocation= 2-3% of capital

Risks in the investment:

PDUFA for Lumateperone in schizophrenia is the key valuation driver. It's possible that the application may not be successful. FDA may not give positive feedback in the BPD indication and may ask for another phase 3 trial as monotherapy. The company is well funded at present but is likely to need more capital raise in the future, resulting in equity dilution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial advisor before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.