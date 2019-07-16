Intra-Cellular Therapies Falls On Mixed Data, But Main Event With FDA Is Rapidly Approaching

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) announced mixed results from its two phase 3 studies using lumateperone for major depressive episodes for bipolar disorder. One late-stage study was able to meet on the primary endpoint; however, the other study failed to achieve statistical significance. This caused the stock to close lower by 13% at $11.70 per share, the day the results were announced. While this is not the outcome the company and investors were hoping for, it doesn't mean that this program is done for. In addition, there is another opportunity for the stock to recover because there is an upcoming advisory panel and then PDUFA date set for the very same drug in treating patients with schizophrenia.

Mixed Results Achieved May Not Point To A Complete Failure

There were two phase 3 studies that were evaluating lumateperone to treat major depressive episodes for bipolar I and bipolar II disorder. The end result was a mixed set of data between both studies. In other words, one study ended up meeting on the primary endpoint while the other study ended up failing to do so. The first trial where the primary endpoint was met was Study 404. This study recruited a total of 381 patients that were randomized 1:1 to either receive 42 mg of lumateperone or placebo. The primary endpoint was met in that those treated with lumateperone achieved statistical significance over placebo with a change from baseline in the MADRS total score. There was a major difference between drug and placebo. The mean reduction from baseline for lumateperone was 16.7 points, while those on placebo only saw a reduction of 12.1 points. This was a statistically significant difference with a p-value of p<0.001. In my opinion, this study solidifies the efficacy of lumateperone in treating bipolar disorder. However, on the other hand, a second study didn't achieve a positive outcome. This second trial, known as Study 401, on the other hand, did not meet the primary endpoint. One thing to note immediately is that there were more patients in this study because a total of 554 were recruited. Another noticeable difference was that there were 2 doses of drug used instead of one. That is, patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive 42 mg lumateperone, 28 mg lumateperone, or placebo. It was revealed that neither dose of the company's drug was able to separate itself from placebo with statistical significance. Study 401, like study 404 noted above, used the very same primary endpoint of a reduction from baseline on the MADRS total score. The two doses of lumateperone of 42 mg and 28 mg achieved reductions of 20.7 points and 18.9 points. This is good, but, unfortunately, placebo did well also with a 19.7 point reduction.

Regulatory Approval Still Possible After Mixed Data

My take on this data is that it's still possible to seek FDA approval despite only one study succeeding. The reason why I state this is because there are three pieces of evidence to consider here. The first is that any trial dealing with depression, bipolar disorder, and other neurological disorders suffer from high placebo response. It's likely why the FDA requires 2 studies for these types of disorders, unlike others that only require one late-stage study. The FDA along with these biotechs already know about the potential for a high placebo response in these types of studies. The second item to consider is that the FDA is more likely to be lenient when potentially reviewing data for this indication. That's because patients with bipolar depression have limited treatment options, especially ones that have limited side effects. The third and final reason is because the FDA in the past has approved several neurological drugs, despite only meeting on the primary endpoint for 1 of the 2 studies completed. Matter of fact, the FDA has also shifted to being lenient with multiple late-stage studies for other diseases. Again, in that, FDA approval was handed down with only 1 out of 2 successful studies. I can point to particular piece of evidence. This is in the case of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with its inhaled depression drug esketamine. It had decided to run 5 studies in total and for good reason. That's because not all studies were successful. Still, despite this issue, the FDA advisory panel voted 14 to 2 for esketamine to be approved. I think despite some safety and efficacy news, the biggest reason the drug was approved was change in scope of treatment. By that I mean it was the first new way to treat refractory major depressive disorder in nearly 50 years. The point I'm conveying here is that the FDA takes other items into account not just safety and efficacy of a drug. There is always advocates of patients wanting a new type of drug, political pressure, and other issues at hand that bake into such a decision for the FDA. Having said that, the FDA had decided to approve esketamine anyway. In essence, that means if Intra-Cellular meets with the FDA, it's possible it might be allowed to still file an NDA for potential approval of lumateperone for bipolar disorder.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Intra-Cellular Therapies has $312.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale investment securities as of March 31, 2019. The company believes it has enough cash to fund its operations into the second half of 2020. A lot of this depends upon expenses in the coming months. As I noted above, depending upon discussions with the FDA, the biotech might be able to still file an NDA for approval of lumateperone for bipolar depression. In that case, it may have to start raising more cash to increase production for potential marketing and other investment activities. This is especially true because the company has projected to burn about $170 million to $185 million for the remainder of 2019. In addition, I believe it might be wiser to raise cash now while the stock sits at the current price of $11.42 per share. A negative panel vote and possibly FDA rejection of lumateperone for schizophrenia and it may be forced to raise cash at a much lower price. Of course, that is only if there are negative events that take place.

Conclusion

While only one of the late-stage studies for lumateperone was successful, I believe there is still a path forward towards potential NDA filing for the drug in treating patients with bipolar depression. Especially, with atypical antipsychotics having severe side effects and antidepressants also being a cause for manic episodes in bipolar patients. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will agree to allow Intra-Cellular to file for approval. In that case, the FDA may or may not require additional studies before the company can eventually file for regulatory approval. The good news is that there is another catalyst in the coming months. This is where the FDA advisory committee will review lumateperone for another indication, which is schizophrenia in adults. This FDA advisory panel is expected to convene on July 31, 2019. The panel's job will be to give its opinion on whether or not the drug should be approved for adults with schizophrenia. The FDA doesn't have to follow the panel's recommendation, but a majority of the time it does. The risk here is that the advisory panel may not go well and that could be another setback for the biotech. On the flip side, the FDA itself is expected to make a decision of its own for lumateperone in this indication with a PDUFA date set for September 27, 2019.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.