Ares Capital's Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection)

This article also provides the probability of ARCC declaring a special periodic dividend through the first half of 2020 (including a per share range).

Summarized results from the three tests performed, including a projection of ARCC’s quarterly dividend through the first half of 2020, are stated within the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

It is very important for readers to understand the difference between ARCC’s NII and net ICTI regarding consistent, reliable dividend sustainability metrics and projections.

The first test analyzes ARCC’s NII which is based on GAAP, while the next two tests analyze ARCC’s net ICTI and cumulative UTI, which are based on IRC methodologies.

Following many requests, this article analyzes ARCC’s dividend sustainability through the first half of 2020 by performing three tests based on historical and projected results.

Author's Note: This article is a detailed analysis of Ares Capital Corp.'s (ARCC) dividend sustainability through the first half of 2020. I have performed this analysis due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on ARCC at periodic internals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest scrolling down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via three tests) on the dividend sustainability of ARCC through the first half of 2020. This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of ARCC's regulated investment company ("RIC") classification per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). The first test will focus on ARCC's net investment income ("NII"). This test will be termed "TEST 1". The next two tests will focus on ARCC's net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") and cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI"). These two tests will be termed "TEST 2" and "TEST 3".

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of ARCC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company ("BDC") sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company's current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should occur. In the past, I have covered a handful of sector peers' IRC metrics via similar articles (ultimately based on reader requests).

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3 about the dividend sustainability of ARCC through the first half of 2020. I will also provide my projection regarding ARCC's quarterly dividend per share rate and the probability of a special periodic dividend during the remainder of 2019 and the first half of 2020 (including a per share rate range). My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for ARCC are also stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the end of the article.

Discussion of ARCC's RIC Classification per the IRC:

As a BDC, ARCC elects to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the IRC. To continue to qualify annually as a RIC, the IRC requires ARCC to meet certain "source-of-income" and "asset diversification" requirements. These requirements are beyond the scope of this article and will not be mentioned again. There is one specific provision which pertains to ARCC's dividend sustainability that should be discussed. As a RIC, ARCC is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company's ICTI and net capital gains (in excess of any capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity. This is a very similar taxation treatment when compared to a real estate investment trust ("REIT") entity. If ARCC qualifies to be taxed as a RIC, the company avoids double taxation by being allowed to take a dividends paid deduction at the corporate level.

Several book to tax adjustments need to be determined to properly convert ARCC's earnings per share("EPS") figure to the company's ICTI. Next, one would need to determine ARCC's net capital gains for the specified time period. Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. While some sector peers continue to have a material capital loss carryforward balance from prior years, ARCC currently is one of several BDC exceptions. ARCC continues to "hover" between not having a capital loss carryforward balance at the end of each calendar year and having a minor carryforward balance. This is important to understand when TEST 3 is analyzed later in the article. Three BDC peers that I currently cover that did not have a capital loss carryforward balance as of 3/31/2019 were Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), and NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT). This is an important (and positive) trend for readers to understand.

When ARCC's ICTI and net capital gains are combined, this comprises the company's net ICTI, which is also known as its annual distribution requirement ("ADR"). Regarding ARCC's ADR, the company has an additional option available if it fails to distribute 90% of its net ICTI within a given year. ARCC is allowed to carryover its net ICTI into the following year. However, ARCC needs to distribute the company's remaining net ICTI for a given tax year through declared dividends prior to the filing of its tax return for that applicable year. This is also known as the spillback provision which ARCC has continued to utilize. If ARCC fails to comply with this provision, excluding the one extraordinary measure that is discussed below, the company would be declassified as a RIC per the IRC. If this were to occur, all of ARCC's net ICTI would be subject to taxation at regular corporate tax rates at the company level.

As noted above, there is one extraordinary measure that could be taken by a RIC for relief of the spillback provision (which a certain BDC peer recently utilized; a "deemed" distribution) but that is a scenario I believe shareholders would strongly be against. In a nutshell, a RIC would pay corporate taxes on the retained undistributed capital gains at the BDC level while shareholders would receive a tax credit currently equal to 21% of the deemed distribution. In my professional opinion, it would make much more sense to "pass-through" the company's capital gains to shareholders via the spillback provision versus paying taxes on such gains.

Two Main Factors ARCC Considers Regarding Dividend Distributions:

Management continues to either state or imply ARCC's dividend is mainly based on the following two factors:

First Factor: Intend to cover the company's dividend payout level with NII

Second Factor: Intend to cover the company's annual dividend payout level with net ICTI/cumulative UTI

The first factor will focus on ARCC's NII and be analyzed via TEST 1. The second factor will focus on ARCC's net ICTI and cumulative UTI and be analyzed via TEST 2 and TEST 3, respectively. Readers should understand these distinctions as the three tests are provided below.

First Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Dividend Payout Level with NII:

To test management's first main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss ARCC's prior annual NII figures to see if the company's dividend distributions were covered. I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected ARCC NII figure for 2019 to see if the company's projected dividend distributions over the next several quarters will be covered.

Table 1 below shows ARCC's reported annual NII from 2015-2018. Table 1 also shows my projected ARCC NII for 2019 (thus, my projection for the third-fourth quarters of 2019). This table compares ARCC's NII figure to the company's dividend distributions figure showing the annual underpayment (overpayment).

Table 1 - ARCC Annual NII Analysis (Based on GAAP)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ARCC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 is analyzed below. Now, let us begin ARCC's dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 1 - Annual NII Versus Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "C, D, E, (D/C)" in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take ARCC's annual "NII" figure (see red reference "C") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). If ARCC's red reference "C" is greater than the company's red reference "D", then ARCC technically had enough annual NII to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular year. If ARCC's red reference "C" is less than the company's red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough annual NII to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular year.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, ARCC reported annual NII of $508, $494, $511, and $694 million for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. In comparison, ARCC had annual dividend distributions of ($494), ($477), ($648), and ($656) million, respectively. When calculated, ARCC had an annual underpayment (overpayment) of NII of $14, $17, ($137), and $38 million for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 97%, 97%, 127%, and 95%, respectively (see red reference "(D / C)"). As such, ARCC had a very minor underpayment (at or greater than 95% but less than 100% payout) during 2015 and 2016, a material overpayment (at or greater than 110% payout) during 2017, and a minor underpayment (at or greater than 90% but less than 95% payout) during 2018. When combined, over the span of four years, ARCC had a dividend distributions payout ratio of 103% which I classify as a very minor overpayment (greater than 100% but less than 105% payout).

Moving to 2019, I am currently projecting ARCC will report annual NII of $773 million for 2019. In comparison, I am currently projecting ARCC will have dividend distributions of ($716) million. When calculated, I am currently projecting ARCC will have an annual underpayment of NII of $57 million for 2019. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 93%, which I classify as a minor underpayment.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence supports the notion there could be a bit of pressure for ARCC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into 2020 (a notable overpayment during 2017 while only having minor underpayments in 2018 and 2019). However, TEST 1 does not specifically account for ARCC's net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances (based on IRC methodologies). As will be discussed below, SOLEY looking at ARCC's NII as a dividend sustainability metric is a preliminary "rush to judgement" and has led, and will continue to lead, to inaccurate projections (pointing this out for other contributors and market participants). As such, TEST 2 and TEST 3 will now be performed to gain further clarity on ARCC's dividend sustainability.

Second Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Annual Dividend Payout Level with Net ICTI/Cumulative UTI:

To fully understand and accurately project a BDC's dividend sustainability, readers must understand the subtle, yet identifiable differences between a company's NII and net ICTI figures/cumulative balances. As stated earlier, due to the fact ARCC continues to hover around not having a capital loss carryforward balance and only having a minor balance, this is an important concept to understand. Simply put, not having this balance/only having a minor balance continues to "de-couple" ARCC's NII and net ICTI and notably widens the gap between the company's cumulative undistributed NII and cumulative UTI balances. As such, readers/contributors not considering IRC methodologies greatly lower the probability of providing accurate projections over a prolonged period of time. Since this is such an important concept to understand, let us briefly discuss this distinction.

NII is a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are "generally" based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income and differing depreciation/amortization time tables] but I am keeping it simple for this discussion). Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). A majority of ARCC's book to tax differences (either temporary or permanent in nature) consist of the following: 1) deferred financing fees on loans and deferred offering costs in relation to equity offerings; 2) merger-related items in relation to the 2010 acquisition of Allied Capital; 3) expenses not currently deductible; and 4) income tax (provision) benefit of certain subsidiaries. There are several additional book to tax adjustments that ARCC periodically recognizes. However, for purposes of this "free to the public" article, further discussion of these additional adjustments is unwarranted.

To test ARCC's second factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss the company's historical annual net ICTI figures to see if the company's annual dividend distributions were being covered. This will lead to a better understanding of the overall trends regarding this particular metric and possible pitfalls that may arise in the future. This includes ARCC using the company's cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments. I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected ARCC annual net ICTI figure for 2019 to see if the company's projected annual dividend distributions will be covered.

By using this methodology, I have consistently provided highly accurate dividend projections within the BDC sector over multiple years (including the most accurate projections on Seeking Alpha). Table 2 below shows ARCC's annual net ICTI for 2015-2018 and my projection for 2019.

Table 2 - ARCC Annual Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (Based on IRC Methodologies)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ARCC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

All ACTUAL figures within Table 2 above for 2015-2018 are checked and verified, either directly or through reconciliations, to various spreadsheets and data from ARCC's supporting documentation (excludes all ratios). Table 2 will be the main source of information as TEST 2 and TEST 3 are analyzed below.

TEST 2 - Annual Net ICTI Versus Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "E, F, G, (F/E)" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take ARCC's annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "E") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "F"). If red reference "E" is greater than red reference "F", then ARCC technically had enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for that particular period of time. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for ARCC's dividend distributions, is added to the company's cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be analyzed within TEST 3 later in the article. If red reference "E" is less than red reference "F", then ARCC technically did not have enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular year and must use a portion of the cumulative UTI balance to help with the overpayment.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had annual net ICTI of $585, $555, $654, and $620 million for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. In comparison, ARCC had annual dividend distributions of ($494), ($477), ($648), and ($656) million, respectively. When calculated, ARCC had an annual underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of $91, $78, $6, and ($36) million for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference "(E - F) = G"). This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 84%, 86%, 99%, and 106%, respectively (see red reference "(F/E)"). As such, ARCC had a modest underpayment (at or greater than 80% but less than 90% payout) during 2015 and 2016, a very minor underpayment during 2017, and a minor overpayment (at or greater than 105% but less than 110% payout) during 2018. When combined, over the span of four years, ARCC had a dividend distributions payout ratio of 94% which I classify as a minor underpayment.

Moving to 2019, I am currently projecting ARCC will report annual net ICTI of $854 million for 2019. In comparison, I am currently projecting ARCC will have dividend distributions of ($716) million. When calculated, I am currently projecting ARCC will have an annual underpayment of net ICTI of $138 million for 2019. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 84%, which I classify as a modest underpayment. So, as was the case in three out of the last four years, I believe ARCC will have a more attractive annual underpayment of the company's net ICTI for 2019 when compared to its NII. Part of this more attractive annual underpayment is due to my projection ARCC will "exhaust" the company's very minor capital loss carryforward as of 12/31/2018 during tax year 2019. As such, any future net capital gains would directly be added to ARCC's net ICTI figure/cumulative UTI balance.

In my opinion, when looking at TEST 2 on a standalone basis, I believe readers should view ARCC's projected modest annual net ICTI underpayment for 2019 as an encouraging sign for a steady-slightly increasing quarterly dividend per share rate through the first half of 2020. Let us now take this dividend sustainability analysis a step further and perform TEST 3 which will be a very good indicator whether ARCC will declare a special periodic dividend through the first half of 2020.

TEST 3 - Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio Analysis:

See Red References "I, K, (I / K)" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Once again using Table 2 above as a reference, I take ARCC's "cumulative UTI" figure (see red reference "I") and divide this amount by the company's "outstanding shares of common stock" figure (see red reference "K"). From this calculation, ARCC's "cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio" is obtained (see red reference "(I / K)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding ARCC's future dividend sustainability. Simply put, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative UTI covering the number of outstanding shares of common stock for that specified point in time. Since ARCC has continued to gradually increase the company's investment portfolio, this ratio shows if the company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion.

TEST 3 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had a cumulative UTI balance of $262, $339, $346, and $323 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Due to ARCC's four-year underpayment of net ICTI (as discussed in TEST 2 earlier), the company's cumulative UTI balance increased from $171 million as of 12/31/2014 to $323 million as of 12/31/2018. ARCC had 314.3, 314.0, 426.3, and 426.3 million outstanding shares of common stock, respectively. When calculated, ARCC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.83, 1.08, 0.81, and 0.76 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Simply put, ARCC's cumulative UTI balance as of 12/31/2018 was at a "healthy"/attractive level (especially when compared to most BDC peers).

Moving to 2019, I am projecting ARCC will have a cumulative UTI balance of $461 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. I am projecting ARCC will have 426.3 million outstanding shares of common stock. When calculated, I am projecting ARCC will have a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 1.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Simply put, I believe ARCC's ratio as of 12/31/2019 will be at a very attractive level.

Compared to what occurred with some BDC peers like Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) (formerly FS Investment Corp.; FSIC), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) who had material dividend per share reductions over the past several years, ARCC has continued to have sufficient net ICTI for the company's dividend distributions (with an attractive surplus). This includes accounting for ARCC's special periodic dividends that will likely total $0.08 per share for 2019.

In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support ARCC's steady-slight increasing quarterly dividend per share rate over the past several years and likely continued steady-slight increasing dividend through at least the first half of 2020. In addition, ARCC will likely continue to declare special periodic dividends during the first half of 2020.

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up the information in this article, three dividend sustainability tests were performed on ARCC. The first test was based on ARCC's NII figures which are based on GAAP. The next two tests were based on ARCC's net ICTI figures which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to ARCC's annual NII payout ratio for the prior four years:

ARCC's NII Payout Ratio for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, Respectively: 97%, 97%, 127%, and 95%

TEST 1 also provided the following information in regards to my projection of ARCC's annual NII payout ratio for 2019:

ARCC's Projected NII Payout Ratio for 2019: 93%

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence supports the notion there could be a bit of pressure for ARCC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into 2020 (a notable overpayment during 2017 while only having minor underpayments in 2018 and 2019). However, TEST 1 does not specifically account for ARCC's net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances (based on IRC methodologies). SOLEY looking at ARCC's NII as a dividend sustainability metric is a preliminary rush to judgement and has led, and will continue to lead, to inaccurate projections (pointing this out for other contributors and market participants). As such, to gain further clarity, TEST 2 was then performed which provided the following information in regards to ARCC's annual net ICTI payout ratio for the prior four years:

ARCC's Net ICTI Payout Ratio for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, Respectively: 84%, 86%, 99%, and 106%

TEST 2 also provided the following information in regards to my projection of ARCC's net ICTI payout ratio for 2019:

ARCC's Projected Net ICTI Payout Ratio for 2018: 84%

As such, readers can see there was a modest notable de-coupling between ARCC's annual NII and net ICTI during 2015-2018. I am also projecting a modest de-coupling during 2019 due to projected net capital gains in excess of net capital losses, thus fully exhausting ARCC's minor net capital loss carryforward as of 12/31/2018. In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support ARCC's steady-slightly increasing quarterly dividend per share rate over the past several years and through the first half of 2020.

Finally, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to ARCC's cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of the prior four years:

ARCC's Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, 12/31/2017, and 12/31/2018, Respectively: 0.83, 1.08, 0.81, and 0.76

TEST 3 also provided the following information in regards to my projection of ARCC's cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of 2019:

ARCC's Projected Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2019: 1.08

Simply put, ARCC's cumulative UTI balance has been at an attractive - very attractive level over the prior four years. Furthermore, as of 12/31/2019, I am projecting ARCC's ratio will be at its highest level since 2016. This even considers the notion ARCC will likely pay out special periodic dividends totaling $0.08 per share during 2019. In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support ARCC's steady-slightly increasing quarterly dividend per share rate over the past several years and likely continued steady-slightly increasing quarterly dividend per share rate through at least the first half of 2020. In addition, ARCC will likely continue to declare special periodic dividends during the first half of 2020.

Therefore, when looking at the results from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3, I have concluded the probability of ARCC being able to maintain - slightly increase the company's quarterly dividend per share rate during 2019 is very high (90%). As such, I am projecting ARCC will declare the following quarterly dividends for the remainder of 2019 and the first half of 2020:

Dividend for Q3 + Q4 2019: $0.40-$0.42 per share

Dividend for Q1 + Q2 2020: $0.40-$0.44 per share

These projections even take into consideration my projected decrease in ARCC's quarterly NII during the second-fourth quarters of 2019 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019. In addition, I am projecting the probability of ARCC declaring a minor special periodic dividend during the first half of 2020 is relatively high-high (70%). As such, I am projecting ARCC will declare the following special periodic dividend during the first half of 2020:

Total Special Periodic Dividend for the First Half of 2020 (70% Probability): $0.04-$0.10 per share

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 16.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range ($17.25 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 6.0% but less than a 16.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 6.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range. These ranges are a very minor increase when compared to my last ARCC article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a BUY (however close to my HOLD range). As such, I currently believe ARCC is slightly undervalued. My current price target for ARCC is approximately $20.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. When calculated, this would be price appreciation of approximately 10% from ARCC's closing stock price of $18.22 per share as of 7/12/2019. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $18.30 per share.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some sector metrics regarding fifteen BDC peers that I currently cover (including ARCC) within the following two-part article:

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers - Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings)

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers - Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings)

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on PSEC.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/12/2019 and 7/15/2019, I sold 33% and 26% of my position in MAIN at a weighted average sales price of $42.23 and $42.605 per share as my current price target, at the time, of $42.20 per share was met. When calculated, this combined partial sale had a weighted average total return of 27% in a little over a year. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a SELL recommendation on MAIN (strictly based on valuation; close to my HOLD range though).

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GAIN.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of June 2019, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 88.1% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 42 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, GAIN, MAIN, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, MCC, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, or OCSL. I am currently in the process of liquidating my MAIN position (gradual reduction in shares; see disclosure above).