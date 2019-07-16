Behind Gilead's Big Move On Galapagos

We explore what this means for both biotech concerns in the paragraphs below.

I am getting quite a few questions on Gilead Sciences' (GILD) move Monday to substantially increase its investment in developmental partner Galapagos (GLPG). We will give a quick breakdown of the deal, the implications, as well as the analyst reaction in the paragraphs below.

These companies have been working to jointly developed an investigational oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor called filgotinib for years. Gilead plans to file an NDA on this compound sometime this year for as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

Announced Deal

This morning, the companies announced that Gilead will pay $5.1 billion to Galapagos in return for a 10-Year collaboration agreement. This will consist of a $3.95 billion upfront payment as well as a $1.1 billion equity investment. The transactions give Gilead access to all of Galapagos's current and future programs outside of Europe. The assets Gilead now has access to include six clinical-phase assets, as well as 20 preclinical programs. The agreement will also cover anything else that is developed in Galapagos's labs over the next decade as well. The most advanced assets in this pipeline include Phase 3 autotaxin inhibitor GLPG1690 and phase 2b ADAMTS-5 inhibitor GLPG1972.

Source: Company Presentation

The deal obviously broadens Gilead's pipeline significantly outside its core HIV and HCV franchises. This also allows Gilead to pay $1.1 billion within the deal to bump its ownership stake from its current just over 12% level to 22%. Galapagos will seek shareholder approval to allow Gilead to further increase its ownership to as much as 29.9%

There are some further stipulations.

'Gilead will hand over still more money if GLPG1690 and GLPG1972 progress as hoped. If GLPG1690 is approved in the U.S., Gilead will pay a $325 million milestone fee. Gilead will have to pay $250 million if it wants the U.S. rights to GLPG1972 following the completion of the ongoing phase 2b. That figure will swell by $200 million if the osteoarthritis trial meets certain secondary efficacy endpoints. Gilead is also on the hook for up to $550 million in regulatory and commercial milestones. The opt-in fee for all other programs is $150 million, with no subsequent milestones, meaning Gilead could pay billions more on top of its huge upfront.'

The deal helps put certainty around the value of Galapagos, which is why the stock was up 17% in trading Monday. I speculated at the beginning of the year that Gilead might look to acquire Galapagos. This probably takes that off the table for now. I have owned and written about Galapagos for several years as well. Those that have owned the stock over that time frame has done quite well.

I have used the 'Jensen Rules' to cull profits on my Galapagos stake as the stock has rallied strongly. These rules go like this:

If you buy 1,000 shares of a small cap stock:

If the equity goes up 50%, sell 100 shares.

If the stock doubles, sell another 200 shares.

If the shares triple, sell another 200 shares.

You now have locked in a guaranteed profit even if the stock goes to zero. You also have 50% of the original stake riding on the "house's money", one of the best free rides there is. Raymond James did downgrade the shares from 'Strong Buy' to 'Market Perform' yesterday after the stock's big move.

As for Gilead, this expands the company's pipeline significantly at a lower cost than acquiring all of Galapagos, which now has an approximate $9 billion market cap.

Analysts seem mostly sanguine on the move as well. Four analyst firms, including BMO Capital and Jefferies, reiterated Buy ratings Monday with price targets proffered ranging from $76.00 to $95.00 a share today after deal details emerged. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares yesterday with a $85 price target, up from $68 previously. Both Morgan Stanley and Needham continue to be pessimistic on Gilead and reissued Hold ratings after the collaboration deal was disclosed.

This was a nice little play by Gilead, and the stock was up modestly in response. The shares are likely to remain range-bound for the time being until revenue growth resumes at the company. I continue to play Gilead via buy-write orders using the $70 call strikes as there does not seem to be much downside at this point for the shares. Nor does there seem to be a whole lot of upside at the moment. By executing this strategy and 'rolling' your options at expiration, you can pick up some decent premium income along with a nearly four percent dividend yield.

And, that is our quick take on this large collaboration deal between Gilead and Galapagos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, GLPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.