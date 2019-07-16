Goldman Sachs Weathers The Storm Well, Looks Appealing

Pretty it wasn't. But considering how tough 2Q19 was supposed to be for investment banks, Goldman Sachs (GS) did a good job delivering consensus-beating results on July 16, ahead of the opening bell.

Revenues of $9.46 billion dropped 2% YOY, but exceeded expectations by a sizable $580 million - driven by strong net interest income that helped to offset softness on the fee-based side of the business, as well as private investment gains. As a result, GAAP EPS of $5.81 handily topped consensus of $4.89.

Not unexpectedly, investment banking and institutional client services looked generally soft. As I had called out in my earnings preview, "companies like JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) had sounded the alarm and called for a sharp drop in M&A and capital market revenues in 2Q19, along with lower trading activity". This was in great part the result of mixed macroeconomic indicators, an expected shift in monetary policy and concerns over trade talks.

Luckily, Goldman Sachs proved me right in my assessment of its global M&A franchise, and the bank delivered what was likely better-than-consensus results in advisory (the largest banking sub-segment) and equity underwriting. Both businesses were down YOY, but only minimally. See the banking revenue trend below.

Another key area of strength in Goldman's report was investing and lending (27% of total company revenues), a weak spot in the first quarter. Equity securities were up 20% YOY on the back of higher net gains from private investments, while debt and loans increased 10%.

It is hard to think of these results as being indicative of what to expect in the segment going forward. While loan growth could be in part credited to the bank's execution, items like one-time equity investment gains and interest margin tend to be more unpredictable. Still, investors must have been relieved to see Goldman's diversified product portfolio provide some upside to help offset softness in other parts of the business (including struggling FICC revenues that have yet to find a path to recovery).

On the stock

The graph below helps to illustrate why GS might be a good buy at current levels. Sure, the macroeconomic landscape is far from being rosy, and uncertainties around a number of topics ranging from trade and monetary policy to economic growth deceleration in important markets like China abound. Yet, this particular stock seems to be priced for such environment, trading at a current-year P/E of only 9.5x and long-term PEG below 1.0x.

Were I to buy GS today, I would not do so on conviction that the company's banking or trading businesses will recover swiftly - even though Goldman showcased pockets of relative strength in areas like M&A and equity underwriting. But I like the idea of the company's gradual transformation away from lumpy, fee-based, large-sized institutional services to more predictable and diversified "Main Street" businesses like Marcus and the Apple (AAPL) card, as well as the underserved mid-tier market.

Catching the early stages of this transition, while shares trade at de-risked valuations that are probably more reflective of the short-term challenges, could prove to be a profitable move in the longer term.

