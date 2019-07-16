United's Earnings: Another Winner In The Airline Sector

United was yet another player to confirm the strong state of the U.S. airline industry in the second quarter.

What an impressive quarter this is shaping up to be for U.S. airlines. Following spotless numbers reported by peer Delta Air Lines (DAL), this time, it was United's (UAL) turn to wow investors with a classic beat-and-raise.

Revenues of $11.4 billion lagged my projections but beat consensus estimate by a modest $60 million. Margins ballooned YOY, trailing my projection by 30 bps but helping to push adjusted EPS of $4.21 well past consensus of $4.04.

The Chicago-based company called investors' attention to its "highest second quarter pre-tax income in company history". The feat was accomplished first through increased traffic ("a bright spot in United's results", as I anticipated in my earnings preview), and per-unit revenue growth of 2.5% that fell in line with my expectation for "PRASM (per-seat passenger revenue) to come in at the higher end of the 0.5-2.5% guidance range".

Although I would not want to take credit away from United for the great results, I believe the company's top-line strength is very much aligned with favorable sector-wide trends. Consumer activity still seems to be very healthy, particularly in the U.S. and despite global economic deceleration observed in parts of Europe and Asia. Accordingly, domestic revenues looked more robust than they did on the international side of the equation, although the smallest Latin America division experienced impressive sales growth of 14%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further down the P&L (see table above), total fuel costs decreased slightly despite the 4% increase in fuel volume consumed, as crude oil prices pulled back from mid-2018 highs. Meanwhile, the increase in other operating costs was aligned with that of revenues and with the spike in traffic, as CASM (per-seat mile cost) ex-fuel and other items barely inched higher.

Coincidentally, non-GAAP net income of $1.10 billion matched my projection to the nearest million dollar, although United's aggressive share buyback efforts alone drove what I estimate to have been nine cents of upside to my EPS estimate. Importantly and suggesting that the good news were not over in the second quarter, the company raised guidance for the full year and, now, expects to deliver EPS of $11.25 at the mid-point of the range (vs. $11 prior to earnings day).

On the stock

It wasn't that long ago, two and a half years ago to be precise, that Bloomberg wrote about "United's quest to be less awful". Back then, the company was plagued by operational missteps, if not outright scandals, that made the company an easy target for ridicule: "if I have any other alternative, I will fly someone else", said one of the frequent fliers interviewed in the 2016 article.

Since then, UAL has been the best performing large airline stock by a long stretch, having gained a cumulative 101% in only 28 months and beating DAL, American (AAL), Southwest (LUV), the airline sector, in general, (JETS) and even the broad market (SPY). The tables have clearly turned for the Chicago-based airline.

Data by YCharts

Considering how inexpensive the stock is (see table above), coupled with the company's outstanding performance and improved short-term outlook, it seems reasonable (if not obvious) that UAL is an airline stock worth giving some consideration. While I continue to favor an investment in DAL and LUV (although the latter is most exposed to the 737 MAX woes), UAL may prove to be a good investment at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.