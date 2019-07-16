Nucor Earnings Preview: Attempting A Break-Out Of The Downward Trend

The sentiment toward the stock is neutral and that won't help the stock break out of the downward trend.

The stock has been trending lower within a trend channel for the last five quarters.

Nucor (NUE) is scheduled to release earnings on Thursday morning before the opening bell. The steel manufacturer based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has performed well from a fundamental perspective, but the stock has been trending lower. Investors will be looking for the earnings to provide a boost to the stock that can get the stock out of its downward trend.

Analysts expect the company to earn $1.32 per share for the second quarter after earning $2.07 one year ago. This means the company is expected to see a 36.2% decline in earnings compared to a year ago. That runs counter to the recent growth in earnings Nucor has experienced. For the last three years the company has seen its earnings grow by an average of 63% per year. Earnings were up 32% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Sales for the company have increased by an average of 20% per year for the last three years and they were up by 9% in the first quarter. Analysts expect sales to decline by 6.9% in the second quarter.

Nucor’s management efficiency measurements are relatively strong with a return on equity of 26.1%, a return on assets of 12.1%, and a profit margin of 13.1%.

The steel industry has been part of the ongoing trade discussions as President Trump has attempted to level the playing field for U.S. steel manufacturers. The various tariffs on steel from different countries have made an impact, but whether or not it ends up helping or hurting the domestic manufacturers has yet to be seen. Nucor gave guidance in mid-June and pointed to an increase in domestic supply and declining scrap prices as the company tempered investor expectations. The company also pointed to some softening in the automotive sector.

The Stock has been Trending Lower Within a Channel

Turning our attention to the technical picture, Nucor has been struggling a little over the last five quarters. The stock peaked in early 2018, but then fell in the first quarter. It rallied back above the $65 level last summer, but has been trending lower ever since.

We see that the upper rail of the channel connects the highs from last summer, October, and the first and second quarter of 2019. The lower rail connects the lows from December and May. The upper rail is right at the $58 level currently and it is in close proximity to the stock’s 104-week moving average. The 52-week moving average is just below the upper rail at this time.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators are in the middle of their respective ranges with the 10-week RSI sitting just above the 50 level. The weekly stochastic readings are slightly above the 60 level and have been climbing from the May low. They haven’t reached overbought territory just yet, but if the stock rallies up to the moving averages and the upper rail, the stochastic readings will likely be hitting overbought territory.

The moving averages and the upper rail could make it very difficult for the stock to break out of its downward trend. The earnings report would have to provide a big upside surprise to propel the stock through all of that resistance.

The Sentiment Toward Nucor is Neutral

With solid fundamentals and a downward price trend, I was hoping to find excessive pessimism toward Nucor as a possible bullish catalyst, but that wasn’t the case. The sentiment indicators are about as neutral as you can get. According to the Wall Street Journal, there are 15 analysts following the stock. Nine of the 15 have the stock rated as a “buy,” four have it rated as a “hold,” and two have it rated as a “sell.” This gives us a buy percentage of 60% and that is a little below the 65-75 range that I consider to be average.

The short interest ratio is an even 3.0 after the number of shares sold short jumped by almost a million shares in the second half of June. There were 6.59 million shares sold short as of June 15 and that figure jumped to 7.56 million at the end of the month. The ratio falls right on the level I consider to be average.

Looking at the option activity on Nucor, we see that there are 29,635 puts open at this time and 41,650 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.705. Guess what that reading is? You guessed it - neutral.

All three of these sentiment indicators are in the neutral range and that doesn’t help the stock. If we saw tremendous bearish sentiment and the company were to beat earnings estimates, you might see enough of a shift in sentiment to help push the stock through the technical resistance. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case here.

My Overall Take on Nucor

At this time the fundamentals for Nucor have been pretty good - good earnings growth, good sales growth, and above-average management efficiency readings. Unfortunately, the earnings and sales are expected to decline rather sharply in the second quarter when compared to 2018 and to the first quarter for that matter.

The technical picture shows the stock trending lower and several layers of resistance just a few percentage points above the current price. It also looks like a move up to the trend lines would cause the stochastic readings to reach overbought territory.

The sentiment indicators are all in the neutral range at this time and that isn’t going to help the stock move higher.

If the company does beat earnings estimates, I can see the stock rallying up to the upper rail of the channel, but then turning lower. It isn’t a given that Nucor will beat estimates either. In the last four reports, the company has beaten estimates twice and it has missed twice.

I look for Nucor to remain in the downward-sloped channel for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.