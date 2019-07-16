Goodrich Petroleum: Strong Production Growth Expected In Q2 2019

Goodrich's 7,500' laterals should still generate 50+% IRRs at $2.60 natural gas based on type curves, while performance has often exceeded type curves.

Despite weaker natural gas prices, Goodrich should be in a solid position, with net debt expected to end 2019 at around 1.2x unhedged EBITDAX.

This helps save several million per year in interest costs, while potentially pushing its main debt maturity until 2024.

Goodrich also secured a new credit facility with a $115 million borrowing base, while reducing its outstanding Second Lien Notes to $12 million.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) is due to report Q2 2019 results on Aug. 6. It should demonstrate continued strong production growth, and previously made some moves to help address its debt maturities. Goodrich only has a small amount of debt maturing before 2024 now and should be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow going forward (depending on its growth plans) despite relatively mediocre natural gas prices.

Well-Level Results

Goodrich continues to deliver good results with its latest wells. The two 7,500' Loftus wells (number 14 on the map below) had average initial production of 25,500 Mcf per day per well. Goodrich's 4,600' Hunt well (number 9 on the map below) had initial production of 17,000 Mcf per day.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

While the Hunt well had lower initial production than Goodrich's other 4,600' laterals, Goodrich mentioned that it has been more conservative with its choke management, which results in lower initial production rates, but also flatter decline curves and better returns in the long run.

Production Levels

Goodrich's production is greatly affected by the timing of when it brings its wells online. Its Q1 2019 production averaged 104,000 Mcfe per day, which was only 5% higher than Q4 2018. However, it brought several wells online early in Q2 2019 which have boosted current production to above 140,000 Mcfe per day and has resulted in Goodrich expecting that Q2 2019 production will be up around 33% from Q1 2019.

Goodrich has maintained its full-year guidance for production of 140,000 Mcfe per day (at guidance midpoint), which suggests that second half 2019 production could average close to 160,000 Mcfe per day.

Debt Moves

Goodrich has also made some moves to clean up its debt situation. It entered into a new credit facility (the 2019 Credit Facility) with an initial borrowing base of $115 million, which is $40 million more than the $75 million borrowing base for its 2017 Credit Facility. Goodrich is using the 2019 Credit Facility to pay down its 2017 Credit Facility and redeem its existing $56.9 million in 13.5% Convertible Second Lien Notes, while it's also issuing $12 million in new 13.5% Convertible Second Lien Notes.

The net effect of these moves is that Goodrich will save around $3 million per year in interest costs while also pushing its debt maturities out a bit. Previously, Goodrich's 2017 Credit Facility was going to mature in December 2019 if its old Convertible Second Lien Notes (maturing in March 2020) weren't redeemed by then.

Now, Goodrich's new Convertible Second Lien Notes are scheduled to mature in May 2021, while its 2019 Credit Facility will mature in November 2020 if the new Convertible Second Lien Notes haven't been redeemed by then. If those notes have been redeemed by November 2020, then the 2019 Credit Facility doesn't mature until May 2024. Given that there is only $12 million in new Convertible Second Lien Notes now, I don't envision there being a significant issue in paying those back. As long as gas prices don't totally collapse, Goodrich should be able to deliver a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2020.

Goodrich's type curve calls for 45% IRRs (for its 7,500' laterals) at $2.50 natural gas, and it considers $2.25 natural gas the point where it could noticeably slow development activity.

Updated 2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

At current strip prices of around $2.60 natural gas, Goodrich may generate around $133 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019. Goodrich's hedges add another $9 million in positive value, mostly due to it having 100,000 Mcf per day in natural gas hedges for Q2 to Q4 2019 at $2.89.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 170,000 $57.00 $10 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,080,000 $2.45 $123 Hedge Value $9 Total $142

Goodrich's cash burn is therefore projected at around $15 million in 2019 as it grows production rapidly (average production of 140,000 Mcfe per day in 2019 compared to 99,200 Mcfe per day in Q4 2018).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $13 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $22 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $8 CapEx $95 Total Expenses $157

Liquidity And Valuation

With its new credit facility having a $115 million borrowing base, Goodrich should have a decent amount of liquidity, although it's projected to end 2019 with around $90 million in credit facility borrowings.

The credit facility also is scheduled to have a June borrowing base review and a fall borrowing base review, so that could result in an increased borrowing base as Goodrich's PDP reserves increase. The relative weakness in natural gas prices may limit the increase in its borrowing base though.

Goodrich's overall leverage is projected to be around 1.1x to 1.2x by the end of 2019, so its debt situation appears to be decent. With Goodrich's enterprise value (at $12.40 per share) only at 3.1x estimated 2019 EBITDAX (excluding hedges) and its assets still providing pretty good returns at current strip prices, Goodrich appears to remain significantly undervalued.

Conclusion

Goodrich Petroleum's Q1 2019 report indicated that it's still on track to provide substantial production growth during 2019, and Q2 2019 is expected to be up around 33% from Q1 2019.

Goodrich's Haynesville Shale position remains quite productive at current strip prices and it has addressed its debt situation to reduce its interest costs and likely push out its main debt maturity out until 2024 (assuming that the $12 million in new Second Lien Notes are redeemed in 2020). I remain of the belief that Goodrich's share price should increase as it continues to scale up production.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.