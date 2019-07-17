CrowdStrike: Too Challenging To Win Here

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is arguably the leading cybersecurity firm. With a large roll of fortune 100 firms as its customers, there is little question that its business model has a strong value.

All this together is inciting investors to 'get in' early. However, given that CrowdStrike is evidently already so meaningfully overvalued, I contend that investors are in fact already 'late' to this party.

Making All The Right Sounds

CrowdStrike's mission is to reinvent security for the cloud era. With such a bold statement, how could this stock not lead investors to believe that the promised land awaits them by investing in this company?

To be fair, there is a lot to like about CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike utilizes its open-sourced Falcon platform to support cloud-native customers through a combination of AI and behavioral pattern-matching techniques to stop breaches.

It has as its customers close to half of the fortune 100 companies, as well as, nine of the top 20 major banks.

Furthermore, CrowdStrike has two key metrics which it should be very proud of. Firstly, its customer retention figures are close to 98%, meaning that its churn ratio is only 2%. However, through its land-and-expand strategy, CrowdStrike has a dollar-based net retention number of close to 147% as of Q4 2019. This latest figure means that customers who stay with CrowdStrike adopt new products from the company, leading CrowdStrike's revenues to grow by 47% year over year.

That Sizzling Growth Rate

Source: author's calculations, SEC Filings

The graph above highlights two distinctive features. Firstly, CrowdStrike's growth rate is sizzling hot. Secondly, and perhaps most important, is that CrowdStrike's growth rate is remarkably stable.

What's more, when we compare CrowdStrike's steady growth rate, with that of Cylance's pop and fizzle, it further demonstrates the staying power of CrowdStrike and goes some way to explain why investors are willing to pay pretty much any price to participate in this company's growth story.

When BlackBerry (BB) acquired Cylance, it was growing at similar rates to CrowdStrike, somewhere in the region of 100% year over year last year. Then, Cylance's latest figures showed that its growth rate had diminished all the way down to 31%. And then, according to BlackBerry's next quarter's guidance, Cylance's growth rate is expected to be somewhere near 25% to 30%.

Now how long could CrowdStrike sustain that that kind of craziness number is for you guys decide, that's your job, not mine. BlackBerry CEO John Chen

Valuation - Is There Any Upside Left?

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As an investor, when you are presented with this sort of table, you have to make a judgment call: is there any upside potential left in CrowdStrike's valuation?

How can anyone make a rational and compelling argument that a company growing at 100% year over year is cheaply priced when you are asked to pay close to 50x trailing multiple to sales, is beyond me. Even if CrowdStrike were to continue to grow at 100% year over year, and investors were asked to pay only 25x forward sales, this defies common sense.

Now, to be absolutely clear, I'm in no way arguing that BlackBerry is a prize either, simply because it's cheaply valued. As the old investing adage goes, it was cheap before but it got a lot cheaper later.

On the other hand, it is difficult to argue that there is any upside potential left in CrowdStrike's valuation.

Final Words

CrowdStrike will release its highly awaited Q1 2020 results on Thursday after hours. Realistically, in the very short term, investors can expect CrowdStrike's growth momentum to continue.

The only question remains, given its already overinflated price tag, is there any upside potential left?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.