Now Or Never For Bed Bath & Beyond

When determining whether a potential value play could turn into a value trap, investors invariably look at the state of affairs of the income statement, the balance sheet, and the cash flow statement. When a company is not overly leveraged and is generating enough positive cash flow from the earnings it generates, this usually is a good place to start.

Furthermore, many value investors demand that the stock in question pays out a healthy dividend. The reasons are numerous. For one, it gives the possibility to the investor to get paid while waiting for some type of capital appreciation in the share price. Furthermore, dividends have been responsible for up to 50% of the S&P's return over the past century. Suffice it to say, long-term dividend growth investing has turned out to be a proven investing model.

In this article, we will go through how the dividend and technicals of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) have been trending. We wrote about this stock back in April but didn't pull the trigger on a long position due to a non-reversal in the share price. This stock is now trading with an ultra-low book value of 0.7, so it definitely remains a potential value play.

Dividend Yield

Trading at the above valuation as well as paying out a 6%+ yield will definitely attract attention. Yields of this magnitude rarely exist in this sector. Furthermore, even if one is wrong with respect to the timing of one's entry, one could use that dividend to reduce cost-basis by reinvesting the proceeds into buying more shares.

Dividend Growth

Having a high dividend yield is great but the growth of that said dividend is just as important. As we can see from the table below, dividend growth has been slowing at the firm over the past few years. Dividend growth is important as it protects the respective investor from any potential purchasing power erosion. Furthermore, sustained growth is a sign of confidence from management that future earnings projections remain bright.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Dividend Payout Ratio

This ratio is important as it informs us on how much of the firm's cash flows are being taken up by the dividend. Again, BBBY looks solid in this department with respect to the affordability of the dividend. Its dividend payout ratio from a free cash flow standpoint currently comes in at 19%. This means that $87 million was paid out in dividends over the past four quarters from a free cash flow kitty of $467 million.

The retailer is expected to do just under $1.910 in earnings this year although forward looking estimates for both this year and next continue to slide. This is important as we aim to ensure that all of our potential value plays are profitable.

From a technical perspective, shares still have not dropped to the low of Christmas Eve last year, which was $10.21. Although the share price has been on a sustained slide since April of this year, we are beginning to see divergences on the RSI indicator as well as buying volume numbers. Usually, bullish trends in these indicators mean a bullish trend-change is about to come for the share price. This, of course, remains to be seen.

We believe the 2018 lows are the line in the sand for this stock. If price continues southward but manages to bottom around this level, then we would have a potential double bottom reversal pattern in play. These patterns are popular reversal patterns and usually take place on high buying volume.

To sum up, this stock has now reached levels that has to attract some value investors. Remember this company still did over $4.1 billion in gross profit last year. Yes, costs may have risen substantially, and more stores will more than likely need to be closed down. However, the trends of the technicals and the dividend don't point to more sustained lower lows. Let's see how shares trade this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.