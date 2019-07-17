Polaris Industries: Appealing Earnings Power

I do believe that the current risk-reward looks compelling enough to keep holding onto the shares.

Tariffs and input cost inflation is weighing on margins, which are lagging compared to the strength at this point in the cycle.

In October of last year, I concluded to buy the dip in shares of Polaris Industries (PII) as this former darling of Wall Street was hit hard by a slump in oil prices and operational challenges, appearing after a great multi-year momentum run.

I noted that stagnating growth and margins was "overcome" the easy way as management channelled large sums of cash flows to a combination of share repurchases and making acquisitions, in order to please investors. This is the easy route and investors still have to grow optimistic about this strategy, certainly after the $800 million deal to acquire Boat Holdings in spring of last year.

The Old Thesis - All About The Numbers

In October of last year, I noted that my thesis was driven by the cold, hard numbers, and while the company is progressing with a diversification strategy, it remains largely a play on snowmobiles and ORVs.

At the time the company just reported third-quarter results, and while 2.5% organic growth was not impressive, it was the acquisition of Boat which drove much more impressive top line sales growth. For the year, the company guided for sales between $6.0 and $6.1 billion, and earnings of $6.53 per share, plus or minus five cents.

Full-year results more or less came in line with this guidance, as sales came in at $6.08 billion, while operating income came in at $487 million, for net earnings of 5.24 per share, or $335 million in actual dollar terms. Adjusted earnings totalled $6.56 per share, or $420 million, with the discrepancy caused by a myriad of factors, including amortisation charges, restructuring efforts and impairments, among others.

Based on the GAAP numbers, the company reported operating earnings of $487 million as depreciation and amortisation charges totalled $211 million, for essentially a $700 million EBITDA number. With adjusted earnings $85 million higher than the reported number, it's fair to say that adjusted EBITDA probably comes in around $750 million or a bit higher.

With cash holdings of $161 million and $1.96 billion in total debt, I peg net debt at $1.80 billion, for a leverage ratio of around 2.4 times. The company guided for 2019 sales to increase by about 11-13%, driven by a combination of the deal for Boat and organic growth, yet it is disappointing to see adjusted earning seen at just $6.00-$6.25 per share. The company believes that tariffs are largely to blame for the fall in earnings per share. The combined impact together with adverse currency moves and higher interest expenses (not really a valid claim, as these are incurred following the Boat acquisition, which will boost earnings as well) are seen at $1.50 per share, as this headwind has not been "split up" across the reasons given for the fall in earnings.

Note that the outlook is a bit disappointing to my eyes yet with shares trading in the mid-$80s, yet valuations are not that demanding at around 13-14 times earnings. Some good news was seen in April, as the company hiked the full-year earnings guidance by five cents despite $80-90 million in tariff-related costs, although net debt was up a bit in the quarter, mostly driven by working capital changes.

Upon the release of those numbers, shares actually briefly hit the $100 mark, and that was enough reason (given the solid 15% gain in roughly 6 months) to take profits on a third of my position, as I was not that impressed with the 2019 guidance. With shares now trading at similar levels as October and with the earnings momentum seemingly improving later in 2019, I am happy to reload again and take a full position at $85 in this long-term value creator.

Explain The Cautious Bullishness

A 14 times multiple equates to a compelling 7% earnings yield, enticing enough in this low interest rate environment. The reality is that the company is a highly cyclical player, even after its diversification efforts, yet there is room to both the upside and downside, as the company is certainly not moving ahead full steam.

Concerns other than cyclicality related to the business model in which recalls occur at times and can be costly. I, furthermore, would like management to be a bit more conservative in the usage of leverage, given the cyclicality of the business. On the other hand, there is upside with continued solid economic times and the observation that Polaris has long traded at a premium to the market thanks to its great long-term outperformance, although doubts have arisen about this track record in recent years, compressing multiples quite a bit.

With sales approaching the $7 billion mark, good old Polaris should be able to post operating earnings of a billion in good times. With interest expenses running at close to $80 million per annum and working with a 20% tax rate, that should allow for net earnings of close to three quarters of a billion, equal to $12 per share, while bad economic times mean that earnings could easily fall to breakeven levels.

Hence, we are operating somewhere in the middle of the average earnings power throughout the cycle, at least to my beliefs, which means that the current earnings yield is sufficient to compensate for the risks across the business cycle, in my book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.