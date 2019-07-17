Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Energy equipment services, oil/gas, metals/mining and paper/wood are underpriced regarding historical averages. Among them, only paper/wood is better than its historical baseline in profitability (measured by ROE). Chemicals look close to fair price and above the profitability baseline. Packaging is significantly overpriced, but it is the best in profitability metric, which may partly justify overpricing. The less attractive industry in these 2 sectors regarding our metrics is construction materials. It is the only industry on the bad side of historical averages for the 4 ratios.

Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in all industries, the most in paper/wood and the less in chemicals.

P/S has deteriorated in all industries, the most in metals and the less in energy equipment/services.

P/FCF has deteriorated in all industries, the most in metals and the less in construction materials.

ROE has improved in chemicals and deteriorated in packaging, metals, paper/wood.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 1.3% and the materials ETF (XLB) has lagged it by 2.6%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are TechnipFMC plc (FTI), HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), Phillips 66 (PSX), Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time.

This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc. OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL HFC HollyFrontier Corp. OILGASFUEL CC Chemours Co. CHEM MERC Mercer International Inc. FORESTRY AKS AK Steel Holding Corp. METAL NUE Nucor Corp. METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc. METAL IP International Paper Co. PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc. PACKAGING

Details of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 7/15/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 19.80 24.2 18.18% 0.73 1.73 58.05% 28.81 35.34 18.47% -8.69 7.34 -16.03 Oil/Gas 13.03 18.53 29.66% 1.62 3.35 51.65% 22.30 29.03 23.17% 1.73 4.47 -2.74 Chemicals 18.43 18.48 0.28% 1.41 1.21 -16.37% 25.84 25.37 -1.85% 9.85 6.74 3.11 Construction Materials 37.56 21.44 -75.21% 1.48 1.16 -27.97% 48.23 40.5 -19.10% -1.54 5.77 -7.31 Packaging 21.86 17.96 -21.72% 1.01 0.61 -65.03% 27.67 20.09 -37.73% 15.10 8.34 6.76 Metals/Mining 18.39 19.83 7.26% 2.29 2.65 13.42% 21.96 25.53 13.98% -15.50 -8.6 -6.90 Paper/Wood 16.21 21.27 23.80% 0.71 0.72 0.74% 21.92 22.81 3.90% 10.33 4.99 5.34

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better. For ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Most of my stock holdings are based on quantitative value models. However, value is a bad timing indicator. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a more realistic quantitative approach, for a world of probabilities instead of just risk on/risk off . It includes a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.