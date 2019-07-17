Medical Properties Trust REIT: An Ideal Diversification Tool For Healthcare Investors

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is amongst the top performers in the healthcare REIT sector and is amongst the most innovative ones too. The REIT seeks to globally diversify its portfolio by carrying out acquisitions around the world. While healthcare REITs are considered to be safe investments, engaged as they are in providing the services which are not only vital but also tend to have very low price sensitivity, the addition of an aggressive M&A strategy makes MPW stand out in the crowd.

The Acquisitions strategy

While MPW has several characteristics of a top hREIT such as solid dividend history and a strong balance sheet, the unique selling point of this REIT is its growth strategy, which focuses on mergers & acquisitions. This feature adds something extra to a staid REIT, making it attractive for investors with a relatively higher risk appetite. The REIT’s latest acquisition was in Australia, where it invested A$1.2 billion to acquire stakes in 11 Australian hospitals managed by Healthscope Ltd.

​

Source (All images below are sourced from this corporate presentation)

Prior to this acquisition, Medical Properties Trust took a bet on the Swiss healthcare sector by acquiring a 46% stake in Infracore SA. MPW is now the largest shareholder in the Swiss company, giving it a strategic position. hREITs, being industry-specific REITs, have a certain drawback of being too concentrated in a particular sector. However, Medical Properties Trust worked a way out of this conundrum by adding geographical diversification of this holding. This unique feature provides a cushion of security to this stock, as any turmoil in the healthcare sector of one country is likely to be compensated for by the trends in healthcare sectors of other countries. So, this one REIT in your portfolio can let you enjoy the benefits of global diversification without having to do the homework of analyzing every country separately.

While the M&A strategy of Medical Properties Trust provides it a distinct advantage over other hREITs, it creates some issues as well. So, before you look to capitalize on the company’s global portfolio, it is essential to see how these acquisitions are getting funded and their impact on the overall liquidity and risk profile of the company. The company mainly funds its acquisitions through debt or cash in hand, which is likely to put strain on its credit rating and liquidity. So far, the REIT has managed to remain in good standing in this regard, but it should to be more careful while financing its future acquisitions.

Prospective investors should weigh the pros and cons of the company’s growth strategy and its implications on the financial and operational performance of the REIT. As the company uses its own cash and external debt for financing its acquisitions, there may be some negative impact on its ability to pay dividends if these purchases do not turn out to be accretive in due course. However, although this strategy raises the risk profile of the REIT, it also increases the likelihood of the REIT providing above-average returns. Overall, Medical Properties Trust seems to be a good bet for investors looking to add some edge to their portfolio.

The Finances

Apart from looking at the strategic direction taken by the REIT, it is also important to have a look at the financials of a REIT before you decide to put your money in it. One of the most important metrics to consider when it comes to gauge the potential of a REIT is Funds from Operations, or FFO. While FFO analysis has its own shortcomings, it is in general a more robust metric than other tools used for analyzing stocks. It measures the cash generated by a REIT, and hence, is important for showing results irrespective of one-time items and non-cash activities. For the first quarter of 2019, Medical Properties Trust reported its normalized FFO per share at $0.31, down from $0.36 per share in FFO for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the decline in FFO per share may partly be attributed to the company’s investments in hospital properties across the world.

​

As mentioned earlier, the company’s emphasis on acquisitions may strain its liquidity position as well as its risk profile. However, as Medical Properties Trust generated $501 million in FFO during the previous year, amounting to nearly 50 percent of its net income of $1.02 billion for the corresponding time period, it entails that the company’s earnings are recurring and of relatively high quality.

Further, the financial health of a REIT may also be gauged by the ratio of its debt to FFO. The company’s net debt at the end of previous financial year stood a little above $4 billion, making its debt-to-FFO ratio 8. The ratio implies that the REIT will take approximately 8 years to cover its debt through its FFOs, making it a slightly risky bet. However, as the company is in acquisition mode and incurs debt for funding its asset purchases, the risk is highly justifiable and essential for its overall growth.

The Future Ahead

Medical Properties Trust now has medical properties spread across different countries and continents, from Switzerland to the UK to Australia, making it a highly geographically diversified hREIT. It plans to continue with its current M&A strategy. The company is looking to make $2.5 billion worth of acquisitions during the current year, thus maintaining its aggressive growth strategy. The REIT is also gaining favors from analysts and market pundits, further cementing its status as a worthwhile investment.

However, investors should also remain careful and constantly monitor their investment in this REIT. With the company's M&A spree, it is wise to check the status of its previous acquisitions to ensure that the purchases are proving their worth and becoming accretive.

​

The REIT also has a strong dividend track record, making it an ideal investment for dividend investors. Medical Properties Trust is ideally suitable for dividend investors who have a relatively longer investment horizon and are ready to take calculated risks for a bigger payoff in the future.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.