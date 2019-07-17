Time For Check Point To Let Its Hair Down

The company may be a conservative investment but be prepared for single-digit growth for a couple of years and 15% growth long term.

Check Point appears to be prioritizing the balance sheet over growth and is in danger of losing market share to high growth competitors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a frustrating company. It has so much promise but also such poor performance, it makes me want to cry. A conservative investment – yes, if you want to hold this stock for the very long term. Check Point is a company with phenomenal margins and a market leader in IT security. But be prepared for substandard revenue growth probably in the neighborhood of 5% YoY for the next couple of years. Ultimately, this company will complete its transformation into a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, but even then, don’t expect the 20+% growth that we are seeing with other SaaS stocks. Check Point’s recurring revenues only comprise approximately 50% of total revenues and the recurring portion is only growing at 13%.

The company is conservatively managed, while margins and profits are taking priority over high growth. It doesn’t appear that Check Point is going to let its hair down and go crazy any time soon with the “win at all costs” mentality that other SaaS companies have been exhibiting. I expect another disappointing year for Check Point, but I will check back in 2020 to see how much progress it has made. I almost feel that Check Point should declare a regular dividend instead of buying back shares. At least then the company would be a good income stock.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Check Point had an unimpressive year compared to its SaaS peers with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 3.4%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 6.6% is also uninspiring. This company has a lot of work to do in order to make the stock investment attractive.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Check Point's free cash flow margin TTM, at 58.4%, is astonishingly good. I don’t believe I have seen a figure this high before.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Given that the revenue growth is so poor yet the FCF margin so great, it appears that Check Point is resting on its laurels, content with success today without risking anything for a strong future.

SG&A Expense

Check Point has great control of SG&A expenses which are approximately 42% of revenues, rising from a low of 32% in 2013. While Check Point doesn’t spend exorbitant amounts on Sales and Marketing or R&D, the amount has been increasing as a percentage of revenues as it converts to a recurring revenue model.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Note that SG&A includes sales and marketing, general & administrative, and R&D.

42% SG&A expense is actually quite low for a software company and I believe Check Point is in danger of losing market share with new highflyers such as Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CRWD) and Okta, Inc. (OKTA), introducing innovations into the security market, and older players such as Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) achieving 20-30% YoY revenue growth.

So, what is Check Point’s problem?

The way I see it is there are a couple of things going on. First, the company is transitioning from a perpetual software license to a SaaS business model. The idea is to convert customers to recurring revenues. During this process, there is a lot of customer churn as it takes the opportunity to examine its options before making the commitment to recurring payments. This results in some loss of customers and dying direct sales, combined with a portion of recurring revenues being deferred. There is also a need to dangle a carrot in front of the customer, give them a deal such as a low subscription fee to get them onboard. But this is not all.

It has been demonstrated over and over that, for SaaS companies, there is a direct relationship between revenue growth and an increase in sales staff. This seems obvious but the low SG&A expense that Check Point exhibits implies that the company may not be doing enough. It is employing different sales strategies, but perhaps it needs to increase manpower more than it is already doing.

The company also needs to ramp up R&D spending proportionately to position itself with new products and services as well. It has acquired a couple of small companies but the product integration will take time and it probably should have started these activities a lot sooner.

In any case, it appears that Check Point is more concerned about the high margins than it is about protecting its market share and growing the TAM. Perhaps it is time to let its hair down!

The Rule of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Rule of 40 Applied to Check Point

Check Point's revenue growth from the most recent 12 months was 3.4% while the free cash flow margin was 58.4%. Therefore,

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 3.4% + 58.4% = 61.8%

Since the calculation comes out significantly higher than 40%, I conclude that Check Point is in good shape financially.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV) / forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth. Note that only software stocks that pass the Rule of 40 are used for this evaluation.

(Source: Portfolio123 /MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and “next year’s sales estimate” mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using “current year’s sales estimate” and “next year’s sales estimate” also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts’ estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they are usually a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, Check Point is significantly higher than the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales are considerably higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. For comparison’s sake, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and ZScaler are also shown on the scatter plot. While Scaler has a very lofty valuation, both Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks have more reasonably valued stocks that are below the trend line. My overall interpretation is that Check Point is quite overvalued. As an investor, I would be more interested in Fortinet or Palo Alto Networks.

Summary

Check Point has a superior free cash flow margin and has been a leader in security for a long time. The company is conservatively managed and has prioritized financials for rapid growth. If investors are prepared for substandard performance for the next couple of years, the company may pull through with perhaps 15% annual growth in the long term.

The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. But in my estimation, Check Point is overvalued. At least for now, I believe there are better plays, such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and a host of new hotshots that have very high revenue growth. I'll check back in 2020 to see if the company is a better investment at that point in time.

