G1 Therapeutics Looks Forward To Myelopreservation Opportunity In 2019

A successful end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and European regulators clears the way for trilaciclib’s NDA and MAA submission.

CDK4/6 inhibitors, Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Ibrance and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Verzenio, have already made their mark in the breast cancer space. And now the market is waiting for CDK4/6 inhibitors to penetrate other oncology indications.

One such closely watched investigational compound is G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) trilaciclib, being developed as a first-in-class myelopreservation agent. Besides, the company also has other promising early-stage oncology assets such as CDK4/6 inhibitor, Lerociclib, and oral SERD (selective estrogen receptor degrader) G1T48, in its portfolio.

In the backdrop of the huge underserved market opportunity for trilaciclib and the near-term milestones, I believe that this is just the right time to pick up this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical stock. I will explain my hypothesis in greater detail.

Trilaciclib is targeting a huge underserved patient population.

Despite the advent of multiple treatment approaches for cancer, chemotherapy has remained a mainstay and a standard of care in the majority of oncology indications and especially in the non-developed world. In the U.S. alone, around 1 million patients receive chemotherapy annually.

Chemotherapy, however, is often blamed for its severe adverse event profile, especially related to bone marrow and the immune system. Chemotherapy is known to cause myelosuppression or suppression of the activity of the bone marrow, leading to neutropenia and anemia, which in turn results in various negative patient outcomes. Chemotherapy is also known to suppress the overall immune system.

Increasing severity of neutropenia, anemia, and immunosuppression increases the risk of infection for these patients. Bone marrow suppression increases the patients’ risk of bleeding, thereby requiring platelet transfusions. Severe anemia leads to excess fatigue, thereby requiring higher ESA (Erythropoietin stimulating agents) and RBC transfusions. G-CSF (Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor) used to control neutropenia causes severe bone pain. All these outcomes may require an increasing number of hospitalizations and unscheduled office visits.

In the face of such severe side effects, physicians are forced to lower the dosage or stop the chemotherapy, to allow the bone marrow and immunity to recover. This, in turn, can prove fatal, especially in the case of fast-growing tumors.

All these associated problems with chemotherapy highlight the need for a myelopreservation agent; i.e., a drug capable of preserving bone marrow function like trilaciclib. Trilaciclib has also demonstrated immune system benefits, an effect that can be further leveraged for improving the efficacy of chemotherapy/checkpoint combinations.

Trilaciclib is targeting around 68,000 SCLC patients across all lines of therapy, who are being treated in major markets of U.S., Europe, and Japan. Then there are around 92,000 SCLC patients across all lines of therapy, that are treatable and can be effectively targeted by Trilaciclib.

Beyond SCLC, we have a huge pool of more than 730,000 chemotherapy-treated patients in indications such as first-line colorectal cancer, first-line non-small cell lung cancer, first-line breast cancer, and adjuvant breast cancer.

Post the successful phase 2 meeting with FDA, G1 Therapeutics does not require any additional trial to support trilaciclib NDA and MAA

On April 29, G1 Therapeutics announced favorable feedback from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA and European regulators. Accordingly, the company can file NDA and MAA for trilaciclib as myelopreservation in SCLC (small cell lung cancer indication) in fiscal 2020, based on data from completed and ongoing clinical trials. The regulators have not requested for an additional trial. The decision is based on robust efficacy data from three randomized Phase 2 trials.

In a Phase 2 trial, first-line SCLC patients who were on etoposide/carboplatin received either trilaciclib or placebo. It was seen that the drug arm produced a superior myelosuppression profile in terms of neutrophils, red blood cells, and immune system function, as well as preservation or improvement of immunity, measured by B-cell or T-cell subset count. Besides, patients in trilaciclib arm also had much less ≥ Grade 3 treatment-emergent adverse events of 28.9% as compared to 75.7% seen in the placebo arm.

In another Phase 2 trial, first-line SCLC patients who were on etoposide/carboplatin and checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq therapy, received either trilaciclib or placebo. It was again seen that the drug arm produced a superior myelosuppression profile in terms of neutrophils, red blood cells, and immune system function, as well as preservation or improvement of immunity, measured by B-cell or T-cell subset count. There were no Grade 4 trilaciclib-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in the trial.

In a Phase 2 trial, second/third line SCLC patients who were on topotecan chemotherapy received either trilaciclib or placebo. It was seen that patients on trilaciclib reported a statistically significant reduction in duration and occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia, and required a lesser number of RBC transfusions as well as lower rates of G-CSF administrations. At the ASCO, the company also reported improvement in the quality of life measures for patients administered trilaciclib, based on analysis of patient-reported outcomes.

In June 2019, G1 Therapeutics also announced a statistically significant improvement in preliminary OS (overall survival) results from Phase 2 trial, for mTNBC (metastatic triple-negative breast cancer) patients treated with chemotherapy and trilaciclib, as compared to those treated with chemotherapy alone. This is an update to the open-label data the company presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in 2018.

Upcoming milestones in terms of clinical data readouts or regulatory decisions can push up G1 Therapeutics’ share price

G1 Therapeutics expects trilaciclib to help improve OS (overall survival) in Phase 2 trial evaluating first-line SCLC patients on etoposide/carboplatin and checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq therapy. OS data was immature in November 2018. The company expects to present additional phase 2 data in the third quarter of 2019. Any favorable outcome from this trial will definitely trigger an upward trajectory of the company’s stock price, considering the inherently difficult to treat nature and limited treatment options available for SCLC. G1 Therapeutics also expects mature data from Phase 2 mTNBC trial in the fourth quarter, which can be another major driver for the company’s share price.

G1 Therapeutics is anticipating a pre-NDA meeting for its aligning content from various clinical trials to advance its NDA submission for trilaciclib as a myelopreservation agent in SCLC indication. The company also plans to discuss the label expansion studies for trilaciclib in this meeting, in multiple tumor types and chemotherapy regimens.

G1 Therapeutics has planned to initiate trials evaluating trilaciclib’s myelopreservation potential when used with fluoropyrimidine-based regimens in colorectal cancer and taxane-based regimens in breast cancer, in fiscal 2020.

Besides these, G1 Therapeutics is scheduled to present preliminary data from Phase1b trial for its investigational CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib in combination with Tagrisso, in EGFRm NSCLC indication, in the third quarter of 2019. The company expects to present additional data from Phase 1/2a trial evaluating lerociclib in combination with faslodex in ER+, HER2-, breast cancer indication, in the fourth quarter. The company also anticipates preliminary Phase 1 data for G1T48 in ER+, HER2-, breast cancer indication in the third quarter of 2019.

Clinical-stage biotechnology companies are known to report significant jumps in share price after positive readouts, especially when data hints at the clinically meaningful improvement in difficult-to-treat oncology indications. Investors should keep an eye on these milestones, which can emerge as catalysts for G1 Therapeutics’ share price.

G1 Therapeutics has sufficient cash to fund its operations till March 2021

At the end of the first quarter, the company had a cash balance of $348 million. The company expects cash balance to be $322-327 million at the end of the second quarter, and $260-270 million at the end of fiscal 2019.

Based on $369.3 million cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, we can calculate the company’s expected annual cash burn rate to be $100 million-110 million. The company also expects increased cash burn rate in the second half of 2019. I believe these are realistic expectations of the company’s cash burn and have assumed increased activities to support regulatory filings for trilaciclib in 2020. Further, the cash balance seems sufficient to support the company’s activities at least until March 2021, without new capital raise or revenue streams.

There are certain company-specific risks that cannot be ignored

The biggest risk for a clinical-stage biotech company like G1 Therapeutics is R&D failure risk. Any unfavorable outcomes from its ongoing trials, especially involving trilaciclib, will have a significant impact on the company’s share price. The impact will be even more pronounced since the company has significant business concentration risk and derives much of its value from the growth potential of trilaciclib.

In June 2019, while G1 Therapeutics announced a statistically significant improvement in overall survival from Phase 2 trial for mTNBC patients who received trilaciclib, the company has not released any numbers. This raises queries about the clinical significance of the data outcomes from this trial.

There is also an equity dilution risk for G1 Therapeutics, considering that biotech companies have been seen to raise capital after positive readouts. With multiple readouts lined up for second half of 2019, the company may opt for a financing round.

Despite these risks, I believe G1 Therapeutics is a promising pick in 2019

Trading at a P/B of 3.00x and P/C multiple of 3.01x, G1 Therapeutics seems to be a cheap stock, considering the sky-high valuations in the biotech industry. However, the low valuation may be due to the exceptionally high risk inherent in this stock, considering the lack of commercialized assets or potential commercial launch in 2019. However, I strongly believe in the market potential of trilaciclib.

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of G1 Therapeutics as $69.00, 154.24% higher than its close on July 15. I believe the consensus price is a fair target price for the stock, considering the potential market opportunity for its myelosuppression agent.

In this backdrop, I believe G1 Therapeutics can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

